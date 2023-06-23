June 23, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

17 Opposition parties decide to fight unitedly against BJP in 2024 LS polls

Top leaders of Opposition parties deliberated in Patna on June 23 to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. After an almost four-hour long meeting, as many as 17 Opposition parties resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the BJP and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences. After the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the next Opposition meeting will be held in Shimla “to prepare an agenda on how to move ahead together while working in our respective states to fight BJP in 2024.”

Difficult to be part of future opposition meetings until Congress agrees to oppose ordinance in Rajya Sabha: AAP

After the meeting of Opposition parties in Patna, the Aam Aadmi Party, in an official statement, said it will be “difficult” to be part of such meetings in the future in which the Congress is a part, until the Congress agrees that all its MPs in Rajya Sabha will oppose the central government’s ordinance. Though the AAP took part in the meeting in Patna, AAP leaders did not take part in a joint press conference by leaders of Opposition parties after the meeting.

India, U.S. decision to end WTO disputes to help boost bilateral trade: Experts

The decision of India and the U.S. to end their six trade disputes at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) will help boost two-way commerce and strengthen economic ties, experts said. They also said that both countries should put in place a proper and strong mechanism to resolve trade-related issues bilaterally so that they do not have to file complaints in the WTO. India and the U.S. have agreed to end six trade disputes at the WTO while New Delhi will also remove retaliatory customs duties on 28 American products such as almonds, walnuts, and apples. This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the U.S. at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Armed men fire at villages in Manipur

A group of armed men, who sneaked from Yaingangpokpi in Manipur’s Imphal East district and moved towards the hills on June 23 afternoon, fired from automatic weapons towards Urangpat and Gwaltabi villages, officials said. Security forces columns, which were immediately deployed in these “vacant” villages, responded cautiously to avoid any collateral damage. However, a large group of women in YKPI and Seijang areas were preventing the movement of additional columns into the area, officials added.

Bombay High Court extends interim relief against Sameer Wankhede in extortion case till June 28

The Bombay High Court on June 23 extended the temporary relief granted to Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede by directing the CBI to not take any coercive action against him till June 28 in a corruption and extortion case against him. A Division Bench of A.S. Gadkari and Justice Shivkumar Dige was hearing a petition filed by the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau to quash the FIR against him by the CBI alleging that he demanded ₹25 crore bribe from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not arresting his son Aryan in the drug racket case of October 2021.

Flood situation in Assam remains grim; around 5 lakh affected

The flood situation in Assam remained grim with about five lakh people reeling under the deluge, which has claimed one life so far, officials said on June 23. Major rivers of the State, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing above the danger level at different places. The Met Department has forecast heavy rain over the next few days which may further swell the water levels, they said. An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said that 4.95 lakh people were hit by floods till June 22 evening.

Income Tax officials resume searches in Karur at premises of arrested T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s acquaintances

Income Tax officials on June 23 resumed searches in Karur at the residences of persons acquainted with Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who is under the custody of the ED, after being arrested in a money laundering case, on June 14. The officials, who arrived in five vehicles with the protection of the Central Reserve Police Force personnel, reportedly removed the seals on the houses of Karthik, partner in Sakthi Mess, a restaurant in Karur and also Ramesh, who has an apartment in Kothai Nagar on Karur-Erode road, and resumed their searches. Both men are believed to be acquaintances of Mr. Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar.

Delhi court to consider charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Singh on June 27

Rouse Avenue Court’s Chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) Mahima Rai Singh on June 22 transferred the sexual harassment case filed by wrestlers against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, to Additional CMM Harjeet Singh Jaspal. The matter has now been listed for further consideration before the court on June 27. ACMM Harjeet Singh Jaspal is the judge who is currently hearing an application moved by the wrestlers seeking a court-monitored probe into the case of alleged sexual harassment.

Coal pilferage case | ED summons West Bengal Law Minister on June 28

The ED on June 23 issued a summons to West Bengal Law minister Moloy Ghatak asking him to appear before its officers in New Delhi on June 28 in connection with its probe into the coal pilferage case in the State, a senior official said. The Asansol Uttar MLA, who skipped appearing before the ED at its New Delhi office on June 19, has been asked to appear in person at the central probe agency’s office, he said.

Infiltration bid foiled in J&K, four terrorists killed

Four terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil sector on June 23, police said. The infiltration bid was foiled in Kala Jungle area of Machil sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. “In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Pakistan Finance Minister Dar courts controversy; allegedly harasses journalist over question on elusive IMF deal

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has found himself at the centre of a controversy for engaging in a heated exchange with a journalist, who accused the politician of slapping him over a question about the stalled IMF deal. The incident occurred on June 22 when Mr. Dar was leaving the parliament premises after addressing a National Assembly session when he was approached by journalist Shahid Qureshi, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Ukraine says it advances in south, stops Russian attack in east

Ukraine’s armed forces have halted a Russian offensive towards the cities of Kupiansk and Lyman in the east of the country, and are advancing in the south, a senior Ukrainian defence official said on June 23. “We had very fierce battles in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, but our soldiers stopped the enemy there,” Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian television. Ukraine is in the early stages of its most ambitious counterattack since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022 and says it has retaken eight villages, its first substantial gains on the battlefield for seven months.

EU warns Twitter to improve content moderation as new rules loom

The EU’s top tech enforcer warned Elon Musk on Thursday that Twitter must have enough resources to moderate dangerous content by August 25 or risk being in violation of the bloc’s landmark rules to rein in big tech. “If the technology is not ready they need to have enough resources to match the gap. I spoke on this specific topic with Elon Musk,” EU commissioner Thierry Breton told reporters following a meeting at Twitter headquarters, which included the platform’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino.

India’s tour of West Indies | Possible end of road for Pujara, India picks Jaiswal and Gaikwad

The national selection panel on June 23 effectively brought curtains down on veteran Cheteshwar Pujara’s international career by dropping him from Indian Test squad for the two-Test series against the West Indies, starting on July 12. Inclusion of powerhouse domestic performers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the 16-member squad is a clear indication that the four-member panel, headed by Shiv Sunder Das, is now looking at the next two-year World Test Championship cycle (2023-2025).