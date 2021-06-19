Top news of the day: Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh cremated with full state honours; Telangana lifts complete lockdown in State from Sunday, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Iconic sprinter Milkha Singh was on Saturday cremated with full state honours in Chandigarh, marking the end of an era in which his pioneering accomplishments on the track galvanised a newly-independent India.

If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed and crowding not prevented, the next wave of the viral infection can strike the country in the next six to eight weeks, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria warned on Saturday.

The delimitation commission for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has kicked off the exercise by writing to all 20 District Commissioners (DC), seeking basic demographic, topographic information as well as the local administration’s impressions of political aspirations of the district.

The Telangana government has totally lifted the lockdown in the State from Sunday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, while reviewing the future course on the lockdown in the State which expired on Saturday. The decision was based on the reports of the Health Department that said the Covid cases and the positivity rate had dropped significantly and that the pandemic was fully under control in the State, a release of the CMO said.

The Calcutta High Court has urged the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to constitute a committee to examine complaints of political violence in West Bengal.

With the victory of Ebrahim Raisi, the conservative chief of Iran’s judiciary, in Friday’s presidential election, the country’s clerical establishment has tightened its grip on the Islamic Republic. When 90% of the ballots were counted, Mr. Raisi won 62% of the vote. Other candidates have conceded the race. Mr. Raisi would replace the moderate President Hassan Rouhani, whose tenure was marked by international diplomacy, pressure, regional tensions and growing protests and crackdown at home.

A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed against actor-activist Deep Sidhu and others in the Republic Day violence case.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh conducted a “mock drill of an inquiry”, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Saturday after clean chit was given to an Agra hospital where 22 patients died after oxygen supply was allegedly cut during a drill.

The Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry’s portal for application of certificates of identity for transgender persons was made available in 10 languages this week, an official said.

The Indian athletes and officials travelling for the Tokyo Olympics have been asked by the Japanese government to undergo daily COVID-19 tests for a week prior to their departure and not interact with anyone from another country for three days on arrival, strictures that have left the IOA fuming.

The Home Ministry has asked all States and Union Territories to keep a close watch while relaxing restrictions in a cautious manner and ensure that there is no complacency in adhering to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and implement the test-track-treat-vaccinate strategy to contain the spread of infection.