Top news of the day: SC allows Puri Rath Yatra with conditions; Health Ministry says India’s cases per lakh population among lowest in world, and more

Chariots are seen ahead of the annual Ratha Yatra procession, in Puri on June 22, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

The court had stopped the yatra to avoid the spread of infection amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Public safety and health had prevailed over religious fervour on June 18.

India’s COVID-19 cases per lakh people is one of the lowest in the world despite its high population density, and the recovery rate has now reached almost 56%, the Union Health Ministry said on June 22. For every one lakh population, there are 30.04 coronavirus cases in India, while the global average is over three times at 114.67, the Ministry said, referring to the WHO Situation Report 153, dated June 21.

The National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Central leadership has been apprised of discussions the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had with the legislators of the BJP and the National People’s Party (NPP) to find a way out of the political stalemate in Manipur triggered by the resignation of nine ruling coalition members, sources in the two parties said on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said numbers related to novel coronavirus patients in the city over the last week seemed to indicate that things were improving.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be ‘mindful’ of the implications his statements will have on national security and not allow them to vindicate Chinese position.

Petrol price on Monday was hiked by 33 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise to take retail rates to record high as the oil companies increased prices for the 16th day in a row.

India is very likely to come out with another round of fiscal stimulus package, worth about 1% of GDP in the coming months, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government to try and increase the coronavirus (COVID-19) testing methodology, Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), in view of the rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

The Japan Football Association on Monday announced it is pulling out of bidding for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The withdrawal should clear the way for a joint bid by Australia and New Zealand to be awarded the event, which last took place in France in 2019.

The Madras High Court on Monday acquitted B. Chinnasamy, the prime accused in the sensational 2016 ‘Udumalpet’ Shankar murder case from all charges, and set aside the death sentence imposed on him by the trial court in December 2017.

Borna Coric has become the second tennis player to test positive for the coronavirus after participating in an exhibition event in Croatia.

Malavika Mohanan’s career could possibly be split into three timelines: her debut as a fresh-faced actor in Malayalam film Pattam Pole (2013); her true breakout role that informed the rest of the country of her considerable talents with Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds (2017); and then, a small but significant part in Rajinikanth’s Petta (2019) that somehow catapulted her towards becoming the ‘it’ girl of social media.