Top news of the day: Supreme Court says govt must simplify COVID-19 death certification process; No proposal to shift legal jurisdiction from Kerala High Court, says Lakshadweep administration, and more

The CBSE informed the Supreme Court on Monday that optional exams for Class 12 students unhappy with their assessment will be held “anytime between” August 15 and September 15.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the government whether it has taken a “decision” to not pay ex gratia to families who lost their loved ones to COVID-19. “Is there any decision taken that there is no need to pay ex gratia? Is there a decision or is it a case of ‘no decision” Justice Ashok Bhushan asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Asif Iqbal Tanha, who was recently released on bail after being arrested under the UAPA for his alleged role in the Delhi riots, speaks about his time in prison and the future course of the anti-CAA movement.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Union government what it plans to do in cases of COVID-19 patients whose death certificates cited some other reason for the cause of death.

The Lakshadweep administration has said there was no proposal to shift its legal jurisdictions from the Kerala High Court to the Karnataka High Court. The news of shifting the jurisdiction of high from Kerala to Karnataka is baseless and is devoid of truth, said a communication here.

Amazon Prime Video today released the trailer of Malayalam thriller Cold Case, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan in the lead. A gruesome murder, an excellent cop and a journalist with interest in the supernatural, makes for an intriguing plot of the investigative film. Cold Case is helmed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Tanu Balak, marking his directorial debut, while it is jointly produced by Anto Joseph and Plan J Studios. The film will premiere globally on June 30.

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday said the Narendra Modi government should “repeal” the offending laws in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and restore full Statehood.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed yoga a “ray of hope” and a source of strength in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He was addressing a programme to mark the 7th International Yoga Day where he also announced the launch of the M-Yoga application, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO). The app will have videos of yoga training based on a Common Yoga Protocol and will be available in different languages.

Australia will have a new Deputy Prime Minister after Barnaby Joyce won a leadership contest on Monday in the government’s junior coalition partner the National party.

All-time Olympic great sprinter Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett announced on Sunday the birth of twin boys, who have been named Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt.