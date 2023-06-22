June 22, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

U.S., India set to announce deals across defence, space travel, microchips; pilot on domestic H1B visa renewal

The U.S. and India will announce a series of agreements in defence cooperation, critical and emerging technology, health, environment and visas on June 22 in their joint statement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden hold bilateral talks during the Prime Minister’s state visit to the U.S. Some of these deals such as India’s purchase of 31 armed MQ9-Reaper drones for upwards of $3 billion had already been all but confirmed. Now, senior administration officials confirmed this and other defence outcomes in a call with reporters on June 21.

India joins Artemis Accords, to launch ISRO-NASA space mission to ISS in 2024, says White House

India has decided to join the Artemis Accords, which brings like-minded countries together on civil space exploration, and NASA and ISRO have agreed to a joint mission to the International Space Station in 2024, the White House said on June 22. “On space, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind,” a senior administration official said hours before the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

GE, HAL sign MoU for manufacture of jet engines in India; U.S. Congress approval awaited

Amid the ongoing U.S. visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, engine manufacturer GE Aerospace on June 22 announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to produce fighter jet engines for the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft.

AAP warns to walk out of Opposition meeting if Congress does not support its fight against Centre’s ordinance

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on June 21 wrote a letter to the leaders of the non-BJP parties ahead of the Opposition parties meeting on June 23 and urged the parties to list the “unconstitutional” “anti-Delhi” ordinance promulgated by the Central government, as the first issue to be discussed at the meeting. He has also requested other parties to make their stand on this matter clear during the meeting.

RLD to skip Opposition meeting in Patna; BSP not invited

The Samajwadi Party will be the only party from Uttar Pradesh attending the opposition leaders’ meeting in Patna on June 22, with BSP supremo Mayawati not being invited while Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary will skip the meet due to a family programme. However, Mr. Chaudhary hoped the meeting will be an “important milestone in the path of opposition unity”.

Two soldiers injured in fresh Manipur firing

Two soldiers were injured when unknown gunmen fired at them at North Boljang in Manipur’s Imphal West district around 5 a.m. on June 22, officials said. Officials added that one INSAS light machine gun was recovered by the forces during initial search. The situation has been brought under control and combing operations to ferret out the gunmen are on.

PM Modi should chair all-party meeting in Manipur, says Congress

Describing the all-party meeting convened by Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation in Manipur as “too little, too late”, the Congress on June 22 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence from such a serious meeting shows “his cowardice and unwillingness to confront failures”. Nevertheless, the party said that it would participate in the meeting. “Manipur has been burning since 50 days, but the Prime Minister has remained silent. An all-party meeting was called when the Prime Minister himself is not in the country. Clearly, this meeting is not important for the Prime Minister,” tweeted former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

ED has no authority to subject any person to custodial interrogation, argues counsel for Senthilbalaji’s wife

Senior counsel N R Elango, appearing before the Madras High Court for arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s wife Megala, on June 22 questioned the authority of the ED to insist upon custodial interrogation of her husband. He contended the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002 does not confer the powers of a Station House Officer on any official of the ED and therefore the latter cannot seek custody of an arrested person.

Two J&K doctors dismissed for fabricating evidence in 2009 Shopian rape-murder case

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on June 22 terminated services of two doctors for allegedly “actively working” with Pakistan-based groups and fabricating evidence in the 2009 “Shopian rape-murder” case, officials said. Two women were found dead in a stream in Shopian on May 30, 2009, leading to allegations that they were raped and murdered by security personnel. The incident sparked protests in Kashmir and brought it to a near standstill for 42 days. Later, the CBI took over the probe and found that the two women were never raped or murdered.

G20 countries agree upon role of education as critical enabler of human dignity, empowerment globally, says Pradhan

The G20 countries have unanimous views on five major areas including capacity building of teachers, role of education as critical enabler of human dignity and empowerment globally and recognising important role of green transition and digital transformation, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on June 22. At the meeting, ministers of the G20 grouping formally accepted the outcome documents, marking the culmination of the extensive deliberations carried out over the past several months within the education working group track.

Rescuers make last desperate push as final hours of oxygen on missing Titanic submersible tick down

The race against time to find a submersible that disappeared on its way to the Titanic wreckage site entered a new phase of desperation on June 22 morning as the final hours of oxygen possibly left on board the tiny vessel ticked off the clock. Rescuers have rushed more ships and vessels to the site of the disappearance, hoping underwater sounds they detected for a second straight day might help narrow their search in the urgent, international mission. But the crew had only a four-day oxygen supply when the vessel, called the Titan, set off around 6 a.m. on june 18.

Russia-backed officials say explosion damages bridge linking Ukraine’s mainland to Crimea

An explosion damaged a bridge which was one of the few links between Crimea and Ukraine’s mainland, Russia-backed officials said on June 22. Russian forces in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, use the Chongar bridge to reach southern Ukraine’s Kherson province. The damage to the bridge was not severe and likely will be repaired within several days, Vladimir Konstantinov, chairman of the parliament of Crimea, said. Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed head of the occupied parts of Kherson province, said the explosion appeared to have been caused by a type of long-range cruise missile that both France and the UK have given to Ukraine’s military.

Cooking gas explosion kills 31 people at a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China

A massive cooking gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China killed 31 people and injured seven, Chinese authorities said on June 22. The blast tore through the establishment at around 8:40 p.m. on June 21 on a busy street in Yinchuan, the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, as people were gathering on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Pakistan PM meets IMF director in a last-ditch effort to get bailout

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on June 22 as the cash-strapped country made a last-ditch effort to get a much-needed loan from the global lender, a media report said. The two sides exchanged views on the ongoing programmes and cooperation between crisis-ridden Pakistan and the IMF in the meeting held on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact at Paris in France, Radio Pakistan reported.

Fitch raises India’s GDP forecast to 6.3% from 6% for current fiscal year

Fitch Ratings on June 22 raised its forecast for India’s economic growth to 6.3% for current fiscal year 2023-24 from 6% it had predicted previously. This is primarily because of a stronger outturn in the first quarter and near-term momentum. The growth forecast compares with 7.2% GDP expansion in FY23. In the previous fiscal year (FY22), the economy had grown 9.1%.

Taipei Open badminton | Prannoy advances to quarterfinals

Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy waltzed into the quarterfinal of the Taipei Open after recording a comfortable straight-game win over Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto in Taipei on June 22. Prannoy, the country’s top-ranked men’s singles player, took 36 minutes to dispatch former world championship bronze medallist Sugiarto 21-9 21-17 in the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament. The world number nine will play Hong Kong’s fifth seed Angus Ng Ka Long in the last eight stage.