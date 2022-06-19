The major news headlines of the day and more.

Services announce schedule for Agnipath recruitment, Agniveers will be gender-neutral says Navy

“There is no space for indiscipline in the armed forces. No space for arson. Every one who aspires to join Agnipath has to give an undertaking that they have not taken part in any arson… There will be police verification after that,” said Lt. General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary in the Department of Military Affairs addressing a Tri-Service press conference, after a meeting by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with the three Service Chiefs, held for the second consecutive day.

India clears emergency visas for 111 Afghan Hindus, Sikhs, hours after Kabul gurdwara attack

All had applied for the visa in September 2021, but the applications were cleared only after the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), a terrorist group, attacked the gurdwara on Saturday killing two people including a Sikh granthi, a member representing the community said.

Gurdwara attack ‘message’ may delay India’s plans to reopen Kabul embassy

In particular, Indian intelligence sources believe the IS-K is linked to Pakistan and the attack could also be a “message” from the neighbouring country to both Kabul and New Delhi, given talks with the Taliban on India’s re-entry to Afghanistan.

Presidential polls | Mamata unlikely to attend Opposition meet convened by Pawar on June 21

“Mamata Banerjee will not be able to attend the meeting as she has some prior engagements. She has also conveyed it to Sharad Pawar ji. But a leader from our party will be present there,” a senior TMC functionary said.

Recognise fake nationalists for what they are, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was speaking at a satyagraha organised by the Congress against the Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment to the defence services, and in solidarity with nationwide protests against the scheme at the national capital’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Central government changing face of Delhi, modernising it: PM Modi

Speaking after inaugurating the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project in New Delhi, PM Modi cited a number of initiatives as steps taken by his government to solve the region’s problems.

Prophet remarks row | 415 arrested, 20 FIRs registered in Uttar Pradesh

Three FIRs each have been registered in Kanpur Police Commissionerate and Saharanpur, seven in Prayagraj and one each in Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Moradabad, Ambedkarnagar, Kheri and Jalaun, he said.

The child has a right to get the love and affection of both parents, says Supreme Court

The top court was hearing an appeal from Rajasthan where the Family Court had rejected the father’s plea for interim custody of his minor son in July 2021. The State High Court had dismissed the father’s appeal.

Hijab row | Petitions filed by students in limbo in Supreme Court

The petitions, filed mostly by affected girl students, raised the question whether the State could interfere if a student wore a hijab to college without causing any harm to others and under the firm belief that it was a part of her religious observance and practice.

Russia-West tensions inflame U.N. debate on Mali peacekeepers

U.N. Security Council members widely agree the peacekeeping mission, known as MINUSMA, needs to continue. But a council debate this week was laced with friction over France’s future role in Mali and the presence of Russian military contractors.

Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul gurudwara attack

In a statement posted on its Amaq propaganda site, the ISKP, said the attack on Saturday targeted Hindus and Sikhs and the “apostates” who protected them in “an act of support for the Messenger of Allah”.

RBI’s ‘Payments Vision 2025’ aims to establish India as powerhouse of payments globally, say experts

The RBI on June 17 came out with its ‘Payments Vision 2025’ document which also talks about ring-fencing of domestic payment systems, including the need to mandate domestic processing of payment transactions, in view of the emerging geopolitical risks.

Selling diesel at ₹20-25/litre loss, petrol at ₹14-18/litre loss: private retailers tell government

Private fuel retailers suffer loss as a result of a price freeze by state-owned fuel retailers despite soaring crude rates.

What explains the BCCI bonanza on IPL media rights?

While Disney Star paid ₹23,575 crore to acquire television rights for the Indian sub-continent, the Viacom 18 group shelled out ₹23,758 crore for digital rights. The rest of the world rights were split between Viacom 18 and Times Internet Ltd. for a combined sum of ₹1,057 crore.