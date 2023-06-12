June 12, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

CoWIN data breach reports without any basis: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry on June 12 said that reports of data breach of beneficiaries who have received COVID vaccination in the country are “without any basis and mischievous in nature”. The Ministry, in its latest statement, added that security measures are in place on the CoWIN portal, with Web Application Firewall, Anti-DDoS, SSL/TLS, regular vulnerability assessment, Identity & Access Management etc. Only OTP authentication-based access to data is provided. All steps have been taken and are being taken to ensure the security of the data in the CoWIN portal.

Cyclone Biparjoy to make landfall near Jakhau on June 15; PM Modi holds review meeting

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ likely to make landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district on June 15 afternoon as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour, the India Meteorological Department said on June 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed officials to ensure safe evacuation of people living in vulnerable locations in the path of the cyclone. He also directed officials to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health and drinking water, and restore them immediately in the event of any damage caused to them.

Uttarkashi communal tensions | Uttarakhand Waqf Board appeals to CM Dhami to dispel fears of Muslims

The Uttarakhand Waqf Board appealed to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on June 12 to dispel the fear among Muslims about their safety in the State in the wake of communal tension in Uttarkashi district. Communal tension has been brewing in Purola and some other towns of the district since an alleged abortive attempt last month involving two men, including one from the minority community, to elope with a Hindu girl.

Haryana farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh highway after mahapanchayat seeking MSP for sunflower seed

Farmers on June 12 blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh highway after holding a mahapanchayat to press for minimum support price for sunflower seed. The “MSP Dilao, Kisan Bachao mahapanchayat”, called by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), was held at a grain market in Pipli close to the National Highway-44. After the mahapanchayat, the farmers gathered on the highway and blocked it. Police were diverting traffic from Delhi through the Kurukshetra bypass.

Bengal panchayat polls | Opposition leaders ‘assaulted’, ‘stopped’ from filing nominations

Several incidents of clashes were reported from different parts of West Bengal on June 12, as unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked Opposition leaders while they were on their way to file nomination papers for the panchayat polls, a senior official said. The skirmishes were reported in Daspur (Paschim Medinipur), Kakdwip (South 24 Parganas), Raninagar (Murshidabad), Saktinagar and Barshul (both in Purba Bardhaman) and Minakhan (North 24 Parganas), he said.

Curfew relaxed in Imphal west, Imphal east

Curfew was relaxed in Imphal west, Imphal east and Thoubal districts from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 12 in view of the gradual improvement in the law and order situation. However there was no relaxation in three places in Kakching district. So far over 100 persons have been killed and many others injured in the communal clashes in Manipur. Close to 60,000 are taking shelter in 350 relief camps.

No bike-taxi in Delhi for now as Supreme Court stays HC order

The Supreme Court on June 12 stayed the Delhi High Court order by which it had essentially allowed bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber to operate in the national capital by asking the Delhi government not to take any coercive action against them till a new policy was formulated. A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal granted liberty to the two aggregators to request urgent hearing of their plea by the Delhi HC. The bench, which stayed the May 26 order of the High Court, also recorded the Delhi government counsel’s submission the final policy will be notified before July-end.

Gautam Navlakha moves Bombay HC again for bail, court issues notice

The Bombay High Court on June 12 issued notice to the National Investigation Agency in the second bail plea filed by activist and journalist Gautam Navlakha in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence of 2018. A division bench of Justices AS Gadkari and S.G. Dige was hearing the bail petition filed by Mr. Navlakha who is currently under house arrest after being shifted from Taloja Central Jail in November 2022. He had surrendered before the NIA office in Delhi on April 14, 2021, and has been charged with the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

‘Defamatory’ remarks against PM Modi | Bombay HC extends interim relief for Rahul from court appearance till August 2

The Bombay High Court on June 12 extended till August 2 the interim relief granted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from appearance before a court in Mumbai in a defamation complaint on his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. The complainant, who claims to be a BJP worker, had alleged that Mr. Gandhi’s “commander-in-thief” remark in the context of the Rafale fighter jet deal amounted to defamation. A single Bench of Justice S.V. Kotwal adjourned the hearing on the plea filed by Mr. Gandhi challenging the summons issued to him by the local court in 2021 after the complainant’s lawyer sought time.

Priyanka Gandhi attacks M.P.’s BJP govt with ‘21 jobs, 225 scams’ jibe

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on June 12 kickstarted her party’s campaign for the year-end Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh with a rally in Jabalpur where she accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of being mired in corruption and failing to provide jobs. She cited alleged corruption in Vyapam and ration distribution and said 225 “scams” had taken place in the 220 months of Bharatiya Janata Party rule in the state.

Ukraine claims recapture of fourth village as counteroffensive operations roll on

Ukrainian military officials said on June 12 that their troops had retaken another southeastern village from the Russian forces, as part of a stepped-up counteroffensive campaign against Moscow’s more than 15-month invasion of Ukraine. Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram that Ukraine’s flag was again flying over the village of Storozhov adding that all Ukrainian land would be eventually liberated. A day earlier, Ukrainian officials had said that a cluster of three small villages south of the town of Velika Novosilke in the eastern Donetsk region had been liberated from Russian control.

Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s ex-Prime Minister and media mogul, dies at 86

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, a billionaire businessman who created Italy’s largest media company before transforming the political landscape, died on June 12 aged 86. Two members of the Italian government mourned his passing, with Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini calling him in a statement “a great man and a great Italian.” Defence Minister Guido Crosetto wrote on Twitter that Berlusconi’s death amounted to the end of an era.

India’s retail inflation eases to 4.25% in May

India’s retail inflation eased further to 4.25% in May, from 4.7% in April, with price rise in food items faced by consumers moderating to 2.91%. This is the third successive month that inflation has remained below the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 6% after a prolonged streak above it. Urban consumers continued to face slightly higher inflation at 4.27% than their rural counterparts (4.17%), but food inflation was lower in urban areas, easing significantly to 2.43% from 3.7% a month earlier.

ODI World Cup: India to play Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad as per draft schedule

India will open their ODI World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8 while Ahmedabad will host their much-anticipated match against arch-rivals Pakistan a week later, according to BCCI’s draft schedule for the tournament. “The BCCI shared the draft schedule with the ICC, which then sent it to the participating countries for feedback before a final schedule is put out early next week,” ESPNCricinfo reported on June 12. As per the initial draft, the tournament will begin on October 5 with reigning champions England taking on last edition’s runner-up side New Zealand in Ahmedabad, which will also host the final on November 19.