News

Top news of the day: Centre warns against lapse in recording COVID-19 as cause of death; Congress seeks restoration of Statehood to J&K ahead of meeting with Modi, and more

Health workers wear personal protective equipment as they prepare to carry the body of a person, who died of COVID-19, for cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi on June 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Any lapse in stating COVID-19 as cause of demise in death certificate will have penal consequences: Centre

“It is mandated that any death resulting from COVID-19 shall have to be so certified i.e. as COVID death, failing which, everyone responsible, including the certifying doctor, shall be responsible for penal consequences,” the Centre said in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court.

COVID-19 is not a ‘one-time disaster’, like earthquake or flood: Centre

The COVID-19 pandemic is not a “one-time disaster”, like an earthquake or a flood, for which victims can be compensated with just money, the Centre has told the Supreme Court.

Congress demands restoration of full Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Modi's June 24 meeting

The Congress on Sunday asked the Narendra Modi government to restore the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in the interest of democracy and upholding constitutional principles. The demand comes days before the Prime Minister’s proposed meeting with political leaders from J&K on June 24. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is learnt to have invited 14 leaders including four former Chief Ministers from J&K to discuss the political situation.

Tamil Nadu announces fresh relaxations in 27 districts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced fresh relaxations in 27 districts, even as the government extended the COVID-19 lockdown till 6 a.m. on June 28.

We were always hopeful that justice will prevail through the judicial system, the rising voices of protest: Devangana Kalita

The Jawaharlal Nehru University student and Pinjra Tod activist, who was recently released on bail after being arrested for her alleged role in the Delhi riots and charged under the UAPA, talks to The Hindu on freedom and life inside the Tihar jail among other things.

Facing ED probe, Sena MLA urges return to NDA fold

Alleging that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress were trying to weaken the Shiv Sena, the party’s Thane MLA Pratap Sarnaik has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to join hands once again with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Mr. Sarnaik is currently facing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in connection with the NSEL scam.

Rigorously implement public health, social measures: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised countries in the South-East Asia region to scale up and rigorously implement public health and social measures, along with efforts to accelerate vaccination for COVID-19, to prevent another surge, as more countries confirmed prevalence of highly transmissible variants of concern.

Iran says nuclear talks to be adjourned for consultations in capitals

Negotiators for Iran and six world powers will on Sunday adjourn talks on reviving their 2015 nuclear deal and return to respective capitals for consultations as remaining differences cannot be easily overcome, Iran’s delegation chief said.

Air India has time till mid-July to challenge Cairn lawsuit

Cairn has identified $ 70 billion of Indian assets overseas for potential seizure to collect award, which now totals to $ 1.72 billion after including interest and penalty.

WTC final | Jamieson takes five wickets; India all out for 217

Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the New Zealand pacers, taking his fifth five wicket haul including the prized one of India skipper Virat Kohli, who could not add to his overnight 44.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2021 7:26:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-the-day-june-20-2021-centre-warns-against-lapse-in-recording-covid-19-as-cause-of-death-congress-seeks-restoration-of-statehood-to-jk-ahead-of-meeting-with-modi-and-more/article34868912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY