June 15, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Cyclone Biparjoy | Landfall process begins, to last until midnight: IMD

The IMD confirmed that Cyclone Biparjoy began its landfall near Jakhau port and the process is expected to last until June 15 midnight. The cyclone’s in-way into the Gujarat coast, along with the anticipated heavy rain and storm surge, has led to the evacuation of more than 90,000 people living in vulnerable areas, authorities have said. The Gujarat administration has shifted people from nearly 120 villages located between zero and 10 km from the seashore in Kutch district.

Madras High Court orders shifting of T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji to private Kauvery Hospital from Government Omandurar hospital

The Madras High Court on June 15 ordered that Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji, now undergoing treatment at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate in Chennai after his arrest by the ED early June 14, should be shifted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the interim order on a habeas corpus petition filed by the Minister’s wife Megala alleging that the ED officials had not followed due process while arresting her husband and therefore, the arrest itself must be declared illegal. Her main plea regarding illegality would be heard on June 29.

Wrestlers protest | Delhi Police seek cancellation of case filed by minor against Brij Bhushan Singh

The Delhi Police on June 15 filed a final report before a court seeking cancellation of a sexual harassment case filed by a minor wrestler against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh. The police report claimed that no corroborative evidence was found in the allegations levelled by the minor. “In the POCSO matter, after completion of investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself,” Delhi Police said.

Fresh violence in Manipur; several houses set on fire in Imphal

Fresh violence erupted in Manipur as clashes were reported on June 15 between security forces and miscreants. Teargas shells were fired in the State capital Imphal town, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. A day after an attack in the Khamenlok area left nine people dead and injured ten others, at least two houses were set on fire by a mob. Security forces which tried to quell the mob were forced to use force and fired tear gas shells at the mob at New Checkon in Imphal, officials added.

Defence Acquisition Council approves armed drone deal with U.S.; announcement expected during PM Modi’s visit

The Defence Acquisition Council on June 15 approved the deal for procurement of armed Predator Unmanned Aerial Vehicles from General Atomics of the U.S., defence sources confirmed which paves the way for an announcement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit next week. The deal is now awaiting final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security.

Odisha train accident | South Eastern Railway AGM transferred

Two weeks after the devastating train accident which left 288 passengers dead and over 900 injured in Odisha, the Ministry of Railways transferred Atulya Sinha out of his post as the Additional General Manager of South Eastern Railway, on June 15. According to Railways sources, the officer was instead posted as the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, a factory located in Paschim Bardhaman district, West Bengal. This is considered a downgrade, though the post is in the same Higher Administrative Grade. Though no reason was cited for the shift, the Railway Board’s order said that Mr. Sinha’s transfer was being done with the approval of the President.

Uttarkashi communal tensions | Paramount duty of State that law, order and peace is maintained: Uttarakhand HC

Amid the ongoing communal tension in Uttarkashi over an alleged elopement bid of a minor with a man from minority community, the Nainital High Court on June 15 directed the Uttarakhand Government to ensure that law and order is maintained in the State and there is no loss of life or property of any person. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal who were hearing a petition filed by Association for Protection of Civil Rights said, “It is the paramount duty of the State that law, order and peace is maintained, and there is no loss of life and property of any person. We direct respondents to take whatever steps necessary to fulfil this constitutional obligation.”

Karnataka Cabinet scraps controversial anti-conversion law introduced by BJP

The newly-formed Karnataka Cabinet on June 15 decided to roll back the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022, (popularly called the anti-conversion Bill) introduced by the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government. The Bill was introduced by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra amid vociferous opposition during the Winter Session of the Assembly in September 2022. The Bommai Government “wanted to prohibit conversion by misrepresentation, force, allurement, fraudulent means, or marriage.” “The Bill brought by the BJP in 2022, will be repealed, and the Bill which we are bringing will be in accordance with the Constitution,” Karnataka Law Minister H.K. Patil told PTI.

Unidentified bike breaches Nitish Kumar’s security during morning walk

An unidentified bike breached the security of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his morning walk at around 7 a.m. when he was going to his 7, Circular Road residence from 1, Aney Marg, the official residence of CM. An eyewitness in the security of Mr. Kumar said, “When CM was on his regular morning walk, two bikers on one bike breached the security and their speed was almost 100 kmph. They were about to hit him but he applied his mind and jumped back to the footpath from the road. If the CM would have not jumped back, then a major accident would have taken place today.”

In a first, India and Pakistan special envoys participate in Western talks with Taliban in Norway

Taliban representatives met with Indian and Pakistani special envoys and officials amongst a number of international diplomats this week, in an effort by the Norwegian Government to break the impasse in talks on the sidelines of a peace conference in Oslo. The talks, which came in for criticism from Afghan diaspora groups, including in Norway, for “legitimising” the insurgent group that took control of Kabul in August 2021, are the first time India and Pakistan were invited to a European country for the talks, although they have been part of similar efforts at the Moscow format hosted by Russia, and in Doha hosted by Qatar.

West Bengal panchayat polls | 3 Left-Congress supporters shot at in North Dinajpur

Three persons were allegedly shot at in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district on June 15 when they were on their way to file nominations for the panchayat polls, officials said. The CPI(M) claimed that the three injured persons were supporters of the Left Front and the Congress, who were shot at when they were going to the Chopra Block office for filing nominations.

‘Not safe’ for women: Australian senator claims sexual assault in parliament

An Australian lawmaker on June 15 alleged that she was sexually “assaulted” by a fellow senator in Parliament House, stating the building was “not a safe place” for women to work. In a tearful Senate address, the Independent legislator said she had been subjected to “sexual comments”, cornered in a stairwell, “inappropriately touched” and “propositioned” by “powerful men”. Parliament, she said, “is not a safe place for women”. On June 14, she accused a fellow senator of “sexually assaulting” her, before being forced to withdraw the remark under threat of parliamentary sanction.

New Zealand’s economy dips into recession as higher interest rates bite

New figures released on June 15 show that New Zealand’s economy has dipped into recession, as higher interest rates take their toll. According to Statistics New Zealand (SNZ), the country‘s public service department, the Gross Domestic Product fell by 0.1% in the March quarter, following a revised 0.7% fall in the previous quarter. That fulfils the nation’s definition of a recession, which is at least two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Report finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over ‘partygate’ during COVID lockdown

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament about the lockdown-flouting parties that undermined his credibility and contributed to his downfall, a committee of lawmakers said on June 15 after a year-long investigation. A scathing report from the House of Commons Privileges Committee found that Mr. Johnson’s actions and his response to the committee were such a flagrant violation of the rules that they warranted a 90-day suspension from Parliament.

India’s trade deficit at five-month high of $22.1 billion

India’s merchandise exports fell 10.3% to $34.98 billion in May, 2023, while imports contracted at a slower 6.6% rate to $57.1 billion, lifting the trade deficit to a five-month high of $22.1 billion. May’s exports were just 0.8% over April’s six-month low for outbound shipments’ value, even as imports spurted 13.8% sequentially in May from April’s 15-month low figure – which has been revised upward slightly to $50.15 billion from $49.9 billion estimated earlier.

Asia Cup to be held in hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17

Ending months of speculation around the Asia Cup, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on June 15 announced that the tournament will be staged in a hybrid model with four games in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17. The deadlock over the staging of the 50-over tournament was broken last week when Jay Shah-led ACC accepted to host Pakistan Cricket Board’s hybrid model of conducting four non-India games in Pakistan.

