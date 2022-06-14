The major news headlines of the day and more.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee is with NCP president Sharad Pawar during a meeting in New Delhi on June 14, 2022. NCP leader Praful Patel looks on. | Photo Credit: PTI

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Presidential poll | Mamata meets Pawar; Yechury says NCP chief said no to being Opposition nominee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Left leaders met NCP chief Sharad Pawar separately on June 14 trying to convince the veteran leader to be the joint Opposition nominee for the presidential election. Mr. Pawar, however, refused, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said after his meeting with him.

Parliament’s monsoon session likely from third week of July

The session might start from July 18, the date of polling for the presidential election, and conclude by August 12, sources said.

Centre unveils ‘Agnipath’ scheme for radical changes in recruitment of soldiers

The changes in the recruitment process will see the induction of the soldiers initially for a period of four years and some of them would be retained. “Under the Agnipath scheme, Indian youngsters will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as ‘Agniveer’,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

PM announces 18-month deadline for government recruitment to 10 lakh posts

While not sharing figures of which department would be recruiting how many, a senior government official shared that much of the recruitment would be in the Railways, armed forces (‘Agnipath’ and regular recruitment which had been frozen through the pandemic), the Central Paramilitary Forces, Goods and Services Tax (GST) departments, including customs and excise and administrative staff for government- owned banks and insurance companies.

ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for second consecutive day in money-laundering case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the ED office after about four hours of questioning in the case on Tuesday.

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail in drugs case, quizzed by police

The actor and the four others who were arrested were released on station bail late on Monday. “They will appear before police as and when called”, a police official said.

Pervez Musharraf may be brought back from UAE in Pakistan Army air ambulance: Media report

Pakistan’s former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf, who is in a critical condition at a hospital in UAE with no possibility of recovery, may be brought back to the country in an air ambulance as the Army stands by its former chief, a media report said on June 14.

In reversal, Biden to visit Saudi Arabia, interact with Crown Prince

According to U.S. intelligence agencies, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman was the mastermind behind the brutal murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. During his presidential campaign, Mr. Biden had vowed to isolate Saudi Arabia over the killing and make it “pay”.

Health Minister Mandaviya to visit Russia for economic meet

The Indian delegation for St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is to be led by Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemical and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya and the focus will be on fertiliser and potash supplies as India rushes to ensure uninterrupted fertiliser supply in the kharif season.

Wholesale price inflation surged to new high of 15.9% in May

This is the 14th month in a row that wholesale price inflation in India has stayed above the 10% mark.

Sensex slips 153 points in volatile trade amid weak global markets

The 30-share BSE benchmark dropped 153.13 points or 0.29% to settle at 52,693.57. During the day, it tumbled 387.22 points or 0.73% to 52,459.48 .The NSE Nifty declined by 42.30 points or 0.27% to end at 15,732.10. Unabated foreign fund outflows also continued to weigh on the domestic equity markets.

Star India bags IPL TV rights; Viacom18 digital rights

Star India has bagged the television rights for ₹23,575 crore, while Viacom 18 has been awarded the digital rights for ₹23,758 crore. The overseas rights were awarded to Times Internet Ltd for ₹1,057 crore.