Top news of the day: Novavax claims 90% efficacy for its vaccine; Surging fuel prices push wholesale inflation up to nearly 13%, and more

Vaccine maker Novavax said Monday its shot was highly effective against COVID-19 and also protected against variants in a large, late-stage study in the U.S. and Mexico. The vaccine was about 90% effective overall and preliminary data showed it was safe, the company said.

India’s wholesale price inflation shot up to a record 12.94% in May, up from 10.5% in April, driven largely by a sharp spike in fuel and power inflation, which rose to 37.6%, and the low base effect from May 2020.

Viswanathan Anand’s simultaneous online chess games against celebrities on Sunday night raised more than ₹10 lakh. Less than 24 hours later, the event, conducted by chess.com for COVID-19 relief, began to be talked about for all the wrong reasons: one of the players, it turned out, had resorted to unfair practices during his game against the five-time World champion.

A journalist in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district, who had written to police fearing threat to his life by the ‘liquor mafia’, died in an alleged road accident a day later on June 13 night, police said.

Less than a year after the death of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ramvilas Paswan, his party is on the verge of a split. Five of its six MPs, according to sources, have come out against the party president Chirag Paswan.

The Central government on Monday informed Supreme Court that the States and the Union Territories (UTs) have purchased nearly 3.7 lakh metric tonnes at concessional rates from the Food Corporation of India this year to feed migrants without ration cards and others outside the protective cover of the National Food Security Act, debunking apprehensions raised in court that those without ration cards may be left to die amidst a devastating pandemic.

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to stay an order of a trial court directing Indian Medical Association (IMA) president J. A. Jayalal not to use the organisation’s platform to propagate any religion and cautioning him that loose comments cannot be expected from a person chairing the responsible post.

About 73 % of the elderly population experienced increased abuse during the lockdown imposed amid the second wave of COVID-19, according to a new report. The report by the Agewell Foundation, based on responses from 5,000 elderly, released ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day said 82 % of the respondents claimed that their life has been affected adversely due to the current COVID-19 situation.

AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, was, on Monday, elected deputy leader of the legislature party of the AIADMK. This was decided at a meeting of legislators that lasted nearly three hours at the party headquarters in Chennai.

Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh says they will leave no stone unturned to end their four decade-long medal drought at the Tokyo Olympics and has vowed to dedicate the achievement to the country’s COVID-19 warriors.

Head groundsman at Southampton Simon Lee is aiming to produce a pacy and bouncy pitch for the World Test Championship final with some assistance for spinners later on in the game. The final will be played between India and New Zealand from June 18.