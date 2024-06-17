Railway Board says anti-train collision system not in place on mishap route

The Railways’ ‘Kavach’ or anti-train collision system was not in place along the Guwahati-Delhi route, where a goods train collided with the Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express in the rear, a top official said. Chairperson of the Railway Board Jaya Varma Sinha said that Kavach, an automatic anti-collision train protection system, is being planned for the route. “It is not there right now,” she said.

Kanchanjunga Express accident: Signal had been defective since 5.50 a.m., says report

The automatic signalling system between Ranipatra Railway Station and Chattar Hat Junction in West Bengal, where a goods train hit Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express in the rear, was defective since 5:50 a.m. on June 17, according to a railway source. “Train No 13174 (Kanchanjungha Express) departed Rangapani station at 8:27 a.m. and stopped between Ranipatra railway station and Chattar Hat due to automatic signalling failure from 5:50 a.m.,” the source told PTI.

Opposition targets Modi government over ‘utter mismanagement’ of Railways

Expressing their condolence over the loss of lives in the collision between Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, Opposition leaders targeted the Narendra Modi government and sought accountability. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, a former Railway Minister himself, alleged “utter mismanagement” of the Railway Ministry in the past 10 years of the Modi government. “Extremely distressed by the Kanchanjunga Express train collision accident in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, where many people have lost their lives and several have been injured,” Mr. Kharge said in a post on X.

Former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa appears before CID for investigation in POCSO case

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader, B.S. Yediyurappa, who is accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case, appeared before the CID for investigation on June 17. On June 13, the first fast track court (POCSO court) issued a non-bailable warrant against Mr. Yediyurappa. He had then moved the Karnataka High Court seeking anticipatory bail and quashing of the FIR. The HC stayed his arrest until the next hearing scheduled on June 28 and directed the octogenarian to appear before the CID on June 17. As per the instructions of the court, he arrived at the CID office in the morning hours.

Four Maoists killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

At least four Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with police in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on June 17 early morning, officials said. The incident took place in Tonto and Goilkera area, they said. “Four Maoists were killed in the gunfight, while two have been arrested,” Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations), Amol V. Homkar, told PTI.

J&K Reasi terror attack case: MHA hands over probe to NIA

The Union Home Ministry on June 17 handed over the probe into the recent terror attack on a bus in Jammu and Kashmir to the National Investigation Agency, officials said. Nine people, including three women were killed, and 41 injured as a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi plunged into a deep gorge after an ambush by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on June 9.

NSA Ajit Doval, his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan review implementation of iCET

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on June 17 held extensive talks with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan, focusing on implementation of the ambitious India-U.S. Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, bilateral defence ties and regional security situation. Mr. Sullivan is visiting Delhi from June 17 to 18, in the first trip to India by a senior Biden administration official after the Modi Government came to power for the third term.

Bengal Governor orders on-duty personnel of Kolkata Police to immediately vacate Raj Bhavan premises

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose ordered Kolkata Police personnel deployed at the Raj Bhavan to immediately vacate the premises on June 17 morning, an official said. Mr. Bose is planning to convert the police outpost near the North Gate of the Raj Bhavan into a ‘Jan Manch’ (public platform), he said. “The Governor has directed police officers deployed inside the Raj Bhavan, including the officer-in-charge, to immediately vacate the premises,” the official told PTI.

Air India confirms blade-like metal was found in meal of passenger flying from Bengaluru to San Francisco

A passenger on board Air India flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco recently had an unpleasant experience after finding a metal blade in a bowl of chaat in the inflight meal that was served to him. Mathures Paul, a journalist who was on board AI 175 from Bengaluru to San Francisco on June 9, shared his experience with The Hindu on June 17.

NATO in talks to put nuclear weapons on standby: Jens Stoltenberg

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is in talks to deploy more nuclear weapons, taking them out of storage and placing them on standby, in the face of a growing threat from Russia and China, the head of the alliance said on June 17. Jens Stoltenberg told Britain’s Telegraph newspaper that there were live consultations between members to use transparency around its nuclear arsenal as a deterrent. “I won’t go into operational details about how many nuclear warheads should be operational and which should be stored, but we need to consult on these issues. That’s exactly what we’re doing,” he told the paper.

Israeli officials say Netanyahu has dissolved the war Cabinet after key partner bolted government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved the influential War Cabinet tasked with steering the war in Gaza, Israeli officials said on June 17, a move that comes days after a key member of the body bolted the government over frustrations surrounding the Israeli leader’s handling of the war. The move was widely expected following the departure of Benny Gantz, a centrist former military chief, earlier this month. Mr. Gantz’s absence from the government makes Mr. Netanyahu more dependent on his ultranationalist allies to govern and the dissolution of the War Cabinet underlines that shift as the eight-month-long war in Gaza drags on.

Russia to hold espionage trial of U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich behind closed doors

Russia will hold the espionage trial of detained U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich, who denies charges of collecting secrets for the Central Intelligence Agency, behind closed doors later this month, a court in city of Yekaterinburg said on June 17. Evan Gershkovich was detained by the Federal Security Service on March 29, 2023, in a steak house in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on charges of espionage that carry up to 20 years in prison.

Russian President Vladimir Putin to make ‘friendly’ visit to North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to North Korea on June 18 for a “friendly” visit, the Kremlin announced, as the West suspects Pyongyang of supplying Moscow with weapons for its Ukraine offensive. The visit to the world’s most reclusive state comes as Mr. Putin seeks ammunition to continue his military campaign launched in February 2022, which has thrown Moscow into unprecedented global isolation.

T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies and Afghanistan to engage in battle for supremacy

Hosts West Indies and much-improved Afghanistan will indulge in a battle of one upmanship and strive to gain momentum for the Super Eight stage when they take on each other in their final group stage game of the T20 World Cup at Gros Islet. After starting off with a scrappy win over Papua New Guinea, West Indies are slowly but steadily finding their rhythm. They brushed aside Uganda and New Zealand. Afghanistan, meanwhile, have had a flawless campaign. Rashid Khan and co. are enjoying the conditions that the Carribean pitches are offering.

UEFA wants to keep Russian flags out of stadium for Ukraine’s opening game at Euro 2024

The Union of European Football Associations wants to keep Russian flags out of the stadium when Ukraine plays its first European Championship game on June 17 after some were displayed in the stands at other matches. UEFA said security staff will try to intercept and remove Russian flags from being displayed at the Munich stadium where Ukraine plays Romania on June 17 afternoon in the Euro 2024 group stage.

