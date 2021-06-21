News

Top news of the day: Supreme Court says govt must simplify COVID-19 death certification process; No proposal to shift legal jurisdiction from Kerala High Court, says Lakshadweep administration, and more

Activists demonstrate demanding to save and recall administrator of Lakshadweep in Hyderabad on June 21, 2021.   | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Class 12: Optional exams ‘anytime between August 15 and September 15’

The CBSE informed the Supreme Court on Monday that optional exams for Class 12 students unhappy with their assessment will be held “anytime between” August 15 and September 15.

What’s the decision on ex gratia for COVID-19 victims’ kin, Supreme Court asks Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the government whether it has taken a “decision” to not pay ex gratia to families who lost their loved ones to COVID-19. “Is there any decision taken that there is no need to pay ex gratia? Is there a decision or is it a case of ‘no decision” Justice Ashok Bhushan asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Pattern of anti-CAA movement has changed due to pandemic but the movement is alive: Asif Iqbal Tanha

Asif Iqbal Tanha, who was recently released on bail after being arrested under the UAPA for his alleged role in the Delhi riots, speaks about his time in prison and the future course of the anti-CAA movement.

Supreme Court says govt must simplify COVID-19 death certification process

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Union government what it plans to do in cases of COVID-19 patients whose death certificates cited some other reason for the cause of death.

No proposal to shift legal jurisdiction from Kerala High Court, says Lakshadweep administration

The Lakshadweep administration has said there was no proposal to shift its legal jurisdictions from the Kerala High Court to the Karnataka High Court. The news of shifting the jurisdiction of high from Kerala to Karnataka is baseless and is devoid of truth, said a communication here.

‘Cold Case’ trailer: Prithviraj, Aditi Balan star in intense murder-mystery

Amazon Prime Video today released the trailer of Malayalam thriller Cold Case, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan in the lead. A gruesome murder, an excellent cop and a journalist with interest in the supernatural, makes for an intriguing plot of the investigative film. Cold Case is helmed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Tanu Balak, marking his directorial debut, while it is jointly produced by Anto Joseph and Plan J Studios. The film will premiere globally on June 30.

Modi govt. must repeal offending laws in J&K, restore statehood, says Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday said the Narendra Modi government should “repeal” the offending laws in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and restore full Statehood.

Yoga a ‘ray of hope’ amid COVID-19, says PM Modi on International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed yoga a “ray of hope” and a source of strength in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He was addressing a programme to mark the 7th International Yoga Day where he also announced the launch of the M-Yoga application, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO). The app will have videos of yoga training based on a Common Yoga Protocol and will be available in different languages.

New deputy PM in Australia after party revolt

Australia will have a new Deputy Prime Minister after Barnaby Joyce won a leadership contest on Monday in the government’s junior coalition partner the National party.

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt welcomes newborn twin sons

All-time Olympic great sprinter Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett announced on Sunday the birth of twin boys, who have been named Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt.


