The major news headlines of the day and more.

Train set on fire in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday during protests against the Agnipath scheme. | Photo Credit: PTI

Protests continue in several states against Agnipath scheme

One person was killed in police firing in Secunderabad, the first casualty of protests against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme that raged through several states for the third day on Friday with trains torched, public property vandalised and many thousands blocking tracks and highways.

U.K. government approves extradition of Julian Assange to U.S., Wikileaks says he will appeal

Home Secretary of U. K. Priti Patel signed the extradition order of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, following a British court ruling in April that Mr. Assange could be sent to the U. S.

Curfew relaxed for four hours in Jammu & Kashmir’s Bhaderwah; situation peaceful: Officials

The curfew in Bhaderwah town in Jammu and Kashmir was imposed on June 9, following communal tension in the wake of protests over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. It was relaxed from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., shortly after the Friday prayers, the officials said.

Assembly elections in J&K possibly by year-end, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Addressing a function in Jammu, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory, said the delimitation exercise was completed recently following which the number of seats has increased to 90 with Kashmir having 47 seats and Jammu 43.

BJP appoints 14-member panel to oversee Presidential polls, ‘guide’ MPs on voting

With numbers on its side, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is expected to ensure the victory of its candidate in the Presidential election.

Sonia Gandhi being treated for fungal infection in the respiratory tract

In a statement, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary for communication, Jairam Ramesh said Ms. Gandhi is currently under observation for post-COVID symptoms.

Presidential polls | People may ask how Opposition will give capable PM if it can’t field strong candidate: Shiv Sena

In an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the party said Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi and National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, the “regular names that crop up during the Presidential polls”, do not have the personality or heft to make it a tightly-contested battle.

Nearly 5 million people in India internally displaced due to climate change, disasters in 2021: UN

According to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), in 2021, there were 23.7 million new internal displacements globally due to disasters (these are in addition to those internally displaced due to conflict and violence).

Religious leaders among seven Bangladeshis blacklisted

Six religious leaders and a singer from Bangladesh have been blacklisted in India for engaging in “objectionable activities” in Assam and elsewhere in the country.

EU Commission backs candidate status for Ukraine

The European Commission recommendation is the first step on the long road toward membership and comes a day after four European Union leaders vowed to back Kyiv’s candidacy.

Intellectual property rights waiver falls short of expectation at WTO meeting

The final text of the agreement only eases access to the making and export of COVID-19 vaccines and notes that member-countries would within six months decide on whether similar concessions can be extended to diagnostics and therapeutics.

China blocks proposal to designate LeT deputy chief and Hafiz Saeed brother-in-law Makki as terrorist at UNSC

India slammed China for blocking a proposal to list Pakistani terror convict and Lashkar-e-Taiba/ Jamaat-ud-Dawa (LeT/JuD) deputy chief Abdul Rahman Makki as a UN Security Council-designated terrorist. India also said that China’s actions ran counter to its claims of combating terrorism.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet heads of PSBs on June 20

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to meet heads of public sector banks (PSBs) on June 20 to review performance of the lenders and progress made by them on various schemes launched by the government for revival of the economy. This is the first review meeting after the presentation of Budget 2022-23.

EVs to cost as much as petrol vehicles within a year: Gadkari

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government is trying to bring down the cost of electric vehicles and save money spent on fossil fuels.

Data | Neeraj Chopra’s national record javelin throw matched or surpassed only 3% times since 1986

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra created a new national record (NR) in javelin throw on Tuesday with an 89.3m effort at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland.

Indian football | U-17 women’s team to play Italy, Netherlands ahead of World Cup

Ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India, the hosts will play two tournaments during their Europe exposure tour, where they will face Italy and the Netherlands among other nations.