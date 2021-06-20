Top news of the day: Centre warns against lapse in recording COVID-19 as cause of death; Congress seeks restoration of Statehood to J&K ahead of meeting with Modi, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“It is mandated that any death resulting from COVID-19 shall have to be so certified i.e. as COVID death, failing which, everyone responsible, including the certifying doctor, shall be responsible for penal consequences,” the Centre said in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not a “one-time disaster”, like an earthquake or a flood, for which victims can be compensated with just money, the Centre has told the Supreme Court.

The Congress on Sunday asked the Narendra Modi government to restore the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in the interest of democracy and upholding constitutional principles. The demand comes days before the Prime Minister’s proposed meeting with political leaders from J&K on June 24. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is learnt to have invited 14 leaders including four former Chief Ministers from J&K to discuss the political situation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced fresh relaxations in 27 districts, even as the government extended the COVID-19 lockdown till 6 a.m. on June 28.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University student and Pinjra Tod activist, who was recently released on bail after being arrested for her alleged role in the Delhi riots and charged under the UAPA, talks to The Hindu on freedom and life inside the Tihar jail among other things.

Alleging that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress were trying to weaken the Shiv Sena, the party’s Thane MLA Pratap Sarnaik has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to join hands once again with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Mr. Sarnaik is currently facing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in connection with the NSEL scam.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised countries in the South-East Asia region to scale up and rigorously implement public health and social measures, along with efforts to accelerate vaccination for COVID-19, to prevent another surge, as more countries confirmed prevalence of highly transmissible variants of concern.

Negotiators for Iran and six world powers will on Sunday adjourn talks on reviving their 2015 nuclear deal and return to respective capitals for consultations as remaining differences cannot be easily overcome, Iran’s delegation chief said.

Cairn has identified $ 70 billion of Indian assets overseas for potential seizure to collect award, which now totals to $ 1.72 billion after including interest and penalty.

WTC final | Jamieson takes five wickets; India all out for 217

Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the New Zealand pacers, taking his fifth five wicket haul including the prized one of India skipper Virat Kohli, who could not add to his overnight 44.