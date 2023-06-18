June 18, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 to be conferred on Gita Press

The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on Gita Press, Gorakhpur, in recognition of its “outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods”, according to an official statement. The jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi unanimously decided to select Gita Press, Gorakhpur as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize, said the statement issued by the Ministry of Culture.

Wrestlers protest | Sakshi Malik, Babita Phogat engage in a war of words

Wrestler Sakshi Malik accused BJP leader and former wrestler Babita Phogat of siding with the government during their protest against the WFI chief while the latter claimed that the Rio Games bronze medallist has become a “Congress’ puppet”. Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian had on June 17 said that the wrestlers’ protest was not politically motivated and in no way it was inspired by Congress as it was BJP leaders Babita and Teerath Rana, who had helped them in taking police permission for the sit-in at Jantar Mantar. Babita, who had mediated between the wrestlers and the government during the grapplers’ three-day protest in January, tweeted a long reply to Malik and claimed that she had nothing to do with their protest since she was against the agitation on road from day one.

RSS appeals for peace in Manipur, says no place for violence and hatred in democratic setup

The RSS on June 18 condemned the ongoing violence in Manipur and appealed to the government, including local administration, police, security forces and central agencies to take every possible step to restore peace immediately. In a statement, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale urged them to ensure a seamless supply of relief materials to those displaced due to the violence, along with “necessary actions to maintain peace and harmony” in the northeastern State. Stressing that there is no place for hatred and violence in a democratic setup, the RSS said both sides should overcome the trust deficit, which caused the present crisis, and initiate dialogue to restore peace.

Heatwave in U.P. and Bihar kill nearly 100

At least 96 people died in two of India’s most populous States, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, over the last several days, officials said on June 18, with swaths of the country reeling from a sweltering heatwave. The deaths happened in northern State of Uttar Pradesh and eastern Bihar where authorities warned residents over 60 and others suffering various maladies to stay indoors during the daytime.

In Mann Ki Baat before U.S. trip, PM Modi seeks blessings, recalls horrors of Emergency

Ahead of his state visit to the United States of America, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18 addressed a special out-of-turn episode of Mann Ki Baat, where he sought the blessing of the citizens for the trip and also recalled the horrors of Emergency, saying that as the “mother of democracy we can never forget June 25”, the day Emergency was imposed. The PM said that usually the episode is put out on the last Sunday of every month but that since he was travelling to the U.S. this month, he wanted to speak to the people before that. However, the Congress took the opportunity to take a dig at the Prime Minister’s silence over the ethnic violence in Manipur, where over 100 have been killed, hundreds more injured and tens of thousands internally displaced.

Cyclone Biparjoy | Flood-like situation in Rajasthan’s three districts after heavy rainfall

Rajasthan’s three districts — Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer — are reeling under a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall caused by cyclonic storm Biparjoy, an official said on June 18. No loss of human life and livestock has been reported so far, he said. Parts of north Gujarat also received extremely heavy rains in the last 24 hours as the intensity of cyclone Biparjoy gradually reduced from a very severe cyclonic storm to a “depression”, officials said on June 18. Remnants of cyclone Biparjoy lay as a “depression” over south Rajasthan and it was likely to maintain its intensity on Sunday and bring rainfall in parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department said.

Over 2 lakh jobs ‘eliminated’ from PSUs, govt ‘trampling upon hopes of youth’: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on June 18 claimed that over two lakh jobs have been “eliminated” from Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and alleged that hopes of lakhs of youth are being “trampled upon” by the government for the benefit of a few “crony capitalist friends”. Mr. Gandhi said PSUs used to be the pride of India and the dream of every youth for employment but today, they are “not the priority of the government”.

Results of IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced announced; Hyderabad’s Vavilala Chidvila Reddy bags top rank

Hyderabad zone’s Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy has bagged the top rank in the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on June 18, officials said. According to IIT Guwahati, which conducted the exam this year, Reddy secured 341 out of 360 marks. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree from IIT Hyderabad zone is the topper among females with 298 marks.

Blinken kicks off meetings in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on June 18 kicked off two days of high-stakes diplomatic talks in Beijing aimed at trying to cool exploding U. S.-China tensions that have set many around the world on edge. Mr. Blinken opened his program by meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for an extended discussion to be followed by a working dinner. He’ll have additional talks with Qin, as well as China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and possibly President Xi Jinping, on June 19.

Netanyahu says Israel will move ahead on contentious judicial overhaul plan after talks crumble

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said June 18 his government intends to move ahead on contentious plans to change the country’s judicial system after talks aimed at finding a compromise solution appeared to be crumbling. The government’s plans to overhaul the judiciary plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises ever earlier this year. Negotiations between the government and opposition parties somewhat alleviated the crisis with attempts to find a middle ground over proposed changes to the country’s justice system.

Badminton | India’s Rankireddy and Shetty triumph in Indonesia Open, create history

The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on June 18 won a historic men’s doubles title at the Indonesia Open here, becoming the first doubles pair from the country to claim a Super 1000 event. The world No. 6 pair thrashed Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yika of Malaysia in straight games 21-17, 21-18.