Top news of the day: India's demarche to Pak over reported arrest of two High Commission staffers; 'Complete lockdown' in Chennai, three district of TN from June 19, and more

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday announced a 12-day complete lockdown in Chennai and certain parts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts between June 19 and 30. However, the government allowed essential services to function.

Talks are underway between India and China at the Brigade Commander and Commanding Officer (CO) level in the Galwan area of Eastern Ladakh to resolve the stand-off, defence sources said on Monday.

Two Indian High Commission officials in Pakistan are missing for the last two hours and the matter was taken up with Pakistan authorities, defence sources said on Monday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said whatever differences had arisen between India and Nepal over the construction of the Lipulekh-Dharchula road would be be resolved through talks and that India and Nepal ties went beyond mere georgraphical or political ties to spiritual connections and a “roti-beti vyavahar” (consanguinity and inter-dining, a sociological term to describe close kinship relations).

All nations that have nuclear weapons continue to modernise their nuclear arsenals, while India and China increased their nuclear warheads in the last one year, according to a latest report by Swedish think tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Wholesale prices in the country witnessed a deflation of 3.21% in May due to sharp decline in prices of fuel and power, even as food articles turned expensive.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meetings with Chief Ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday to decide the roadmap for India’s future COVID-19 strategy, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the government over the previous stages of lockdown.

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the price of petrol and diesel for the ninth consecutive day on Monday, making the price of sensitive petroleum products highest since October 2018, when crude oil prices were at record high.

AICC general secretary Avinash Pande said on Monday that the legislators who are supporting the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan would continue to stay together at a hotel till the Rajya Sabha election due to the alleged poaching threat from the BJP.

Cricket Australia (CA) is set to part ways with its chief executive Kevin Roberts, at a time when it is under severe financial stress in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and T. Kamala, got married to DYFI president P.A. Mohamed Riyas in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning.

All political parties in Delhi should forget their differences and join hands in the coronavirus (COVID-19) battle of the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday after chairing an all-party meet.