The major news headlines of the day and more.

The announcement to reserve 10% of jobs in the Defence Ministry was made after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting with the three Service Chiefs at his residence. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence, Home Ministries announce reservations for Agniveers

Amid the ongoing protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved a proposal to reserve 10% of the job vacancies in Defence Ministry for ‘Agniveers’ meeting requisite eligibility criteria. Similar reservations were also announced by the Home Ministry and the Shipping Ministry.

The Home Ministry said that 10% of all vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles will be reserved for the armed forces recruits who have completed four-years of service under the Agnipath scheme.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also announced six service avenues for smooth transition of Agniveers in various roles of the Merchant navy, post their stint with the Indian Navy.

Farooq Abdullah withdraws from presidential race, says J&K needs him more

National Conference (NC) vice president Dr. Farooq Abdullah said he was deeply touched by the support that he received and honoured to have been considered for the highest office in the country. He also said he had a lot more active politics ahead of him and look forward to making a positive contribution in the service of J&K and the country.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi says Agnipath ‘directionless’, vows to work for its withdrawal

Sonia Gandhi also appealed to the youths protesting against the scheme to adopt peaceful and non-violent means to fight for their demands.

Government to bring legal changes, regulations needed for greater social media accountability: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Internet on mobile phones and social media platforms have brought powerful and transformative changes, but it must come with realisation of responsibilities, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, emphasising that social media and digital world needs to be made more accountable.

Unanimous support on need to stand with Lanka in difficult time, says External Affairs Minister

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on June 18 chaired a parliamentary consultative committee meeting on the situation in Sri Lanka and said there was “unanimous support” on the need to stand with the neighbouring country in this difficult time.

Volodymyr Zelensky pays first visit to south Ukraine’s war-damaged Mykolaiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the war-damaged southern city of Mykolaiv for the first time since the Russian invasion in a rare trip outside Kyiv. Mr. Zelensky’s office published a video of him looking at a badly damaged high-rise residential building in the city and holding a meeting with local officials.

Kabul gurdwara under attack from suspected Islamic State militants

India World Forum President Puneet Singh Chandhoke said they have been urging the Indian government to issue e-visas to the Sikhs who have been stranded in Afghanistan since last year.

U.S. lawmakers urge Google to fix abortion searches that steer women to ‘fake clinics’

The letter to Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai was signed by 14 senators and seven members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

5G service to commence in 20-25 Indian cities, towns by late 2022: IT Minister

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India is developing 4G and 5G stacks, and is set to bolster its position as a trusted source for the world, in digital networks.

Ind vs SA fifth T20 international | Pacers and middle-order make India favourites in series decider

The series hasn’t been one of India’s best but somehow, just like top teams do, the ‘Men In Blue’ have found their way out to win matches under pressure.

Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon as slam without points ‘makes no sense’

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard, who recently had surgery on her shoulder, has pulled out of Wimbledon stating, ‘Using a PR entry at a tournament with no ranking points doesn’t make sense’.