Top news of the day: U.S.-bound Indian students need COVID-19 negative report taken 72 hours prior to departure; shops, markets in Delhi can open on all days from June 14, and more

U.S. Embassy to allot visa interview slots for Indian students from June 14.

Restaurants also allowed to open with 50% of seating capacity; theatres, amusement parks, spas, gyms, yoga institutes, public parks and gardens will remain closed.

It will support nearly 300 start-ups, MSMEs and individual innovators.

Rain, water seepage hamper efforts to save 5 trapped miners.

The prices of petroleum products had gone up by 21 times since the results of the recent Assembly elections were announced on May 2.

“Barring a couple of incidents of violence reported in J&K, the situation has changed across India and J&K in the past two years. The government has managed to curb infiltration, and militancy stands controlled in J&K,” G. Kishen Reddy said.

The June 14 meeting is bound to renew questions about whether NATO’s most ambitious operation ever was worth it.

The coal behemoth took various measures to ensure timely completion of projects.

In 2019-2020, the Railways netted ₹160.87 crore which was the highest earning from platform tickets for the national transporter in the last five years.

The rest of the Danish team was being given crisis management assistance as they process the incident that happened during the June 13 game against Finland in Copenhagen. Eriksen fell face-forward to the ground late in the first half and needed CPR from medical staff before regaining consciousness.