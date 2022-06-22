The major news headlines of the day and more.

Uddhav Thackeray says he’s willing to quit as CM as rebel Sena leader claims more support

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to quit his post if the rebel MLAs tell him that they don’t want him to continue as CM. “Why make statements from Surat and other places? Come and tell me to my face that I am incompetent to handle the posts of chief minister and Shiv Sena president. I will resign immediately. I will keep my resignation letter ready and you can come and take it to Raj Bhavan,“ Mr. Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and the CM’s close aide Sanjay Raut said that the recent political developments could lead to the dissolution of the State assembly. However, rebel leader Eknath Shinde had claimed the support of 46 MLAs and said that he had “more numbers (of Shiv Sena MLAs) than needed (to form a separate group in the Assembly without inviting the anti-defection law provisions),“ in an interview to a local TV channel.

Deadliest Afghanistan quake in decades kills over 1,000 people

Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6.1 temblor that damaged buildings in Khost and Paktika Provinces. Rescue efforts are likely to be complicated since many international aid agencies left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year and the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. military from the longest war in its history.

Sonia Gandhi writes to ED seeking postponement of appearance till complete recovery

The Congress president had been summoned by the agency for questioning in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper on June 23. Ms. Gandhi was discharged on Monday from a private Delhi hospital where she was admitted for coronavirus-related complications.

India, Australia look to expand defence industrial cooperation

India and Australia on Wednesday agreed to explore means to grow connections and opportunities between the defence industrial bases of the two countries as well as to increase the resilience of supply chains and deliver capabilities to their respective defence forces.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife files ₹100 crore defamation suit against Manish Sisodia

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, filed the suit at the court of Civil Judge No.1 of Kamrup Metropolitan district on June 21 and it is likely to come up for hearing on June 22, her counsel Padmadhar Nayak said.

ED gives nod for Sachin Vaze to turn approver in Anil Deshmukh’s money laundering case

Dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze, currently lodged at Taloja Central Jail, wrote a letter to the ED in February this year seeking permission to turn an approver.

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe says economy has collapsed, unable to buy oil

“We are now facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity and food. Our economy has completely collapsed. That is the most serious issue before us today,” Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told the Parliament.

Macron struggles to find compromise in France impasse

Mr. Macron’s centrist alliance finished Sunday’s parliamentary elections 44 seats short of a majority in the National Assembly, as a new left-wing coalition and the far-right made major gains.

Myanmar Minister joins Southeast Asian defence meeting

Gen. Mya Tun Oo wore his military uniform as he attended the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ meeting in Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh. More than 600 civic groups inside and outside Myanmar had issued an appeal to the Ministers not to invite him.

No purchase of coal from Russia after April 20: Tata Steel

On April 20, Tata Steel had said it would stop doing business with Russia. To ensure business continuity, all its steel manufacturing sites in India, the U.K. and the Netherlands have sourced alternative supplies of raw materials to end its dependence on Russia.

Markets fall after 2-day breather tracking weak Asian markets

Unabated foreign fund outflows also played spoilsport for the markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 418.07 points lower at 52,114. The NSE Nifty fell 131.1 points to 15,507.70.

Rupee plunges by 27 paise to record low of 78.40 against U.S. dollar

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, strengthened by 0.05% to 104.48.

India women eye fresh start against Sri Lanka in 1st T20

With the T20s all set to feature in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and also at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup eight months away, India will look to begin their campaign on a high.

Washington Sundar likely to debut for Lancashire county this season

India national team player Washington Sundar, who joined Lancashire, could become the second Indian to feature in the county season after Cheteshwar Pujara.