At least 3 die in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi after consuming suspected spurious liquor

At least three people died after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi on June 19, 2024. Over 30 others are undergoing treatment in hospitals. Of them, seven have been referred to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry. Officials said that the cause of the deaths could be ascertained only after the post-mortem reports were ready.

ADVERTISEMENT

One held in connection with Reasi terror attack: J&K Police

Jammu and Kashmir police on June 19 said that they have arrested one person in connection with the Reasi terror attack which left at least nine persons dead and 33 others injured. The man helped the terrorists in the execution of the attack, police said. A bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge after the terrorist attack in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on June 9 evening, leaving at least nine persons dead and 33 others injured.

2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Two terrorists are believed to be killed while two security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on June 19, officials said. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Watergam area of Baramulla district on June 19 morning following information about the presence of ultras there, they said. The officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened firing on the security forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi inaugurates new Nalanda University campus in Bihar

The Prime Minister on June 19 inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University, an international University, close to the site of the ancient ruins of Nalanda in Rajgir, Bihar. Asserting that Nalanda is a symbol of India’s academic heritage and vibrant cultural exchange, Mr. Modi said, “Nalanda is the proclamation of this truth that books may burn in the flames of fire, but the flames of fire cannot destroy knowledge. Nalanda is an identity, respect, and pride.”

NEET aspirant submitted forged documents, NTA free to take legal action: HC on student who alleged OMR was torn

The Allahabad High Court on June 18 said that a NEET aspirant who had alleged in her petition that the NTA failed to declare her result and that her OMR answer sheet was found torn had submitted forged documents and the NTA can take legal action in the matter. This came after the National Testing Agency, on the direction of the high court’s Lucknow Bench, produced before it the original OMR answer sheet of the student which was found to be intact.

Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in Delhi excise policy case

A Delhi court on June 19 extended till July 3 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam. Special Judge Niyay Bindu extended the custody of Mr. Kejriwal after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier. During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Mr. Kejriwal, opposed the ED’s application seeking an extension of his judicial custody, saying there were no grounds justifying extension of his custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi water crisis: Atishi writes to PM Modi, says she will go on an indefinite fast from June 21 if situation not resolved

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on June 19 said that she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the water crisis in New Delhi and threatened to go on an indefinite strike from June 21 if the issue is not resolved within a couple of days. Addressing a press conference in the Delhi, Ms. Atishi said Delhi is grappling with a water crisis since Haryana is not releasing the capital’s share of water. “Yesterday, Haryana released 513 MGD of water to Delhi as against 613 MGD. One MGD of water is for 28,500 people. This means that water was not released for over 28 lakh people,” she added.

Pune Porsche crash: Police submit final report to Juvenile Justice Board

Police have submitted their final report to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) here detailing all evidence against a 17-year-old minor allegedly involved in the Porsche accident in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar last month, an official has said. The teen, who the police claim was drunk and driving the luxury car when it hit a two-wheeler in the early hours of May 19 killing two techies, including a woman, is lodged at an observation home in the city.

June rainfall 20% below average as monsoon stalls: IMD

India has received 20% less rainfall since the start of the monsoon period on June 1, with the rain-bearing system making no significant progress between June 12 and 18, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, conditions are now favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, northwest Bay of Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand over the next three to four days, the weather department said. India received 64.5 mm of rainfall between June 1 and 18 which is 20% less than the long period average of 80.6 mm, it said. Meanwhile, an official of the IMD also said that the south-west monsoon, which has slowed down after hitting Mumbai, is gathering pace and is expected to progress further by June 21-22. The progress of the monsoon will provide a much-needed relief to north India, which is reeling under an intense heatwave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple-tripping incidents reported in northern region as power demand shoots up to 89.4 GW

Multiple-tripping incidents were reported in the northern region on Monday after power demand shot up to 89.4 gigawatt (GW), leading to a supply gap of 16.5 GW, as per a Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre report. Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and J&K were the affected states, the report said. NRLDC is a part of the National Load Despatch Centre, which under the Union Ministry of Power, is responsible for scheduling and dispatch of electricity over the inter-regional links.

Russia and North Korea sign partnership deal, vowing closer ties as rivalry deepens with West

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a partnership deal during a summit in Pyongyang, in a bid to expand their economic and military cooperation and cement a united front against Washington. Mr. Putin’s first visit to North Korea in 24 years comes amid growing concerns over an arms arrangement in which the country provides Moscow with badly needed munitions for its war in Ukraine in exchange for economic assistance and technology transfers that could enhance the threat posed by Mr. Kim’s nuclear weapons and missile programme.

U.S. lawmakers meet Dalai Lama in Dharamsala despite China’s warnings

A group of U.S. lawmakers who met the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in India on June 19 said they would not allow China to influence the choice of his successor, comments expected to anger Beijing which calls him a separatist. They also signalled that Washington would pressure Beijing to hold talks with Tibetan leaders, stalled since 2010, to resolve the Tibet issue with a Bill President Joe Biden is expected to sign soon.

At least 550 haj pilgrims died, mostly due to heat, say Arab diplomats

Diplomats on Tuesday said at least 550 pilgrims died during the haj, underscoring the gruelling nature of the pilgrimage which again unfolded in scorching temperatures this year. At least 323 of those who died were Egyptians, most of them succumbing to heat-related illnesses, two Arab diplomats coordinating their countries’ responses told AFP. “All of them (the Egyptians) died because of heat” except for one who sustained fatal injuries during a minor crowd crush, one of the diplomats said, adding the total figure came from the hospital morgue in the Al-Muaisem neighbourhood of Mecca.

T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh bowler Tanzim fined 15% of match fee for violation of ICC Code of Conduct

Bangladesh seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been fined 15% of his match fee for violating ICC’s code of conduct during their final group D match of the T20 World Cup against Nepal. The incident took place in the third over of the Nepal chase on Sunday when Tanzim had a verbal spat with Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel amidst a spirited spell at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.