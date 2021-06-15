Top news of the day: India confirms first death following COVID-19 vaccination; SC gives 2 weeks to IUML to respond to MHA affidavit on citizenship, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) two weeks to respond to an affidavit by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that its May 28 order, delegating power to the Collectors of 13 districts in five States to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, has “no relation whatsoever” with the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) of 2019.

A government panel studying COVID-19 vaccine side effects has confirmed the first death due to anaphylaxis following vaccination. The causality assessment of 31 reported Serious Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) cases following COVID-19 vaccination was carried out by the panel.

Also read: ₹150 per Covaxin dose to Centre not sustainable in long run: Bharat Biotech

The High Court, while granting bail to Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha on Tuesday, gave the Delhi Police a dressing-down for “casually” invoking provisions of anti-terror laws against the three students who had protested against the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

As against the declared number of 863 deaths due to COVID-19 in six government hospitals during April and May, the actual number of COVID-19 related deaths is likely to be 8.4 to 9.8 times higher for these six hospitals, indicating under-reporting of deaths in the State, the NGO Arappor Iyakkam has claimed.

Also read: Coronavirus live updates | June 15, 2021

The trial of Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi entered its second day Tuesday, with the prosecution presenting arguments that she incited public disorder and flouted coronavirus restrictions, part of a package of charges the ruling junta is seen as using to discredit her and consolidate its control.

The CBI told the Bombay High Court that it did not need prior sanction to prosecute former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Mr. Deshmukh had moved the court to quash the FIR registered against him by the Central agency. He said the CBI needed sanction to prosecute him as he was a public servant. He also contended that the case against him was dubious.

China on Tuesday played down the reports of a leak at one of its nuclear power plants, asserting that there is no abnormal environmental radioactive level in the surrounding areas and the public “safety is guaranteed”.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the closure of court proceedings in India against two Italian marines detailed on the vessel Enrica Lexie, who allegedly killed two fishermen off the Kerala coast after mistaking them for pirates in 2012.

The Standing Committee on Information and Technology, headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, has summoned Twitter representatives to appear before the panel on June 18 to hear their views on the steps they had taken to prevent the misuse of social media and online news.

A real-world study undertaken by Public Health England in 14,019 people infected with the delta variant (B.1.617.2) in England found that vaccination with two doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer offered high protection against hospitalisation. Of the 14,019 people infected with the delta variant, only 166 required hospitalisation. The study was undertaken between April 12 and June 4.

Senior India speedster Ishant Sharma believes that the ball will swing even without saliva during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand here and somebody from the team will need to maintain it through the match starting June 18.

Wimbledon will be allowed to have a full crowd of 15,000 at Centre Court for the men's and women's finals next month, a year after the tournament was canceled entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the British government said. The grass-court Grand Slam tournament, which begins June 28, can have 50% capacity at the start and that will increase to 100% by the close on July 10-11 with the women's and men's singles title matches.