June 17, 2023

Manipur Violence | Mobs clash with security forces in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

At least two civilians were injured in Imphal after the Rapid Action Force fired rubber bullets and tear gas on a mob of 1,000 that attempted arson in the city’s Palace Compound area on June 16. The RAF also dispersed another mob of around 300 that tried to vandalise Minister Thongam Biswajit’s house in Thongju late into the night. Multiple incidents of attempted violence, mob-build up were reported across Imphal yesterday night. Mobs had gathered in an attempt to vandalise State BJP president A. Sharda Devi’s house near Porompat in Imphal, while an Army column dispersed another mob that had gheraoed the BJP office at Singjamei. Later, joint columns of Army, Assam Rifles, RAF and the police conducted flag marches in Imphal East district.

NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in U.S., Canada

The National Investigating Agency has taken over the investigation into the attacks carried out by Khalistan supporters on Indian Missions in the U.S. and Canada in March, police sources said on June 17. Earlier, the probe into violent protests and attempted vandalisation at the Indian High Commission in London in March this year was also handed over to the agency. The Delhi Police’s Special Cell had registered FIRs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the attacks which took place in March, sources said.

Kutch limping back to normalcy in cyclone Biparjoy aftermath; most roads cleared

Shops and business establishments in Gujarat’s Kutch district opened shutters on June 17 in signs of return to normalcy as authorities stepped up efforts to restore electricity in several towns and hundreds of villages battered by cyclone Biparjoy. The weather system, which hit the landmass near Jakhau port as a very severe cyclonic storm on Thursday evening, turned into a deep depression and will further lose steam to become a depression, the India Meteorological Department said in its latest update.

Not just ‘nuts and bolts’, but BrahMos, drones to be made in UP defence corridor, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 17 said “not only nuts and bolts”, but BrahMos missiles, drones and electronic warfare systems will also be manufactured and assembled in the Uttar Pradesh defence corridor. The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor is an aspirational project that intends to reduce the dependence of the Indian aerospace and the defence sectors on foreign suppliers.

Heavy rainfall lashes Meghalaya; deaths, landslides reported

Bodies of two minor sisters, who were trapped inside their house after it collapsed following heavy rainfall and landslides in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district on June 17, were retrieved with the help of family members and neighbours, police said. The accident took place at Mawiong-Pyndengrei locality of Nongstoin around 4.30 a.m., police added. “The victims were aged 10 and 15 years,” a senior district police officer said.

India would not have been partitioned if Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was there: NSA Doval

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said on June 17 that India would not have been partitioned if Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was there at the time. He said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that he could accept only one leader and that is Subhas Chandra Bose. Jinnah was the founder of Pakistan. Describing Subhas Chandra Bose as a “highly religious man”, the NSA said he was the only leader who had the audacity to challenge Mahatma Gandhi and refused to beg for freedom from the British.

T.N. BJP secretary arrested by Madurai police for allegedly attempting to incite caste violence through false social media post

The Madurai City Police have arrested the BJP’s Tamil Nadu secretary, S.G. Suryah, for a social media post vilifying Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan and a non-existent Communist Party of India (Marxist) councillor. A team of the Cyber Crime police from Madurai arrested Mr. Suryah at his residence in Chennai on the night of June 16, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act, on charges of wanton vilification of a particular group and intentional insults.

As undeclared power cuts hit Uttar Pradesh, CM Adityanath asks Energy Minister, officials to fix accountability

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath summoned the State Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. Chairman M. Devraj and other UPPCL officials to CM house late in the night on June 16, expressing displeasure over undeclared power cuts in the State and asked to fix feeder-wise accountability. “Expressing displeasure over the undeclared power cuts, the Chief Minister has ordered to improve the power system in the state immediately. He gave the officers strict instructions, telling them that any problems in the state should be fixed right away,” reads a statement issued by the U.P. government, after the meeting. Mr. Adityanath told the Minister and UPPCL officials that wherever there is information about transformer damage, whether in a city or a village, the transformer should be replaced right away.

West Bengal election commission moves Supreme Court against HC order fielding Central forces for panchayat polls

The West Bengal State Election Commission on June 17 moved Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order directing deployment of Central forces in State panchayat elections. The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered that the West Bengal State Election Commission “should and shall requisition Central forces to work in tandem with State police to ensure free and fair elections” to the panchayat in the State.

At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo border

Ugandan authorities recovered the bodies of 41 people, including 38 students, who were burned, shot or hacked to death after suspected rebels attacked a secondary school near the border with Congo, the local mayor said on June 17. At least six people were abducted by the rebels, who fled across the porous border into Congo after the raid on Friday night, according to the Ugandan military. The victims included the students, one guard and two members of the local community who were killed outside the school, Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Mayor Selevest Mapoze said.

President Joe Biden to make re-election pitch to unions in Pennsylvania

President Joe Biden will address union members in Philadelphia on June 17 in his first political rally since announcing his re-election campaign, aiming to shore up a key part of his political coalition and bolster support among white working-class voters. The AFL-CIO, which includes 60 unions representing more than 12.5 million workers, endorsed Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on June 16, the earliest it has ever endorsed in a presidential election, and is hosting June 17 event.

U.K. PM Rishi Sunak joins raid on illegal migrants, 105 arrested

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined the U.K. Home Office enforcement officials on a raid as part of a nationwide crackdown on illegal migration, which ended in the arrest of 105 foreign nationals from across 20 nationalities. Mr. Sunak, 43, dressed in a bulletproof vest, attended one of the actions in Brent, north London, earlier this week to observe Immigration Enforcement officers at work as part of their “day of action”. The British Indian leader has made cracking down on illegal migration one of his government’s top priorities ahead of a general election, expected next year.

Pakistan receives $1 billion from China

Cash-strapped Pakistan has received $1 billion from its close ally China to support its critically low foreign reserves amidst the uncertainty to revive a stalled International Monetary Fund loan. The State Bank of Pakistan on June 16 night confirmed having received the amount from China without sharing any other details about it.

Indonesia Open badminton | Satwik-Chirag enter final, Prannoy exits in semifinals

Indian men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fought hard to advance to the final, but it was curtains for HS Prannoy in the men’s singles semifinals of the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event in Jakarta on June 17. The Commonwealth Games gold medalist duo of Satwik and Chirag, seeded seventh, overcame a game deficit to beat unseeded Min Hyuk Kang and Seung Jae Seo of Korea 17-21 21-19 21-18 to seal their maiden Super-1000 final berth.

Bangladesh trounces Afghanistan by 546 runs for its biggest-ever test victory

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 546 runs on June 17 to record its biggest-ever test victory in terms of runs. It’s the third biggest victory in test cricket history in terms of runs, and Bangladesh appeared to do it easily. Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed claimed his career-best figures of 4-37 as Afghanistan was dismissed for 115 on Day 4 after being set a daunting target of 662.

