Mohan Charan Majhi sworn in as Odisha’s first BJP Chief Minister

Veteran BJP MLA Mohan Charan Majhi was sworn in as the 16th Chief Minister of Odisha on June 12. In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, their Cabinet colleagues and Chief Ministers of nine BJP-ruled States, Governor Raghubar Das administered the oath of office to Mr. Majhi, a four-time MLA from the Keonjhar Assembly constituency. He is the third tribal Chief Minister after late Hemanand Biswal and Giridhar Gamang since Odisha became a separate State in 1936.

Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

The Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as Chief Minister of residual Andhra Pradesh for the second time. Governor S. Abdul Nazeer administered the oath of office to Mr. Naidu on June 12 at Kesarapalle close to Gannavaram near Vijayawada. This is the fourth time that Mr. Naidu will be serving as Chief Minister in his more than four decades of political career. He served as Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh twice, and this is the second time in residual Andhra Pradesh.

Indians among over 40 killed in Kuwait building fire

Several Indians were feared to be among 41 people killed on June 12 in a major fire at a building in Kuwait housing workers, according to reports emanating from the Gulf nation. The fire started in a kitchen in the six-storey building in Mangaf area in Kuwait’s southern Ahmadi Governorate in the early hours of June 12, officials said. The building reportedly had nearly 160 people living in it, who are workers of the same company.

Terrorist, CRPF jawan killed in J&K’s Kathua; 6 security personnel injured in Doda encounter

Five security personnel and an SPO were injured in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, following an attack on a joint checkpost, the police said. The target of the militants apparently was the Indian Army’s Temporary Operating Base. “In Chattergala (Doda), an exchange of fire took place. The Army’s 4 RR and the J&K Police checkpoint came under attack by terrorists. The exchange of fire is on in the area,” ADGP Jain said.

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court blames Delhi’s water scarcity on tanker mafia, spillage

The Supreme Court on June 12 warned the Delhi government to rein in the tanker mafia and wastage of water in the national capital. A Vacation Bench of Justices P.K. Mishra and P.B. Varale said that either the Aam Aadmi Party government should take immediate action against the water tanker mafia, or the court would have to unleash the Union government-controlled Delhi Police on these elements.

In dilemma on whether to retain Wayanad or Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who won from Wayand and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 General Elections said on June 12 that he was in a dilemma as to which constituency he should relinquish. Mr. Gandhi, however, said that whatever decision he takes, both the constituencies will be happy with it. He thanked the people of Wayanad for electing him for a second term in Lok Sabha and said, “I look forward to seeing you soon.” “I have a dilemma before me, whether I should be the MP of Wayanad or of Rae Bareli. What I will commit to you is that both Wayand and Rae Bareli will be happy with my decision,” the Congress leader said while speaking at a public meeting in Malappuram.

Parliament session to commence from June 24: Kiren Rijiju

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 for oath or affirmation of the newly elected members, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on June 12. The first three days of the session will see the newly elected leaders taking oath or making affirmation of their membership of the Lok Sabha and electing the Speaker of the House.

WHO confirms human case of bird flu in India; four-year-old infected in West Bengal

The World Health Organization on June 11 said a case of human infection with bird flu caused by the H9N2 virus was detected in a four-year-old child in India’s West Bengal. The patient was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) of a local hospital due to persistent severe respiratory issues, high fever and abdominal cramps in February, and was discharged three months later after diagnosis and treatment, the WHO said.

U.N. says violence against children in conflict reached extreme levels in 2023, including in Gaza

Violence against children caught in multiplying and escalating conflicts reached “extreme levels” in 2023, with an unprecedented number of killings and injuries in crises, from Israel and the Palestinian territories to Sudan, Myanmar and Ukraine, according to a new U.N. report. The annual report on Children in Armed Conflict, obtained on June 11 by The Associated Press, reported “a shocking 21% increase in grave violations” against children under the age of 18 in an array of conflicts, also citing Congo, Burkina Faso, Somalia and Syria.

Rift surfaces in Pakistan’s ruling coalition as PPP accuses PML-N of budget exclusion

The fissures within Pakistan’s ruling coalition government have surfaced with the PPP, a key ally, accusing the ruling PML-N of sidelining its inputs in the preparation of the annual budget and questioning if the Shehbaz Sharif-led government still values its support. The Pakistan People’s Party expressed its reservations in its parliamentary comm­i­ttee meeting presided over by the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on June 11, ahead of the presentation of the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in Parliament, The Dawn newspaper reported on June 12.

Israel, Hamas committed war crimes, says U.N.

Both Israel and Hamas committed war crimes in the early stages of the Gaza war, a U.N. inquiry found on June 11, saying that Israel’s actions also constituted crimes against humanity because of the immense civilian losses. The findings were from two parallel reports, one focusing on the October 7 Hamas attacks and another on Israel’s military response, published by the U.N. Commission of Inquiry (COI), which has an unusually broad mandate to collect evidence and identify perpetrators of international crimes committed in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

T20 World Cup: Nepal, Sri Lanka stare at exit after washout; South Africa make Super 8

Heavy rain washed out Sri Lanka and Nepal’s crucial Group D fixture in the T20 World Cup that ended up assuring a Super 8 spot for South Africa. The match was abandoned without a ball being bowled as both teams settled for a point each and are now staring at an early exit from the tournament. South Africa secured the Super 8 berth by topping Group D with three wins from three matches.