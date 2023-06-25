June 25, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

Egyptian President El-Sisi confers PM Narendra Modi with ‘Order of the Nile’ award

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on June 25, conferred the country’s highest state honour “Order of the Nile” award on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Instituted in 1915, the ‘Order of the Nile’ is conferred upon Heads of states, Crown Princes, and Vice-Presidents who offer Egypt or humanity invaluable services.

PM Modi meets Egypt’s Grand Mufti, discusses countering extremism, radicalisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed Egypt-India ties as well as issues related to promoting social harmony and countering extremism and radicalisation with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam. On his first state visit to Egypt, the Prime Minister apprised the Grand Mufti that India would set up a Centre of Excellence in IT at the Dar-al-Ifta, an Egyptian advisory body for Islamic legal research, under the Ministry of Social Justice of Egypt.

ADVERTISEMENT

MoD rejects ‘speculative reports’ on pricing, terms of MQ-9B drone deal with U.S., says yet to be finalised

Rejecting “speculative reports” on social media with regard to the price and other terms of purchase of the 31 MQ-9B High Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial Vehicles from the U.S., the Ministry of Defence on June 25 said the estimated cost provided by the U.S. Government is $3.072 billion but the price and other terms and conditions of the purchase are “yet to be finalised”. The MoD will “compare the acquisition cost with the best price offered” by General Atomics to other countries, it said.

One dead, over 35 injured after ammonia gas leaked in dairy factory in Bihar’s Hajipur

One person died and more than 35 people were injured after an ammonia gas cylinder leaked at a dairy factory in Bihar’s Hajipur of Vaishali district. The incident happened on June 24 night and a stampede-like situation occurred due to which many people got injured and were hospitalised at Sadar Hospital and many were admitted to private nursing homes as well. The person who died has been identified as a labourer of the Raj Fresh Dairy where the incident occured. However, the gas leak’s cause has not been determined yet.

Goods train collides with stationary Maintenance train at West Bengal’s Ondagram station, services restored

Around eight wagons overturned after a goods train derailed and collided with a maintenance train at the Ondagram railway station in the Bankura district of West Bengal on June 25. The incident took place when the shunting of the Railway Maintenance train was under way, South Eastern Railway PRO said. The goods train overshot the red signal, did not stop and collided with the maintenance train at around 4.05 a.m. in the morning.

Manipur CM Biren Singh meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on June 25. After the meeting, Mr. Singh tweeted, “Under Amit Shah Ji’s close supervision, the State and Central Govt have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past week. It may be noted that there has been no report of casualties due to the violence since the 13th of June.” The meeting followed an all party meeting on June 24 where members of the Opposition party demanded Mr. Singh’s removal.

Gauhati High Court stays Wrestling Federation of India elections

The Gauhati High Court on June 25 stayed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, scheduled for July 11, on a petition filed by the Assam Wrestling Association. Assam Wrestling Association, in its petition filed against the WFI, IOA ad-hoc body and the Sports Ministry, said that though it was entitled to be an affiliated member of the WFI, it was not granted one “despite recommendation made by the then WFI Executive Committee at WFI’s General Council in Gonda, on November 15, 2014.

Kejriwal’s proclamations on Opposition unity ‘calculated move’ to sabotage it: Congress’s Maken

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on June 25 hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party for taking swipes at his party and alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s proclamations on Opposition unity are not for cohesion but a “calculated move to sabotage it to curry favour” with the BJP. He said Mr. Kejriwal seeks the Congress’ help for the ordinance yet unabashedly ridicules its leaders, including Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan.

Kathua rape-murder case | Arguments on framing of charges against main accused on June 26

A sessions court in Pathankot will on June 26 hear arguments on framing of charges against Shubam Sangra, prime accused in the 2018 rape and murder case of a minor nomad girl in Kathua of Jammu and Kashmir. The trial was transferred from Kathua in the Jammu region to Pathankot in Punjab following the direction of the Supreme Court. Ahead of it, the top court had in 2022 declared that Sangra was not a juvenile at the time of the offence and should be tried as an adult.

ED denies charge of illegal detention of T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji till his arrest on June 14

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has denied the charge of having illegally detained Minister V. Senthilbalaji from 7 a.m. on June 13 till his arrest at 1:39 a.m. on June 14. In a counter affidavit to a habeas corpus petition preferred by Mr. Senthilbalaji’s wife, the ED said, the Minister was just present during the search operation undertaken at his official residence in Chennai on June 13, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002 and not detained as alleged by the petitioner.

Centre sabotages Karnataka’s food scheme: Congress

As the Food Corporation of India (FCI) rejected the Opposition-ruled States’ demand to reconsider the decision to restrict purchase through the Open Market Sale Scheme, the Congress said on June 25 that it is Karnataka’s durbhagya that the Narendra Modi Government is sabotaging the Anna Bhagya 2.0 scheme. The FCI had said the States’ schemes cater to the same set of beneficiaries covered under the Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna.

Government kept same rules for Indian, foreign firms while procuring Covid vaccines: Health Minister Mandaviya

Foreign-made vaccines were not procured during the Covid pandemic as the firms were demanding indemnity, which was not made available to Indian vaccine manufacturers, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said, asserting that the “same rule applies for all”. He also said that it was wrong to suggest that India stopped foreign-made vaccines like that made by Moderna and Pfizer from coming to India.

India in bilateral talks with Brazil to resolve sugar dispute at WTO

India is in negotiations with Brazil to resolve a sugar dispute at the World Trade Organisation and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is coordinating with concerned departments for the same, government sources said. India is also following a similar process for other complainants of the sugar dispute at the WTO, they said. In 2019, Brazil, Australia and Guatemala dragged India into the WTO’s dispute settlement mechanism alleging that New Delhi’s sugar subsidies to farmers are inconsistent with global trade rules.

Wagner forces leaving Russia’s southern Voronezh region: governor

Wagner fighters were leaving Russia’s southern Voronezh region on June 25, the local governor said, after the group halted a dramatic rebellion to bring down Russia’s top brass and U-turned on a march to Moscow. “The movement of Wagner units through the Voronezh region is ending,” Voronezh governor Alexander Gusev said.

Pak. court acquits former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 37-year-old ‘bribe’ case

A Pakistani accountability court has acquitted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a 37-year-old case alleging that he transferred a “precious state land” here in the capital of Punjab province to one of the country’s leading media barons as a “bribe”. The ruling came days after the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, made crucial amendments to laws to lift the life-long ban on politicians.

India call-up: Sarfaraz might have to work on his fitness as well as off-field discipline

Sarfaraz Khan’s non-inclusion in the Indian team for the West Indies tour was criticised by none other than Sunil Gavaskar but BCCI sources claimed that his below-par “fitness level” as well as alleged “off-field conduct” has influenced the decision. The Mumbai batter scored 2566 runs in the last three Ranji seasons. He scored 928 runs in the 2019/20 season, 982 in the 2022-23 and 656 in the 2022-23 season) The 25-year-old has a very impressive career average of 79.65 after 37 red ball games, so it was very surprising that the two-time former India U-19 World Cupper had to make way for someone like Ruturaj Gaikwad, whose career average is 42-plus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.