Arrest warrant issued against former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in POCSO case

The First Fast Track Court (POCSO court) has issued an arrest warrant against former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in a case registered against him on March 14 under the POCSO Act, 2012. The octogenarian is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl who had come to him seeking his help, along with her mother, on February 2. With the arrest warrant issued, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the case will now move to arrest the BJP leader.

India strongly rejects references to Jammu and Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement

India on June 13 stoutly rejected “unwarranted” references to Jammu and Kashmir in the latest joint statement by China and Pakistan and asserted that the Union Territory and Ladakh “have been, are and will always remain” its integral parts. The joint statement was issued in Beijing on June 7 following talks between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang. “We have noted unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement between China and Pakistan of June 7. We categorically reject such references,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Kuwait fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh reaches Kuwait to ensure early repatriation of mortal remains of Mangaf fire victims

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on June 13 reached Kuwait to oversee the assistance to those injured in a massive fire at an apartment housing foreign workers and for the early repatriation of the bodies of about 40 Indians killed in the tragic incident. At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire on June 12 at the seven-storey building housing 195 migrant workers in the southern city of Mangaf.

NEET-UG 2024 results: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates withdrawn, Centre tells Supreme Court

The Supreme Court recorded the Union Government’s submission on June 13 that the scorecards of 1,563 candidates granted compensatory marks in the NEET-UG 2024 on June 4 will stand cancelled and they can sit for a re-test likely to be held on June 23. A Vacation Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was informed by the Centre that these candidates would be now informed of their actual scores without the compensatory or grace marks.

Centre reappoints Ajit Doval as National Security Advisor

The Centre on June 13 reappointed former IPS officer Ajit Doval as the National Security Adviser (NSA), according to an official order. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or until further orders, the order said. The Centre also reappointed P.K. Mishra as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. His appointment too will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, said a government order.

Jarange-Patil suspends fast, sets one-month deadline for Maratha quota demand

Pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Thursday agreed to end his indefinite strike, six days after he started it, granting the Eknath Shinde-led government a one-month deadline to accept the community’s demands. While ending his fast in Jalna’s Antarwali Sarati village, his native home, the activist maintained pressure on the ruling party leaders that despite giving a month’s deadline, they would go ahead with our preparations for the upcoming Assembly election.

Delhi’s water woes: Himachal Pradesh tells Supreme Court it doesn’t have surplus water

As parts of Delhi grappled with acute water shortage, the Supreme Court on June 13 directed the city government to approach the Upper Yamuna River Board for additional supply after Himachal Pradesh took a sharp U-turn and said it does not have surplus water to spare. A vacation bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Prasanna B Varale asked the Delhi government to submit an application to UYRB by 5 p.m. seeking water for the national capital on humanitarian grounds.

PM Modi reviews security situation in J&K; says ‘deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 13 reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other senior officials, Government of India sources said. The Prime Minister was given a full overview of the security-related situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Supreme Court stays release of Hindi movie ‘Hamare Baarah’

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the June 14 release of Annu Kapoor’s movie Hamare Baarah after taking note of allegations that the film is derogatory to the Islamic faith and married Muslim women. A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta took note of the submissions of lawyer Fauzia Shakil, who represented the petitioner Azhar Basha Tamboli and asked the Bombay High Court to take an expeditious decision on the plea.

Maharashtra Rajya Sabha bypoll: Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar is NCP’s candidate

Ending days of suspense, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party faction on June 13 announced Sunetra Pawar their candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll which will be held on June 25. Ms. Pawar’s election to the Upper House is likely to take place unopposed as the ruling ‘Mahayuti’ coalition – comprising of Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Mr. Pawar’s NCP — has strength of more than 180 MLAs (BJP 103, NCP 40 Shiv sena 38) as compared to the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which has only 69 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly.

As G7 Italy summit begins on June 13, troubled world leaders focus on Ukraine war, China

Group of Seven (G7) leaders start their annual summit on June 13 looking to double down on support for Ukraine in its war with Russia and offer a united face in confronting China’s political and economic ambitions. With the Middle East, migration and artificial intelligence (AI) also on a packed agenda, the June 13-15 summit in southern Italy would be taxing for leaders at the best of times, but most of them are also bowed down by their own domestic woes.

Record 120 million people forcibly displaced globally: UNHCR

A staggering total of 120 million people are living forcibly displaced by war, violence and persecution, the U.N. said June 13, branding the ever-increasing number a “terrible indictment on the state of the world”. The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said forced displacement globally had once again smashed records, with conflicts in places like Gaza, Sudan and Myanmar forcing even more people to flee their homes. The global displaced population is now equivalent to that of Japan, it pointed out in a statement.

GST Council to meet for the first time this year on June 22

The Centre has decided to convene a meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on June 22, eight-and-a-half months after its last meeting, the Finance Ministry said on June 13, 2024. “The 53rd meeting of the GST Council will be held on 22nd June, 2024 at New Delhi,” a ministry statement informed. The Council that is generally expected to meet every quarter, has met just six times since 2022.

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan eyes Super 8 entry with win against Papua New Guinea; Pak keen on USA-Ireland match result

Afghanistan will eye another all-round effort to crush an inexperienced Papua New Guinea in Tarouba and enter the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup, and the result will have another underlying effect — knock out New Zealand. The win will carry Rashid Khan’s side to Super Eight from Group ‘C’ alongside the West Indies, who have qualified on June 13 with a win over New Zealand. It will also mean curtains for the 2021 finalists New Zealand who have lost two out of two. In a strange scenario, a non-playing Pakistan will be more keen on the result of USA and Ireland Group A match at Lauderhill, Florida on June 14. A win for USA, currently second in this group with four points, will put an end to the World Cup campaign of Pakistan, who have two points from three matches.