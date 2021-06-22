Top news of the day: Farooq, Mehbooba to attend talks with Modi on June 24; Rahul claims 90% of deaths during second wave were needless, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Earlier, there was speculation that Ms. Mufti would nominate Dr. Abdullah as the leader of the alliance to attend the meeting. However, sources said she decided to attend the meeting after the Gupkar alliance leaders convinced her. “I did not want to play spoilsport or be accused of being an obstacle. I did not want to miss the dialogue process,” she said.

Releasing a white paper on the Union government’s handling of the pandemic, Mr. Gandhi said it should now prepare for a third wave by ramping up health infrastructure and vaccinating citizens on a war footing so that the virus did not get a ‘chance’ to mutate. He claimed that 90 % of the deaths during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were “needless” as lives could have been saved if oxygen and medicines were available.

Asserting that this nudge for reform is rare in public finance, Narendra Modi said it was a nudge to incentivise States to adopt progressive policies to avail additional funds.

The bail application said Perarivalan had been “under the hangman’s noose for 16 years and 29 years in solitary confinement out of the total 30 years of incarceration”.

NIA Special Judge Pranjal Das did not frame charges against Gogoi, who was arrested in December 2019, in connection with the case registered in the Chabua police station.

High Court tells NIA, Maharashtra government not to seek further adjournments.

Mr. Kumar turned down the offer of the BJP of a “token representation” to all alliance partners after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A team of officials from India is believed to have arrived in the U.S. for the proceedings that will take place in a federal court in Los Angeles.

Of the 55 million doses, 41 million will be shared via COVAX.

Australia has for years been battling to keep the Great Barrier Reef off the “in danger” list.

The bankruptcy court has granted 90 days to the consortium to apply for airport slots.

The environmental agency in Brandenburg, the State where the €5.8 billion ($6.9 billion) plant is being built, has still not given final approval — meaning a further delay cannot be ruled out, even into 2022.

The reserve sixth day will be utilised on June 23 as the two teams seek a clear winner.