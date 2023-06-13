June 13, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Biparjoy’ | High-waves warning issued for entire west coast

Waves rising as high as 9.2 metres, gale force winds which can touch upto 160 kmph, storm surges of upto three metres, and heavy rainfall have been forecast across regions of Gujarat, including Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts, in a joint bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department, and India National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) on June 13 afternoon.

Ahead of Opposition meet in Patna, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son Santosh Suman quits Bihar Cabinet

Ahead of the Opposition meet in Patna on June 23, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son Santosh Suman, on June 13, resigned from the Cabinet of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Mr. Suman was looking after the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department and his resignation is seen a big set back for Mr. Kumar.

CoWIN breach didn’t have access to entire Cowin portal nor the backend database, says report

The Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) data breach “didn’t have access to the entire Cowin portal nor the backend database,” concluded an analysis done by CloudSEK, a contextual AI company that works in cyber security.

India threatened to block Twitter, raid employees: former CEO Jack Dorsey

“India is a country that had many requests of us around the farmers’ protests, around particular journalists that were critical of the government,” Mr. Dorsey said on June 12 in an interview with Breaking Points, a YouTube channel. “And it manifested in ways such as, ‘we’ll shut Twitter down in India’ — which is a very large market for us — ‘we’re going to raid the homes of your employees’ — which they did — ‘we will shut down your offices if you don’t follow suit’ — and this is India, a democratic country,” he elaborated.

National Exit Test for medical students is neither in the interest of students nor State governments: CM Stalin writes to PM Modi

Stating Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the test, which is to be implemented from next year, the T.N. CM said that not only would the test be an additional burden upon students, it also seemed to be another attempt to “dilute the role of State governments and universities in the health sector”

Tata Steel reports steam leak accident at Odisha Power Plant; workers hospitalised

“The accident took place at 1 p.m. during inspection work. The workers were shifted to the occupational health centre inside the plant premises and then to Cuttack for further treatment,” a company statement said.

Amit Shah asks States to prepare disaster management plans

Mr. Shah, chairing a meeting with State government Ministers, also announced three major schemes for disaster management worth over ₹8000 crore.

New India Assurance apologises after Tamil Nadu CM Stalin criticises ‘Hindi implementation’ circular

“We believe in promoting a diverse and peaceful workplace that values local languages and cultures. We are completely aligned with and respectful of the rich cultural legacy and linguistic variety across the length and breadth of our magnificent country. If, inadvertently, we have hurt any sentiments, We sincerely apologize for the same,” the New India Assurance tweeted.

PM Modi distributes 70,000 appointment letters, says ‘Rozgar Mela’ becoming new identity of BJP govt

Addressing the newly-recruited government employees after distributing appointment letters to over 70,000 people, he said dynastic parties had betrayed the youth by encouraging corruption and nepotism in the recruitment process.

Economic ties at heart of India-U.S. strategic partnership, says Secretary of State Blinken

Mr. Modi has been invited by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for an official state visit, which will include a State Dinner on June 22.

Lower house of Japan’s Parliament passes bill to promote LGBTQ+ awareness

Japan is the only member of the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations which does not have LGTBQ+ legal protections. Support for same-sex marriage and other rights has grown among the Japanese public, but opposition remains strong within the governing Liberal Democratic Party, known for conservative values and a reluctance to promote gender equality and sexual diversity.

Russian missile attack on Zelensky’s hometown kills at least 10; dozens wounded

The devastation in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown, Kryvyi Rih, is the latest bloodshed in Russia’s war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022, as Ukrainian forces are mounting counteroffensive operations using Western-supplied firepower to try to drive out the Russians.

Sensex jumps 418 points to close at six-month high; Nifty above 17,700 mark

Climbing for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 418.45 points or 0.67% to settle at 63,143.16, a level not seen since December 1 when the barometer closed at an all-time high. During the day, the index advanced 452.76 points or 0.72% to 63,177.47. The NSE Nifty climbed 114.65 points or 0.62% to end at 18,716.15.

Reliance climbs eight spots to 45th rank on Forbes’ Global 2000 list

The Global 2000 ranks the largest companies in the world using four metrics: sales, profits, assets, and market value, Forbes said while releasing the 2023 ranking of the world’s top 2,000 companies.

Rohit Sharma likely to lead in Caribbean but not certain to remain Test captain after Windies tour

Rohit will lead Indian in the two-Test series in the West Indies and then perhaps sit with BCCI and decide on his future in traditional format.