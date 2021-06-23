Top news of the day: Government says mobile phone ownership is not a condition for vaccination; ED transfers assets of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi worth ₹8,441.50 crore to banks, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

It is also not mandatory to pre-register on Co-WIN for availing inoculation.

The Enforcement Directorate has transferred assets worth ₹8,441.50 crore to public sector banks that suffered losses to the tune of ₹22,585.83 crore due to frauds committed allegedly by Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. All three accused had fled overseas.

The appeal was before a High Court judge for a decision “on the papers” submitted for the appeal to determine if there are any grounds for an appeal against the Home Secretary’s decision or the Westminster Magistrates Court’s February ruling in favour of Mr. Modi’s extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering.

Government is clear that there is no going back on removal of Article 370.

Total amount of foodgrain to be distributed was estimated to be 204 lakh metric tonnes.

Purnesh Modi, BJP MLA from Surat, had filed a complaint in April 2019 over Mr. Gandhi’s remark on the “Modi surname”.

“The Indian Naval warships along with aircraft from Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF) will be engaged in joint multi-domain operations with the U.S. Carrier Strike Group (CSG)...,” the Navy said.

The blast took place at a police picket outside Saeed's residence at the BOR Society in Jauhar Town.

The decision is the latest blow to Hong Kong's freedoms and will deepen unease over whether the international finance centre can remain a media hub as China seeks to stamp out dissent.

Two doctors and a nurse in Tigray's regional capital, Mekele, told The Associated Press they were unable to confirm how many people were killed, but one doctor said health workers at the scene reported “more than 80 civilian deaths.” The health workers spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

Moody's said faster vaccination progress will be paramount in restricting economic losses to the current quarter.

The Ministry had received more than 700 emails from stakeholders detailing over 2,000 issues, including 90 unique issues/problems with the new portal.

WTC final | Pant soldiers on as New Zealand restrict India to 130/5 at lunch

Rishabh Pant adopted a cavalier approach while the big batting stars bungled as India reached 130 for five at lunch on the 'sixth' day of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

Jadeja is two points ahead of Holder (384) while England all-rounder Ben Stokes is third on 377 points.