Top news of the day: In major breakthrough, Dexamethasone reduces deaths from COVID-19, say researchers in England; Colonel, 2 jawans killed in face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley, and more

In a major escalation in the ongoing stand-off between India and China on the border, one Commanding Officer and two jawans of the Indian Army lost their lives during a violent faceoff with Chinese troops in the Galwan area ofEastern Ladakh on Monday night. These are the first combat deaths on the disputed boundary since 1975.

Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve COVID-19 survival: A steroid called dexamethasone reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalised patients.

In the past two weeks (June 1-14), 4,122 new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in India, up from 2,380 deaths in the preceding two weeks. While Maharashtra continues to record the highest number of new deaths, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh registered significant increases in the past week.

Accusing the Centre of profiteering from low international oil prices, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass on the benefits to the citizens by rolling back the additional taxes on petroleum products.

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the price of sensitive petroleum products like petrol and diesel for the 10th consecutive day after they returned to the normal practice of daily reviews following a 12-week pause.

Belying the Centre’s claims that shredding Articles 370 and 35-A would help end terrorism in the freshly minted Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, the number of terrorists killed in operations in the first five months of 2019 and 2020 has shown only a small dip.

Representatives of 14 major political parties in Manipur will on June 17 chalk out a joint strategy against the Union government’s plan to carry out delimitation of the Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies on the basis of the “incorrect” and “highly objectionable” 2001 Census report.

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) has announced April 11 as the new date for its 2021 film awards. The decision was taken after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shifted Oscars 2021 date from February 28 to April 25 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple on Tuesday found itself the target of two EU anti-trust investigations into its App Store and Apple Pay as the bloc turned up the heat on online gatekeepers over alleged anti-competitive business practices aimed at blocking rivals.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality (RGSS) in the wee hours of Tuesday after he started running a fever and complained of breathing difficulties.

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings on Tuesday conceded that this year’s T20 World Cup amid the COVID-19 pandemic seems “unrealistic” as it will be difficult to fly in 16 teams to the country.