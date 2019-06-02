Top news of the day: Nitish Kumar expands Bihar Cabinet, Pakistan officials ‘harass’ guests at Indian envoy's Iftar event, and more

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expanded his Cabinet by inducting eight Ministers. Five of them are MLAs while three are MLCs. Governor Lalji Tandon administered them the oath at the Raj Bhawan.

India on Sunday “strongly protested” after guests at an Iftar event organised on Saturday by its mission in Islamabad complained of harassment by Pakistani security agencies.

The U.S. State Department is now requiring nearly all applicants for visas to submit their social media usernames, previous email addresses and phone numbers.

A Mumbai IAS officer’s tweet has triggered a row by calling removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s statues from across the world, including his images from the Indian currency notes. Demanding that institutions and roads named after the Father of the Nation be renamed, Nidhi Choudhari also “thanked” his assassin Nathuram Godse.

A look at political developments of the day: Delhi govt plans to make metro, bus travel free for women, says Kejriwal; U.P. govt notifies rules for setting up fund to run cow shelters; and more

South Africa made two changes to the side that lost to England by 104 runs on Thursday. Hashim Amla, hit on the helmet by a Jofra Archer bouncer, was replaced by David Miller, and allrounder Chris Morris was in for Dwaine Pretorius.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Shiv Sena would contest an equal number of Seats in the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly election, said senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil on Sunday.

U.S. President Donald Trump waded once again into Britain’s Brexit debate on June 2 on the eve of a state visit to London, urging Theresa May’s successor to leave the EU with no deal.

Officials on Sunday rejected the social media reports about Nipah virus case in Ernakulam district as “baseless”. Further, they asked all to keep away from spreading panic among people.

Over 100 militants, including 23 foreigners, have been killed in Kashmir in the first five months of 2019, but what is keeping the security establishment worried is the large number of new recruits, officials said on Sunday.