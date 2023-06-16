June 16, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Governor Ravi disagrees with Tamil Nadu government on Senthilbalaji’s continuation in Cabinet

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi “has not agreed” to Minister V. Senthilbalaji continuing in the Council of Ministers, as he was facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and was presently judicial custody, the Raj Bhavan said on June 16 evening. However, based on the recommendations of the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Thangam Thennrasu has been handed over the Electricity portfolio, while Housing Minister S. Muthusamy has been allocated Excise and Prohibition portfolio, the Raj Bhavan said.

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library renamed Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, named after India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, has been renamed as the Prime Minister’s Museum and Library Society. The renaming comes more than a year after the ‘Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya’ or the Prime Minister’s Museum was inaugurated at the historic Teen Murti Complex, where the NMML is housed. The decision to rename was taken at a special meeting of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the Vice-President of the Society, a statement from the Ministry of Culture said on June 16.

Cyclone Biparjoy | No power in hundreds of villages; roads, houses damaged

Cyclone Biparjoy has left a trail of destruction in Gujarat’s Kutch and Saurashtra regions as some 1,000 villages are still without power with hundreds of electric poles getting damaged, while several coastal villages were flooded due to heavy rains and incoming seawater, officials said on Friday, a day after the storm made landfall. There was no loss of life in the state on account of the cyclone which was the “biggest achievement,” a senior official said.

Union Minister R.K. Ranjan Singh’s house vandalised by mob in Manipur

Union Minister R.K. Ranjan Singh’s house in Imphal town was vandalised by a mob on June 15 night. The agitating mob stormed the house of Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Mr. Ranjan Singh, located at Kongba Nandeibam Leikai, Imphal East district on June 15 night and torched it along with some cars and two wheelers parked in the compound, police sources said.

Have taken significant strides in combating climate change, achieving SDGs, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 16 said his government has made significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India’s rich biodiversity. “In line with our traditions and ethos, we have focused on #9YearsOfSustainableGrowth. We have taken significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India’s rich biodiversity,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

NCERT fully justified in carrying out rationalisation of its textbook content: UGC chief

UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar on June 16 slammed academicians objecting to the rationalisation of NCERT textbooks, saying there is no merit in their “hue and cry”, and asserted that carrying out revisions in content is justified. His remarks come a day after a group of academicians, who were part of the textbook development committees of the NCERT, wrote to the council demanding their names be dropped from books as their “collective effort is in jeopardy”.

Missiles target Kyiv as visiting African leaders push Ukraine and Russia for peace and grain

A delegation of leaders and senior officials from Africa arrived in Ukraine seeking ways to end the invaded country’s nearly 16-month war with Russia and to ensure food and fertilizer deliveries to their continent, though an air raid in Kyiv during their June 16 trip provided a reminder of the challenges they face. The delegation including the presidents of South Africa, Senegal, Zambia and the Comoros Islands first went to Bucha, a Kyiv suburb where bodies of civilians lay scattered in the streets last year after Russian troops abandoned a campaign to seize the capital and withdrew from the area.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stresses U.S.-China cooperation in meeting with Bill Gates

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said the United States and China can cooperate to “benefit our two countries” in a meeting on June 16 with Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates ahead of a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a time of strained relations. The state broadcaster CCTV showed Mr. Xi saying he was happy to see Mr. Gates, who he called an “old friend,” after three years without meeting during the pandemic.

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar blames geopolitics for stalled IMF loan; vows against default

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has blamed geopolitics for a stalled International Monetary Fund loan package and said that global institutions wanted the cash-strapped country to default like Sri Lanka and then take part in the negotiations. Mr. Dar said that no reason had been given by the IMF for the “unnecessary delay” behind the ninth review, which has been pending since November. He also reiterated that the country would meet its obligations with or without the IMF bailout package. “IMF or no IMF, Pakistan will not default,” he was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

India, China bought 80% of Russia’s oil in May: International Energy Agency

India and China, the world’s top oil users, continued to lap up heavily discounted Russian crude oil, buying as much as 80% of the oil that Moscow exported in May, the International Energy Agency said in a report. “Heavily discounted Russian crude oil has found new buyers primarily in Asia. India has increased purchases from almost nothing to close to 2 million barrels per day, while China has raised liftings by 5,00,000 barrels per day to 2.2 million barrels per day,” the Paris-based energy agency said in its latest Oil Market Report.

India’s forex kitty declines by $1.32 bn to $593.75 bn

India’s forex reserves dropped by $1.318 billion to $593.749 billion for the week ended June 9, the Reserve Bank of India said on June 16. The overall reserves had jumped by $5.93 billion to $595.067 billion for the previous reporting week. For the week ended June 9, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.128 billion to $525.073 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on June 16.

Indonesia Open badminton | Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag enter semifinals; Srikanth bows out

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty shocked top seed Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto to sail into the men’s doubles semifinals before HS Prannoy entered the last-four stage of men’s singles competition at the Indonesia Open in Jakarta on June 16. Prannoy registered a win over Kodai Naraoka of Japan. However, world championship silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the men’s singles competition after going down fighting to China’s Li Shi Feng in the quarterfinals.

