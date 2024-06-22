Ministry of Education notifies seven-member panel to reform process of competitive exams

The Ministry of Education said on June 22 it has constituted a high-level committee of experts led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency. The seven-member committee will make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of the NTA, the Department of Higher Education in the Ministry said.

INDIA bloc MPs to skip assisting pro tem Speaker in oath-taking of newly elected Lok Sabha MPs

Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders, who are part of a panel to assist pro tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab in administering oath to newly elected Lok Sabha members, will not be performing their duties, a senior Opposition leader said on June 22. This could signal an escalation of tensions between the government and the Opposition. Congress’ Kodikunnil Suresh, DMK’s T.R. Baalu, and Sudip Bandopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress were part of the panel, but they will skip their duties to protest against the Centre’s decision to ignore Mr. Suresh despite his being the senior-most MP, sources said.

Modi, Sheikh Hasina hold extensive talks; India, Bangladesh ink pact to boost ties in maritime sphere, blue economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22 held extensive talks with his visiting Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina to shore up cooperation in diverse areas including trade and connectivity. The two leaders decided to expand cooperation in several new areas and inked a raft of agreements, including to boost ties in the maritime sphere and blue economy. The key pacts signed by the two sides included one on forging strong ties in the digital domain and another on having a “green partnership”. The two sides also inked an agreement on railway connectivity.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 54, seven arrested

The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu rose to 54 with four more persons losing their lives after consuming spurious liquor at Karunapuram. The victims include 48 men and six women. Most of those who succumbed on the interim night between Friday and Saturday were from Karunapuram. Thirty persons died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital, 17 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem, four at the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital and three at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in Puducherry. Meanwhile, the Director of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes S. Ravivarman, on June 22, conducted an enquiry into the incident. Mr. Ravivarman visited those admitted at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital and inquired with the patients about the incident. He also visited Karunapuram, the epicentre of the tragedy and conducted enquiries with family members of the victims.

UAPA tribunal confirms ban on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muslim League J&K faction

A tribunal set up under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on June 22 confirmed the Centre’s decision to impose a five-year ban on the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir. The one-member tribunal of Delhi High Court judge Sachin Datta was constituted under the stringent anti-terror law in January to assess whether there was “sufficient cause” behind the imposition of the ban.

Amit Shah launches special programme to fast-track immigration services

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 22 launched a special programme under which the immigration process of pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders will be fast-tracked, an official said. The Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme is a “visionary initiative” by the government, thoughtfully designed for Indian nationals and OCI cardholders, the official said.

Delhi court asks NIA to respond to Engineer Rashid’s interim bail plea by July 1

A Delhi court on June 21 asked the National Investigation Agency to respond by July 1 to an application filed by Engineer Rashid, arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, seeking interim bail to take oath as an MP. Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla. Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Gupta fixed the matter for hearing on July 1 and directed the NIA to file its reply by then.

Israeli strikes kill at least 42 in Gaza’s al-Shati refugee camp, Hamas media office says

At least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks on districts of Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian enclave on June 22, the director of the Hamas-run government media office said. One Israeli strike on houses in Al-Shati, one of the Gaza Strip’s eight historic refugee camps, killed 24 people, Ismail Al-Thawabta told Reuters. Another 18 Palestinians were killed in a strike on houses in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood. The Israeli military released a brief statement saying: “A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck two Hamas military infrastructure sites in the area of Gaza City.”

U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as show of force against nuclear-armed North Korea

A nuclear-powered United States aircraft carrier arrived on June 22 in South Korea for a three-way exercise stepping up their military training to cope with North Korean threats that escalated with its alignment with Russia. The arrival of the USS Theodore Roosevelt strike group in Busan came a day after South Korea summoned the Russian Ambassador to protest a pact reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week that pledges mutual defence assistance in the event of war.

Hinduja family ‘appalled’ by jail term order; file appeal in higher court

Britain’s wealthiest family, the Hindujas, have said they were “appalled” by a Swiss court’s ruling of jail terms for some members and have filed an appeal in a higher court challenging the verdict finding them guilty of exploiting vulnerable domestic workers from India at their villa in Geneva. In a statement issued on behalf of the family on Friday, lawyers from Switzerland stressed their clients – Prakash and Kamal Hinduja, both in their 70s and their son Ajay and his wife Namrata – had been acquitted of all human trafficking charges.

States seek improvements in 50-year interest-free loan scheme

States have urged the Centre to make some improvements in the 50-year interest free loan scheme for pursuing capital investment projects, under which the Union government has proposed to give them ₹1.3 lakh crore this year, the same amount as 2023-24. Ministers from States made suggestions related to the ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment’, first launched in 2020-21, during pre-Budget consultations chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 22.

T20 World Cup 2024: England eyes massive win over USA to stay alive in semifinal race

Defending champions England will need their power hitters to do the job against a demoralised yet tricky USA in their final Super 8 match as they eye a huge win to keep themselves in contention for a semifinal spot at the T20 World Cup in Bridgetown on June 23. England batters couldn’t produce the big hits while chasing a target of 164 during their last Super 8 match against South Africa, suffering a narrow seven-run loss on June 21.

Indian women’s compound archery team wins hat-trick of World Cup gold medals

Indian compound women’s archery team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur continued their imperious form this season, securing a hat-trick of World Cup gold medals with a win over Estonia in the third stage of the event in Antalya on June 22. The trio, who had qualified as the top-seed, beat Estonia’s Lisell Jaatma, Meeri-Marita Paas and Maris Tetsmann, 232-229 in a one-sided final in Antalya. The women’s compound team thus has been unbeatable this season, having won the World Cup Stage 1 and Stage 2 gold medals in Shanghai and Yecheon in April and May respectively.

