June 21, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

West Bengal panchayat elections | Calcutta High Court directs State Election Commission to deploy more Central forces

The Calcutta High Court on June 21 directed the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) to deploy Central forces not less than the forces deployed in the 2013 panchayat elections in the State. The WBSEC had sought to deploy 22 companies of Central forces for the upcoming panchayat polls, whereas in 2013, about 825 companies of Central forces were deployed during panchayat polls. The Division Bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivaganam and Justice Uday Kumar pointed out that the number of electorate and districts in the State has increased from 2013 panchayat polls. The Court observed that 1.05 lakh State police and 82,000 Central forces were requisitioned in 2013.

Senthilbalaji case | Supreme Court refuses instant relief to ED, says Madras High Court ‘understands the law’

The Supreme Court on June 21 refused immediate relief to the Enforcement Directorate and left it entirely to the Madras High Court to decide, on June 22, whether Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s move to a private hospital has thwarted the Central agency’s “right to remand” and interrogate him on money-laundering charges connected to a cash-for-jobs scam. The case raises legal questions as to whether an accused can delay police remand on medical grounds and if the time he spends in private care can be counted as “effective custody”.

International Yoga Day | PM Modi says yoga is free from patents and royalty payments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a unique yoga session at the U.N. Headquarters in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga which saw the participation from top U.N. officials, envoys from across the world and prominent individuals. In a video message on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Mr. Modi on June 21 said India always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace and made a fervent appeal to eliminate contradictions, hurdles and resistances through yoga.

India slams China at U.N. for blocking move to designate 26/11 accused Sajid Mir as ‘global terrorist’

India has hit out at China for blocking a move to designate Pakistan-based LeT leader Sajid Mir as a “global terrorist” by the UN, saying it shows a lack of genuine political will to fight the scourge of terrorism. In a strongly-worded statement, Joint Secretary at India’s permanent mission in New York Prakash Gupta said if efforts to ban terrorists fail due to “petty geopolitical interests”, then “we really do not have the genuine political will to sincerely fight this challenge of terrorism”.

Flood situation remains grim in Assam; heavy rainfall predicted

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that the Royal Government of Bhutan has issued a weather advisory stating that cloudy weather with light to moderate rainfall may occur in isolated areas of the country in the next 2-3 days, potentially leading to rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries. The Agency further said that due to continuous rainfall in both the upper catchment areas of Bhutan and Assam along with release of water from the Kurichhu Dam in the neighbouring country has led to rising water levels and floods in the western part of the State.

Kejriwal asks Opposition parties to clear stand on Centre’s services ordinance for Delhi at Patna meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Opposition leaders, asking them to discuss the Centre’s ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital at the June 23 meeting of non-BJP parties and clear their stand on the matter. He asked the Opposition leaders not to think of it as a “Delhi-centric problem” and claimed that if not resisted, the BJP-led Centre may bring similar ordinances for other states too. The meeting of Opposition parties has been called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Modi govt ‘anti-poor’, says Congress on Centre discontinuing sale of foodgrains under open market scheme to State govts.

Accusing the Modi government of being “anti-poor”, the Congress on June 21 said the Centre discontinued the sale of foodgrains from the central pool under the Open Market Sale Scheme to State governments to “scuttle” the Karnataka government’s Anna Bhagya scheme. “Most recent chronology of Modi’s anti-poor and vendetta politics: May 13th, 2023: PM and BJP rejected comprehensively by people of Karnataka. June 2nd, 2023: CM Karnataka announces implementation of Anna Bhagya guarantee from July 1st that will give 10kg free foodgrains to poor families. June 13th, 2023: Union Government issues circular banning sale of rice from FCI to states under Open Market Sale Scheme. This is done to scuttle Anna Bhagya,” he said.

Nirmala Sitharaman embarks on visit to attend Paris summit for new global financing pact

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 21 embarked on a visit to France to attend the Paris summit for a ‘New Global Financing Pact’. On the sidelines of the two-day summit, scheduled during June 22-23, Ms. Sitharaman will have multilateral and bilateral engagements with her counterparts, the Finance Ministry said. The summit will bring together heads of state and government, Ministers, leaders of key international organisations, representatives of global financial institutions, private sector and civil society representatives.

Biden equates Xi with ‘dictators’; China calls comments ‘extremely absurd and irresponsible’

China has called reported comments by President Joe Biden describing Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a dictator “extremely absurd and irresponsible.” The new clash of words comes just over a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a visit to Beijing that sought to break the ice in a relationship that has hit a historical low. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on June 21 said Mr. Biden’s comments at a fundraiser in California “go totally against facts and seriously violate diplomatic protocol, and severely infringe on China’s political dignity.”

Ukraine ‘gaining ground’ near Melitopol, Berdiansk, says Ukraine military spokesman

Ukrainian forces are gaining some ground towards Melitopol and Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, Andriy Kovalev, a spokesman for the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, said early on June 21. “They had partial success, they are gaining ground,” Mr. Kovalev was quoted as saying in a post on the Ukraine Military Media Center’s telegram channel, adding that the gains were near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, among others.

Rishi Sunak announces new war risk insurance framework to boost Ukraine rebuild

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a new framework for war risk insurance on June 21, aimed at helping businesses invest in Ukraine. “This is a huge step forward towards helping insurers to underwrite investments into Ukraine, removing one of the biggest barriers and giving investors the confidence they need to act,” Mr. Sunak said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

Palestinian villagers say Israeli settlers have torched dozens of homes and cars in revenge attack

Palestinian residents of a West Bank village say hundreds of Israeli settlers have entered the community and set fire to dozens of homes and cars. The attack on June 21 comes a day after a pair of Palestinian gunmen killed four Israelis outside a West Bank settlement.

H.S. Prannoy, Kashyap sail into pre-quarters of Taipei Open

Indian shuttlers H.S. Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap cruised into the Men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the Taipei Open with straight-game wins over their respective rivals on June 21. World No. 9 Prannoy hardly broke a sweat as he took just 26 minutes to dispatch local shuttler Lin Yu-hsien 21-11 21-10 in the opening round of the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament.

The Ashes 2023 | Australia, England docked 2 WTC points each, fined 40% of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rate in first Test

Australia and England both have been penalised 40% of their match fee and their two ICC World Test Championship points have been docked for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. “Australia and England have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points each for maintaining slow over-rate during the first Test in Birmingham,” said a statement from ICC on Wednesday. Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after the teams were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.