June 14, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Cyclone Biparjoy | 47,000 people shifted to safety; heavy rains, strong winds lash Saurashtra-Kutch

Gujarat government has shifted 47,000 people from vulnerable areas to safer locations in view of the likely landfall of severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy in Kutch on June 14. The IMD has issued a red alert for coastal districts of Kutch and Saurashtra where strong winds and heavy rains will lash when the storm makes a landfall. With the cyclone barrelling towards the Gujarat coast, parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region received heavy rains accompanied by strong winds. Nine talukas in Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar and Rajkot districts received more than 50 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending on June 14 morning.

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Madras High Court judge recuses himself from hearing Minister’s wife’s petition

One of the two judges in a Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday, June 14 recused himself from hearing a habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji’s wife. Justice M. Sundar, the senior judge in the Bench, said Justice R. Sakthivel wanted to recuse himself from hearing the case and therefore it might not be possible for the Division Bench to hear the case even if it gets numbered on Wednesday, June 14.

Manipur violence | At least 11 killed in late night attack in Khamenlok

At least eleven villagers were massacred in a late night attack at Khamenlok in Imphal East district of violence-hit Manipur on June 13, police said. Several injured persons have been admitted in government and private hospitals. Hospital sources said that the death toll will increase since many wounded persons are admitted in the ICUs. The dead bodies have been kept in the mortuary of J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences, Porompat in Imphal.

Uttarkashi communal tensions | Supreme Court refuses to entertain urgent petition against June 15 ‘mahapanchayat’

The vacation bench of Supreme Court on June 14 refused to entertain the urgent petition to prevent ‘mahapanchayat’ proposed to be held in Purola in Uttarkashi amid communal tensions which was filed by Association for Protection of Civil Rights. A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah while responding to lawyer who mentioned the unlisted matter said that law and order is an issue of State and hence the petitioners should move to the High Court.

Nitish Kumar to expand cabinet on June 16

A day after the resignation of Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son Santosh Suman, the Nitish Kumar government is going to expand its cabinet on June 16. Ratnesh Sada, Janata Dal (United) MLA from Sonbarsa and a Dalit leader is likely to be inducted in the cabinet. The oath taking ceremony would be held at Raj Bhavan at 10:30 a.m. Apart from Mr. Sada, few more leaders may take the oath as ministers.

Khap members, farmers block Rohtak-Delhi NH in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh

Activists of some Khaps and farmers on June 14 blocked the Rohtak-Delhi national highway in Jhajjar district as part of ‘Haryana Bandh’ call given in support of protesting wrestlers, farmers and other issues. Ramesh Dalal, a senior leader of the Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, an outfit fighting for the land rights of farmers, led the protesters who squatted on NH-9 in Bahadurgarh and imposed a blockade.

RSS’s farmer’s body asks Haryana government to immediately withdraw permission for testing of GM crops

RSS-affiliated farmers’ body Bharatiya Kisan Sangh on June 14 wrote a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, demanding immediately the withdrawal of the permission given by the Haryana government for any kind of testing and cultivation of Genetically Modified (GM) crops. Mohini Mohan Mishra, national general secretary, BKS said that the farmers’ body was totally against the permission given by the Government of Haryana for testing and cultivation of GM crops, especially herbicide tolerant crops whose trial was allowed in the State.

General decline in consumption and sharing of news in India: report

Overall consumption and sharing of news declined in India compared with last year, along with a sharp decrease in access to online news (-12 percentage points) while television, too, saw a 10pp decline as a news source, according to the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2023, released on June 14. As per the report, India registered a small decrease of 3 pp (38%) in overall trust in news compared to last year, and was ranked 24th among 46 countries in this regard. Finland remained the country with the highest levels of overall trust in news (69%) while Greece had the lowest levels of trust (19%), globally.

Russia says it repelled attempted Ukrainian offensives on three different fronts

The Russian Defence Ministry said on June 14 that Ukrainian forces had tried unsuccessfully to mount offensives on the south Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk fronts in the last twenty four hours. It said in a statement that Ukrainian forces had suffered heavy losses in men and equipment. The ministry said it had also targeted Ukrainian weapons warehouses and reserve forces and foreign mercenaries in overnight strikes.

110 million people displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to the world refugee crisis, says U.N.

Some 110 million people have had to flee their homes because of conflict, persecution, or human rights violations, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said. The war in Sudan, which has displaced nearly 2 million people since April, is but the latest in a long list of crises that have led to the record-breaking figure. “It’s quite an indictment on the state of our world,” Filippo Grandi, who leads the U.N. Refugee Agency, told reporters in Geneva ahead of the publication of UNHCR’s Global Trends Report for 2022.

EU says Google ‘abused its dominant positions’ in online ads

The European Commission accused Google on June 14 of abusing its dominance of the online ad market and recommended the U.S. company sell part of its ad services to ensure fair competition. The EU executive invited Google to now respond to this preliminary finding, made after a two-year anti-trust probe, before a definitive finding was made. If the commission maintains its view after that, it could levy a fine of up to 10% of Google’s annual global revenues.

WPI inflation declines to 3-year low of (-) 3.48% in May

India’s wholesale prices remained in deflationary zone for the second month in a row in May, with prices falling 3.48%, and all categories reporting a contraction in prices compared to May 2022, when inflation had hit a record high of 16.6%. The effects of a high base from last May, when taxes on petroleum products were slashed, dragged fuel and power inflation to -9.2%, while manufacturing products’ prices fell 3%.- Primary articles recorded a deflation of 1.8% and the wholesale food index dropped 1.6%. In April 2023, wholesale prices had recorded a 0.92% deflation.

World Test Championship | India to start 2023-25 cycle with WI tour, will also play Australia, England

India will begin the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship cycle with the upcoming tour to the West Indies in July and over the next two-year period will play some high-profile bilateral series against Australia and England among others. India will travel to West Indies next month to play two Test matches in Dominica (July 12-16) and Trinidad (July 20-24). India have been finalists in the first two editions of the WTC, losing to New Zealand (2021) and to Australia (2023) in the final.

