Top news of the day: India sets Pakistan a target of 337 in Cricket World Cup, striking doctors agree to talk to Mamata, and more

India were 305 for four in 46.4 overs against Pakistan when rain halted play in their World Cup clash, in Manchester on Sunday. Skipper Virat Kohli (71) and Vijay Shankar (3) were at the crease when the skies opened up.

The junior doctors of Kolkata, who are on a strike for nearly a week, have agreed to a conditional meeting with the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The meeting has to be in the full view of the media and not “behind closed doors”, which effectively means that the doctors are not yet keen to meet the Chief Minister in her office.

head of the new session of the 17th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an all-party meeting, said like “new faces in Parliament, there should be new thinking” and urged members to introspect about the functioning of the Parliament in the past two years.

Monsoon is expected to advance further up north as Cyclone Vayu loses intensity paving the way for the wind system to move towards the Arabian Sea, the weatherman said on Sunday.

Masarat Alam, the “poster boy” of stone-pelters and violent agitations in Kashmir valley, has revealed that there is a rift among the separatists regarding collection and use of funds pumped through the ‘hawala’ route, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed.

The armies of India and Myanmar carried out a three-week-long coordinated operation from May 16 in their respective border areas, targeting several militant groups operating in Manipur, Nagaland and Assam, defence sources said on Sunday.

In a third expansion of his Cabinet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday inducted eight Cabinet Ministers and five Ministers of State.

The extreme heatwave in Bihar has claimed 45 lives in the past 24 hours and over 100 have been hospitalised. Most of the deaths were reported from Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada districts of south-west Bihar.

Virat Kohli on Sunday achieved the world record of being the fastest to score 11,000 one-day international runs. Kohli reached the milestone while batting in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Old Trafford, when he flicked Hasan Ali for a four down to fine leg to take his score to 60.

Scientist have developed an algorithm that helps robot avoid collisions by accurately calculating what path a human is going to take — an advance that can help machines work safely with people.