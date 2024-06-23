Two CoBRA personnel killed in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force’s jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, were killed after Naxalites blew up a truck with an improvised explosive device in Chhattisgah’s Sukma district on June 23, police said. The Naxal blast took place around 3 p.m. near Timmapuram village between Silger and Tekalgudem camps of security forces, over 400 km from the state capital Raipur, a senior police official said. An advance party of the 201st unit of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) had launched patrolling from Silger camp under Jagargunda police station limits as a part of its Road Opening Party duty towards Tekalgudem, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEET-UG row: CBI takes over probe into irregularities; FIR registered

The CBI has filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG held on May 5, officials said on June 23. The CBI also registered a case to probe alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET Exam, on a complaint from Department of Education, said a CBI official. The agency initiated process to take over the other cases registered in the matter. This comes a day after the Centre announced that the probe into the alleged irregularities in the test would be handed over to the agency.

Suraj Revanna sexual abuse case handed over to CID

The Karnataka government has handed over the case registered against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna to the CID for further investigation. R. Hithendra, ADGP (Law and Order), conveyed a message to the CID and SP of Hassan that the crime number 92/2024 registered at Holenarasipur rural police station of Hassan district has been transferred to the CID for further investigation with immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Militant killed close to LoC in Kashmir’s Uri area: Army

One militant was killed in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on June 23. “One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation that was launched on June 22 in the Uri Sector. Operations are continuing,” an Army spokesman said. The Army established contact with a group of freshly infiltrated militants near the Line of Control in Baramulla district’s Uri Sector on June 22.

Under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar’s Motihari, third one in less than a week

An under-construction small bridge collapsed in East Champaran district on June 23 in third such incident in Bihar in less than a week, officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident that happened in Ghorasahan block in Motihari, they said. The 16-metre-long bridge was being built over a canal by the state’s Rural Works Department to connect Amwa village to other areas of the block. It was being built at a cost of ₹1.5 crore, they added.

Mumbai hoarding crash: Ad firm paid ₹46 lakh to company of IPS officer’s wife, claims Kirit Somaiya

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on June 23 alleged that ad firm director Bhavesh Bhinde had paid ₹46 lakh as a bribe to a company of the wife of the then GRP Commissioner who permitted the installation of the hoarding which collapsed in Mumbai last month. In a series of posts on X, Mr. Somaiya claimed that ₹5 crore was paid by Ego Media Pvt Ltd (where Mr. Bhinde was the director) to various railway police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials for “two dozen illegal hoardings” in Ghatkopar and Dadar areas of Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: AAP’s Atishi

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on June 23 said the Haryana government has closed all gates of Hathnikund Barrage that is used to release water for Delhi, and added that she will continue her indefinite hunger strike over it. Ms. Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike to demand water for Delhi, which is under the grip of a severe water crisis and scorching heat, entered the third day in New Delhi.

Centre needs to examine demands of Andhra, Bihar for special category status carefully: Former Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar

“The Union government needs to examine the long-standing demand of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar for special category status carefully and not in a hurry, as it could set a precedent and may put extreme pressure on the Centre’s fiscal resources,” former Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said on June 23. Andhra Pradesh has been demanding special category status after its bifurcation in 2014 on the grounds of revenue loss as Hyderabad became the capital of Telangana. Bihar has also been demanding the special status since 2005 when Nitish Kumar was sworn in as its Chief Minister. The State also suffered revenue loss after the mineral-rich Jharkhand was carved out of it in 2000.

J&K haj pilgrims received by bureaucrat, not State head: NC objects change in protocol

The National Conference (NC) on June 23 objected to the J&K Lieutenant Governor administration’s move to change the protocol and send a Deputy Commissioner-level officer to receive haj pilgrims at the Srinagar airport in J&K this year. A NC spokesman said there was a precedent that the head of State, specifically the Chief Minister, along with his Ministers, has always welcomed the first batch of hajis at the Srinagar airport and greeted them upon their return. “In a significant departure from this practice, it was low-ranking bureaucrats who received the first group of haj pilgrims at Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport Srinagar yesterday [June 22],” a NC spokesman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

SGPC lodges complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has filed a police complaint against a fashion designer and lifestyle influencer for “hurting religious sentiments” by performing yoga at the Golden Temple and sharing those photographs on social media. Archana Makwana, however, has apologised for her actions and said she never intended to hurt anyone’s religious sentiment. On the International Day of Yoga on June 21, Makwana visited the Golden Temple and performed yoga in the circumambulation path. The SGPC, the apex gurdwara body, also suspended its three employees for not diligently performing their duties.

BSP chief Mayawati declares nephew ‘successor’ again, revokes earlier decision

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on June 23 declared nephew Akash Anand as her successor and made him the party’s national coordinator, reversing her previous decision. In the middle of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, she had termed Akash Anand immature and relieved him of the party post. After the national-level meeting at the BSP State office in Lucknow, the party issued a statement announcing it was handing Akash Anand his former responsibilities back.

Thousands of Iran-backed fighters offer to join Hezbollah in its fight against Israel

Thousands of fighters from Iran-backed groups in the Middle East are ready to come to Lebanon to join with the militant Hezbollah group in its battle with Israel if the simmering conflict escalates into a full-blown war, officials with Iran-backed factions and analysts say. Almost daily exchanges of fire have occurred along Lebanon’s frontier with northern Israel since fighters from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip staged a bloody assault on southern Israel in early October that set off a war in Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s party reiterates demand for CEC’s resignation over alleged poll rigging

Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party on June 23 reiterated its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja’s immediate resignation for failing to hold “free and fair” elections and protested against the “injustices” being committed against the party, according to media reports. “Leaders of 71-year-old Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, along with other National Assembly members, led a protest rally from the Parliament to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the Constitution Avenue in Islamabad,” The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Arkansas grocery store shooting: Fourth victim killed, say police

Police said a fourth victim has died a day after a shooter opened fire at an Arkansas grocery store, wounding nine others and riddling cars with bullet holes as panicked bystanders scrambled for cover. The person died on June 22, Arkansas state police said in a statement, listing a total of 14 people as hit by gunfire: “11 civilians, two law enforcement officers and the suspect.” The dead were identified as Shirley Taylor (62), Callie Weems (23), Roy Sturgis (50) and Ellen Shrum (81) — “all civilians,” according to the statement.

NADA suspends Bajrang Punia again, serves him notice of charge

The NADA on June 23 suspended Bajrang Punia for a second time, three weeks after ADDP had revoked his suspension on the grounds that NADA had not issued a ‘notice of charge’ to the wrestler. NADA had on April 23 suspended Tokyo Games bronze medallist wrestler for refusal to give his urine sample for dope test during the selection trials held in Sonepat on March 10. World Governing body UWW had also suspended him. Bajrang had appealed against the provisional suspension and NADA’s Anti-Disciplinary Doping panel had revoked it on May 31 till NADA issues the notice of charge.

T20 World Cup 2024: Near perfect India could play party poopers to under pressure Australia

India will be out to derail Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign when they take on their shocked and under-pressure opponents in their final Super 8 game in Saint Lucia on June 24. A third straight win for India will not only make them the group toppers and send them to the semifinals, it will also substantially threaten Australia’s chances of progressing through to the semifinals following the unexpected loss to Afghanistan in Saint Vincent on June 22.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.