Top news of the day: Maharashtra and Gujarat brace for cyclone Nisarga; Fatality per lakh population is 0.41% in India, says Health Ministry, and more

The deep depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm and will cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. As cyclone Nisarga is expected to hit Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra tomorrow, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has placed 10 teams on standby, while the Mumbai Police have started relocating the homeless to temporary shelters.

ICMR spokesperson, on Tuesday, said that “ICMR is conducting sero-survey to determine the extent of transmission of virus. About 34,000 individuals are being tested and the results are expected to be out within a week or so.”

Taking no chance: A shopkeeper kept bottles of hand sanitiser in his shop to be used by customers in Kolkata on June 2, 2020. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

The government is ready to take more structural reforms to make India self-reliant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while outlining his vision for an Atma Nirbhar Bharat at the 125th annual session of the industry body Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) on Tuesday.

The Home Department of the Delhi government has ordered the release of 19 convicts, including Siddhartha Vashishtha also known as Manu Sharma, who was serving a life sentence in the 1999 Jessica Lal murder case, on the recommendation of the Sentence Reviewing Board (SRB).

Elections to six Rajya Sabha seats that are set to be vacated in June and July would be held on June 19, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said in a press note on Monday.

The Odisha government has identified nine districts vulnerable to possible locust invasion, and has put the farmers and the Agriculture Department on high alert, officials said on Tuesday.

Watch | Locust attack in India

A series of landslips due to heavy rainfall killed at least 20 people and injured a dozen in southern Assam’s Barak Valley early on Tuesday.

France has affirmed its commitment to ensuring timely delivery of Rafale fighter jets to India despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday after a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Florence Parly.

As protests, rioting and looting spread across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd, an African American man last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would deploy the military in cities and states if local authorities could not bring the violence under control.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a dedicated app to display the availability of beds at both private and government hospitals in the city. The Delhi Corona app, he said, would go a long way in filling what he termed was an information gap regarding the availability of hospital beds in the city.

Kumarika Mahananda (name changed) begins her day in this remote village of Odisha’s Balangir district by sweeping of the floor of her thatched house and collecting water. Unlike her more privileged peers in cities, who may watch cartoons on TV or take classes online, the 11-year-old strains hot gruel from boiled rice. She has little choice. Left alone in her family’s 200 sq. ft. dwelling, she has been taking care of all chores by herself for the past two months.