The major news headlines of the day and more.

Gujarat anti-terror team detains activist Teesta Setalvad in Mumbai

Teesta Setalvad has been detained in connection with an FIR registered against her at the Ahmedabad City Crime Branch. The FIR named Ms. Setalvad and former police officers R.B. Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt for allegedly forging documents related to 2002 Gujarat riots and producing forged documents in various fora.

Sena executive authorises Uddhav to take action against rebels

The national executive of the Shiv Sena passed a resolution authorizing Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take action against “those who have betrayed the party”, but refrained from taking immediate action against rebel leader Eknath Shinde. The executive also passed a resolution that no other political outfit or faction can use the name Shiv Sena and the name of its founder, late Bal Thackeray, even as the Shinde faction, which is camping in Guwahati, said it has named itself as `Shiv Sena (Balasaheb)‘.

Assam flood situation grim, Silchar submerged for sixth day

Ten more people have died in the past 24 hours -- two each from Barpeta, Dhubri, Karimganj and Udalguri districts and one death each from Cachar and Morigaon -- due to floods and landslides.

Secunderabad violence mastermind booked for over two dozen charges

Avula Subba Rao, director of a clutch of centres of Sai Defence Academy in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and chief conspirator in the violence that rocked the Secunderabad railway station on June 17 has been arrested by police along with three others. His motive was to mount pressure on the government so that the Agnipath scheme would be suspended, the Government Railway Police which arrested him said.

Punjab in economic morass, debt trap: White Paper

Punjab is in an economic morass and debt trap, said the White Paper on State finances presented in the State Assembly, in Chandigarh on June 25. The document presented by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema blamed previous governments for the fiscal mess.

Congress intensifies protest against the LDF government following the SFI attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office

The violent incident’s political reverberations echoed across the country for the second day on Saturday, with Youth Congress workers laying siege to the CPI(M) national headquarters at AKG Bhavan in New Delhi. It also drew across-the-board censure from leaders across the country.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets his counterparts from Tanzania and Solomon Islands

Jaishankar arrived at Kigali on Wednesday (June 22) on a four-day visit to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). He will be representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the summit.

Mumbai terror attack handler jailed for 15 years in Pakistan

Sajid Mir is on India’s most-wanted list for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that left 166 people dead. Mir was called “project manager” of the Mumbai attacks and had reportedly visited India in 2005 using a fake passport in a fake name.

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says ‘lives will be saved’

The legislation will toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous.

U. S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion ‘huge blow’ to women’s human rights, gender equality: UN human rights chief

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said access to safe, legal and effective abortion is firmly rooted in the international human rights law and is at the core of women and girls’ autonomy and ability to make their own choices about their bodies and lives, free of discrimination, violence and coercion.

GST compensation cess levy extended till March 2026

The levy of cess was to end on June 30 but the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising State FMs, decided to extend it till March 2026 to repay the loans taken in the last two fiscal years to make up for the shortfall in their revenue collection.

India grabs maiden compound mixed team gold in archery World Cup

Riding on a spectacular start, the Indians withered late resistance from the French pair of Jean Boulch and 48-year-old Olympic medallist Sophie Dodemont to seal the contest 152-149, a first-ever World Cup gold for India in the compound mixed team event .

Indian football | U-17 women’s team suffers 1-3 loss to Chile

The women’s side came into this match after haplessly going down to the Italian side 0-7 in the opening fixture. Despite a slow start by both the teams in the initial stages, it was India that got a chance to snatch an early lead through defender Naketa, whose long-ranger free-kick failed to put the Chileans in a spot of bother.