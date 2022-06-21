Top news of the day: Opposition names Yashwant Sinha as its presidential candidate; Shiv Sena removes Eknath Shinde from Legislature Party leader post, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Presidential polls | Yashwant Sinha to be common Opposition candidate

Former Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha will be be the common candidate for presidential election, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on June 21, reading out a joint Opposition statement after the meeting of Opposition parties.

Sena removes Mr. Shinde from the post of Legislature Party leader

The Maharashtra council polls for 10 seats resulted in a nail-biting finish with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yet again trumping over tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) - after the Rajya Sabha polls - by winning five out of ten seats. In what could be an alarming situation for the State government, three MLAs each from Congress and Shiv Sena cross-voted in a secret ballot held on Monday. Following the results of the polls, Sena leader and MVA Minister Eknath Shinde is said to have taken 11 party MLAs with him in what seems likely to be a rebellion within the saffron party against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In Monday’s council poll, a total of 12 Sena MLAs cross-voted in favour of BJP candidates.

India ranks fourth in global gold recycling; recycled 75 tonnes in 2021: WGC

India has emerged as the fourth largest recycler in the world and the country has recycled 75 tonnes in 2021, according to a World Gold Council (WGC) report. According to the WGC report titled ‘Gold refining and recycling’, China topped the global gold recycling chart as it recycled 168 tonnes of the yellow metal, followed by Italy in the second position with 80 tonnes and the US at the third rank with 78 tonnes in 2021.

International Yoga Day live updates | PM Modi leads celebrations, says it is forming basis for international cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Yoga along with thousands of participants at a mass demonstration in the backdrop of the iconic Mysuru Palace on June 21 and said the physical fitness regime was forming a basis for cooperation among countries, and that it can become a problem-solver. Meanwhile, President of the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly Abdulla Shahid said that the celebration of 8th International Yoga Day under the theme ‘Yoga for Humanity’ could not have come at a more opportune time as the COVID-19 pandemic has upended lives and livelihoods, triggering a deluge of anxiety and depression.

Russia-Ukraine live updates | June 21, 2022

Ukraine on Monday acknowledged difficulties in fighting in the east of the country as Russian forces captured territory along a frontline river and intensified pressure on two key cities ahead of an EU summit expected to welcome Kyiv’s bid to join the bloc. The governor of the Luhansk region, scene of the heaviest Russian onslaughts in recent weeks, said the situation was “extremely difficult” along the entire front line there as of Monday evening and the Russian army had gathered sufficient reserves to begin a large-scale offensive.

India, Nepal discuss issues of trans-border criminal activities, curbing terror acts

India and Nepal discussed issues related to curbing trans-border criminal and terror activities and strengthening border infrastructure among others at the 12th meeting of their Joint Working Group (JWG). The JWG, which delved into matters related to border management and security, was held in New Delhi on June 15-16, an official statement said.

Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg’s which also owns and MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet to be named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.

Sri Lanka’s Parliament sessions curbed as fuel crisis bites

Sri Lanka’s Parliament sessions will be restricted to two days this week instead of four days amid the current fuel supply crisis in the country, the leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena said on Tuesday. The island nation, home to around 22 million people, is currently facing its worst economic crisis in more than 70 years. Sri Lanka’s economy is experiencing extreme fuel shortages, soaring food prices and a lack of medicines.

Indian football | CoA forms advisory committee to assist it in running AIFF

Entrepreneur Ranjit Bajaj, who earlier owned an I-League club, has been named Chairman of advisory committee to assist the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) which is running the day-to-day affairs of All India Football Federation (AIFF). The 12-member advisory committee was appointed by the CoA to oversee the day-to-day matters of various departments of the AIFF.

Biden signs off on hefty pay raise for federal firefighters

President Joe Biden has signed off on giving federal wildland firefighters a hefty raise for the next two fiscal years, a move that affects more than 16,000 firefighters and comes as much of the West braces for a difficult wildfire season. Pay raises for the federal firefighters had been included in last year’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill, but they had been held up as Biden administration officials studied recruitment and retention data to decide where to deliver them.

ICC women’s ODI rankings | Smriti Mandhana holds on to eighth position, Jhulan Goswami slips to sixth

Star opener Smriti Mandhana held on to her eighth position but veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami slipped a spot in the bowler’s list in the latest ICC Women’s ODI rankings issued here on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Mandhana, who has scored 411 runs in ODIs this year from nine matches, including a century against the West Indies at the World Cup earlier this year, is the lone Indian in the top 10 of the batting chart which is headed by Australian Alyssa Hailey followed by England’s Natalie Sciver.

India, Australia to explore new initiatives to further expand bilateral defence engagements

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his visiting Australian counterpart Richard Marles will explore new initiatives to further expand bilateral defence engagements in their talks on Wednesday. The Defence Ministry said the two ministers will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest.

Tokyo Olympics cost ¥1.42 trillion, say organisers as they close books

Organisers of last year’s COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics were expected to place the final cost of the Games at ¥1.42 trillion, about twice what was forecast when the IOC awarded them in 2013. Tokyo Olympic officials, meeting Tuesday before the body dissolves at the end of the month, were to detail final numbers, which were increased by the pandemic, but were in record range long before that.

When rebellion broke out at the AIADMK’s general council in 1976

This is not the first time that the meeting of the AIADMK’s general council is becoming a subject of controversy. In September 1976, when the party, at its general council meeting in Coimbatore, decided to change its name from the ‘Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’ to the ‘Anaithinthia Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’ (All India Anna DMK), there was opposition from a section of leaders which included Kovai Chezhian, former MLA, G. Viswanathan, the then Member of Parliament, and P. Srinivasan, former Deputy Speaker of the Assembly (1971-74).

75-year-old woman walks 7 km to enquire about pension, collapses after 3-hour wait

A 75-year-old woman walked about 7 km from her village in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka to enquire about her old-age pension. She fell unconscious after waiting for about three hours to meet the Village Accountant in his office. Sadamma, 75, walked from Hebbige to Nittur to meet Village Accountant D.P. Manjappa on June 17 to enquire about her pension under the social security scheme, which she had not received.

Agnipath recruitment process to remain unchanged, regimentation system to continue: Tri-Services

The armed forces said on June 21 that “credible” information on the ‘Agnipath’ scheme recently has dispelled misinformation about the initiative and asserted that youngsters preparing to become soldiers have returned to physical activities at several places. Amid misgivings about the recruitment process, Lt. Gen. Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, asserted that the recruitment process will remain unchanged and the traditional regimentation system in the military will continue.