The major news headlines of the day and more.

Smoke billows out from a train set on fire by youngsters during a protest against the ‘Agnipath‘ scheme, at Chapra Railway Station, in Saran district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Protests erupt in several northern States against Agnipath scheme

Protests erupted in several states against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces. In Bihar, protesters set afire trains in Kaimur and Chhapra districts, blocked train movements in Siwan, Ara (Bhojpur), Jehanabad, Nawada, Saharsha, Chhapra and other places while road traffic was disrupted at some places.

While protests were largely peaceful in Haryana, protesters blocked traffic at several places including Rewari, Charkhi Dadri and Rohtak.

In Uttar Pradesh, the protests spread to many districts and some protesters pelted stones at a government bus in Agra and demonstrations also took place in Bulandshahr and Ballia.

Amid growing protests, government clarifies on Agnipath scheme

A note from the government said it was a myth that “21-year-olds are immature and unreliable” and at no point of time will there be more youth than experienced people among the ranks. The numbers of Agniveers to be recruited in the first year would only make up 3% of the armed forces, the note said, adding that “no change is being done to the regimental system.”

Demolitions should be in accordance with law and not retaliatory, says Supreme Court

Issuing notice to the State and listing the case for hearing next week, the Bench said the question was whether the State had followed due process of law before demolishing the properties in places such as Prayagraj and Kanpur.

Prophet remarks| Another case against Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s Beed police have registered a case against suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma, who is already facing similar cases in Mumbai, Thane and some other places in Maharashtra.

Prophet Muhammad remark | Calcutta High Court asks West Bengal government to call in Central forces if stir gets out of control

The Order was passed after petitioners in several PILs sought deployment of Army or Central forces, expressing apprehension that incidents of violent protests may occur again.

Cong MPs allege Delhi Police treated them like ‘terrorists’ during protests against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi

Congress MPs alleged that their privileges as members of Parliament have been breached and demanded lawful action against the Delhi Police.

ASEAN Foreign Ministers call on PM Modi

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers are in New Delhi to attend a two-day conclave being hosted by India to mark the 30th anniversary of its relations with the 10-nation grouping.

Ukraine crisis: Leaders of France, Germany and Italy head for Kyiv as U.S. pledges more military aid

Kyiv’s troops are resisting a fierce onslaught in the Donbas region by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces, which are pushing to seize a swathe of eastern and southern Ukraine. In a show of support, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are visiting Kyiv.

January 6 panel releases video of Capitol tour before attack

The January 6 panel released the video as it renewed calls for the GOP lawmaker, Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk, to speak to the committee about the tour.

Markets go into tailspin after Fed rate hike; Sensex tumbles 1,046 points

Despite a smart rally in morning trade, the BSE benchmark failed to hold on to the gains and plummeted 1,045.60 points or 1.99% to settle at 51,495.79 - its fifth day of decline.

Jet fuel prices in India touch new record after 16% hike

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been increased by ₹19,757.13 per kilolitre, or 16.26%, to ₹1,41,232.87 per kl (₹141.2 per litre) in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Ind vs SA 4th T20 | India looks to Pant in another must-win game

Save Pant’s problems, India were able to plug the gaps in Vizag to open their account in the series with a comprehensive win. They will need another near perfect game to take the five-match series into the decider.

Premier League announces 2022-23 season fixtures

In the Premier League opening week, Manchester City travel to West Ham, Liverpool play newly-promoted Fulham, Chelsea take on Everton, London derby for Arsenal at Crystal Palace and Manchester United play Brighton.