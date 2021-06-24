Top news of the day: PM meets Jammu and Kashmir leaders; Rahul Gandhi appears before Surat court in defamation case, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Four former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir — Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — were among the 14 leaders who attended the meeting.

The suit was filed by Surat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi over Mr. Gandhi's alleged remark on the 'Modi' surname.

Class 12 results | Supreme Court asks State Boards to notify in 10 days own schemes for internal assessment of final marks

Bench refuses to entertain a plea for a “uniform scheme” of assessment to be made applicable across Boards in the country.

The court asked why licenses had not been issued to as many reputed laboratories as possible, to ramp up production of the oral powder that has been approved to be used as an adjunct in treating COVID-19 patients.

Nambi Narayanan case | CBI opens probe against retired law enforcers

The CBI FIR filed in May named Siby Mathews, who then headed the “ISRO Spy Case” Special Investigation Team (SIT), his deputies, K.K. Joshua, and S. Vijayan and Thampi S. Durgadutt, and the then Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau, R.B. Sreekumar, as accused in the police frame-up case initiated by the Supreme Court. The accused were now retired.

Mr. Modi also said India’s share is only about 1.5 billion dollars in the global toy market of approximately $100 billion.

High Court of Karnataka restrains U.P. police from taking coercive action against Managing Director Manish Maheshwari.

Unlike the 2019 movement, women journalists put out specific details of perpetrators and the charges include sexual harassment and rape threats.

By 8.30 a.m. local time, Apple Daily’s final edition of 1 million copies was sold out across most of the city’s newsstands.

This was done through the sale of stake in digital unit Jio Platforms and retail venture, rights issue and asset monetisation.

Reliance Industries expects Saudi Aramco deal to formalise in 2021.

At least three people who attended the game between Denmark and Belgium tested positive for the virus.

Kohli feels a multi-game final would also capture the essence of Test cricket much better than a one off showdown.