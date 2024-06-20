Bihar Deputy CM alleges Tejashwi’s close aide linked to NEET paper leak

Senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on June 20 alleged that a close aide of RJD leader and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav is linked to the NEET paper leak case. Showing WhatsApp call details and messages, Mr. Sinha while addressing the press at the road construction department office in Patna said, “On May 1, a call was made by Pritam Kumar from his mobile to Pradeep Kumar at 9:07 p.m. to book a room in NHAI guest on the name of Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu. Pradeep Kumar is working in the road construction department of Bihar whereas Pritam Kumar was private secretary to Tejashwi Yadav when he was serving the ministry,” Mr. Sinha said.

Patna High Court strikes down hike in Bihar’s reservations for deprived castes

The Patna High Court on June 20 set aside the amendments passed by the Bihar legislature in 2023 to increase the reservation Backward Classes (BC), Extremely Backward Classes, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe from 50% to 65% in educational institutions and government jobs. A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Patna High Court on November 27, 2023, challenging the decision of the Bihar Government to increase reservation in the State from 50% to 65%.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 38, CB-CID begins probe

At least 38 persons have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi district on June 19 and June 20. The victims included two women and a transperson. A total of 82 others are undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, over 2,000 police personnel drawn from various districts have been deployed in Kallakurichi. In the wake of the tragedy, the T.N. government transferred District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and placed under suspension the Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena. While Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has expressed shock over the incident, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has constituted a one-man commission headed by Justice B. Gokuldas, former High Court judge, to conduct a thorough inquiry into the tragedy.

NEET-UG row: Supreme Court notice to government, NTA on plea seeking independent panel to probe allegations

The Supreme Court on June 20 decided to examine pleas questioning the Centre’s appointment of NTA chairman Prof. Pradeep Kumar Joshi to the high-powered committee which recommended a re-test for 1563 undergraduate NEET-UG candidates who were given grace marks. NTA, which conducts the NEET-UG exam, is facing allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities. Petitions against the NTA and the Union Government have been piling up in the past two weeks.

Rahul Gandhi accuses RSS-BJP of capturing educational institutions

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 20 launched a scathing attack on the government over the alleged irregularities in NEET and cancellation of UGC-NET and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “psychologically collapsed” post-election and will struggle to run a government like this. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he also said educational institutions are being captured by the RSS and the BJP and paper leaks will not stop unless that is reversed.

Baramulla encounter: Army says slain terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba

The Army on June 20 said the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir were Pakistani and associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). “The killed terrorists have been identified as Usman and Umar, both of Pakistan origin and associated with LeT,” Commander 7 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Deepak Mohan, told reporters in Rafiabad.

Delhi sees 17 heat-related deaths in 24 hours

A total of 17 fatalities due to suspected heat-related illnesses have been recorded at Delhi’s RML and Safdarjung hospitals in the last 24 hours, officials said on June 20. Delhi has been battling searing heatwave conditions over the last few days. It got some relief on June 20 morning due to light rain.

NASA chief says U.S. and India to expand collaboration in space; to train Indian astronaut for ISS

NASA administrator Bill Nelson has said that the U.S. space agency will expand collaboration with India and it will include a “joint effort” aboard the International Space Station with an Indian astronaut. Mr. Nelson’s comments came after a fact sheet issued by the U.S. and India after the iCET Dialogue between U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on June 17 said they were working toward commencing advanced training for ISRO astronauts in the U.S.

Kanchanjunga Express accident: Initial probe blames lapses by goods train crew, Jalpaiguri division’s operating department

The initial probe into the June 17 Kanchanjunga Express accident has suggested there were lapses by the operating department of the New Jalpaiguri Rail Division and the crew of the goods train that hit the passenger train. While five officials have blamed the goods train driver for violating signals as well as the speed restriction, one has given a dissenting note suggesting that the operating department of the New Jalpaiguri rail division failed to take adequate measures to safeguard the route between Ranipatra (RNI) and Chattar Hat Junction (CAT).

When CCTV visuals are unclear, suspects cannot be forced to re-enact the crime for gait analysis, rules Madras High Court

When the visuals of a crime captured on a CCTV camera are not clear, the police cannot force the suspects to re-enact the incident, capture it once again on the same CCTV camera and then conduct gait analysis to implicate them in the offence, the Madras High Court has ruled. Justices M.S. Ramesh and Sunder Mohan held that forcing suspects to re-enact the occurrence, especially after making them watch the original CCTV footage, would offend Article 20(3) of the Constitution which states that no person accused of any offence should be compelled to be a witness against himself.

Death toll tops 1,000 after haj marked by extreme heat: AFP tally

The death toll from this year’s haj has exceeded 1,000, an AFP tally said on June 20, more than half of them unregistered worshippers who performed the pilgrimage in extreme heat in Saudi Arabia. The new deaths reported Thursday included 58 from Egypt, according to an Arab diplomat who provided a breakdown showing that of 658 Egyptians who passed away, 630 were unregistered pilgrims.

Iran condemns Canada’s listing of Revolutionary Guards as terrorist group

Iran condemned Canada’s listing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation as “an unwise and unconventional politically-motivated step,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency on June 20. “Canada’s action will not have any effect on the Revolutionary Guards’ legitimate and deterrent power,” Mr. Kanaani said, adding that Tehran reserves the right to respond accordingly to the listing.

Chinese sailors wield knives, axe in disputed sea clash with Philippines

Chinese coast guard sailors brandished knives, an axe and other weapons in a clash with Philippine naval vessels near a strategic reef in the South China Sea, dramatic new footage released by Manila showed. The clash took place on Monday as Philippine forces attempted to resupply marines stationed on a derelict warship that was deliberately grounded atop the disputed Second Thomas Shoal in 1999 to assert Manila’s territorial claims.

Watch: T20 World Cup 2024: What went wrong in the matches held in USA

When the ICC awarded the hosting rights, their intentions were clear that they were interested in developing cricket in USA. But things didn’t turn out as expected. The matches held in USA were mostly low-scoring games. Some matches were well defended, and some went down to the wire. In the group stages, there were only three instances of teams passing 200, and all were in the West Indies. In the USA leg, the highest score recorded in New York, was just 137. In some matches, scores of 116 and 120 were defended well due to the uneven bounce, which made it very hard for batters to settle.

