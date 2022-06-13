The major news headlines of the day and more.

Food price inflation, which had hit 8.31% in April, eased a little to 7.97% in May thanks to a decline in rural food inflation from 8.5% to 7.76%. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Retail inflation eases to 7.04% in May

Inflation faced by rural consumers fell from 8.38% in April to 7.01% in May, but for households in urban areas, the pace of price rise was virtually flat month-on-month, moving from 7.09% in April to 7.08% in May.

West Bengal Assembly passes Bill to replace Governor with Chief Minister as Chancellor of State universities

State Education Minister Bratya Basu, after introducing The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the House, said there was “nothing wrong” in the Chief Minister taking over as the Chancellor.

Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case

Mr. Gandhi, who entered the headquarters of the federal agency in central Delhi around 11.10 a.m., was put to questioning about 20 minutes later after he finished some brief legal proceedings and marked his attendance.

I&B Ministry advises media to refrain from publishing advertisements promoting online betting

“Betting and gambling, illegal in most parts of the country, pose significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially the youth and children,” said the Ministry, adding that such advertisements had the effect of promoting a largely prohibited activity.

Prophet remarks: Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police

A senior official said that Nupur Sharma has been granted time and will not appear before the Bhiwandi police on Monday, however, did not specify how much time she has been granted.

Stalin urges Modi to instruct CWMA not to discuss Mekedatu

In his letter to Mr. Modi, Mr. Stalin contended that the Cauvery Water Management Authority was specifically constituted, as per the verdict of the Supreme Court, in May 2018 “only for implementing the orders of the Supreme Court on February 16, 2018.

Monsoon arrives in Gujarat; heavy rains in Mahisagar and other areas

The southwest monsoon arrived in Gujarat on June 13, two days ahead of schedule, bringing heavy showers to Mahisagar district and some other parts of the State, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Rainfall and thunderstorm are expected in parts of the State during the next five days, the official said.

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor arrested for consuming drugs after police raid 5-star hotel in Bengaluru

As per the statement by the police, the raids were conducted when the party was taking place at a posh hotel on the M.G. Road on Sunday night. Following the raid, Mr. Kapoor among others were arrested.

Five police personnel suspended in connection custodial death in Chennai’s Kodungaiyur

The victim has been identified as S. Rajasekar alias Appu (33) of Mundhiri Thoppu, near Alamathi in Thiruvallur district. He died under suspicious manner after he was picked up from Manali by a special team of police personnel working under the Inspector of Police, Kodungaiyur, in connection with investigation into a theft case in Kodungaiyur police limits.

Prophet Row: Kuwait to deport expats who protested over remarks against Prophet

Kuwait said that the protestors will be deported to their respective countries as they violated the laws and regulations of the country which stipulates that sit-ins or demonstrations by expats are not to be organised in the Gulf nation.

Militaries of Pakistan, China agree to step up defence and anti-terrorism cooperation amidst ‘challenging times’

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, accompanied by top Pakistani defence officials, held talks with the Chinese team led by vice-chairman Central Military Commission General Zhang Youxia in Qingdao, the capital city of east China’s Shandong province on June 12.

Rupee falls 20 paise to close at record low of 78.13 against U.S. dollar

Forex traders said weak Asian currencies and persistent foreign capital outflows were the other major factors that dragged the local unit down.

India qualify for FIFAe Nations Series 2022

India defeated Korea Republic and Malaysia in the FIFAe Nations Series 2022 playoffs to seal their qualification.