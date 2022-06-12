The major news headlines of the day and more.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, tested COVID positive on June 02 and therefore could not appear before the Enforcement Directorate to record her statement in the National Herald case. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital due to post-COVID issues

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Ms. Gandhi is stable and will be in the hospital for a few days.

Adani project sparks controversy in Sri Lanka yet again

An Adani project in Sri Lanka is yet again at the centre of controversy, after a top official of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) told a parliamentary panel that a renewable energy project in the island’s northern Mannar district was given to the Adani Group after Prime Minister Narendra Modi “pressured” President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Authorities demolish ‘illegally constructed’ house of Prayagraj violence accused

“Javed Ahmad’s house — JK Ashiyana — is located in the Kareli area of Prayagraj. Police personnel and a JCB machine reached the Kareli police station around 10.30 a.m. and demolition commenced around 1 p.m.,” a senior official of the Prayagraj Development Authority said.

Prophet row | Uneasy calm prevails in violence-hit Howrah

Uneasy calm prevailed on June 12 in West Bengal’s Howrah district, where Section 144 of CrPc has been clamped in some areas and internet services suspended following violent protests over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP spokespersons. More than 100 people have been arrested in Howrah and Murshidabad for their alleged involvement in the violent incidents.

High time PM Modi breaks ‘silence’ on ‘proliferation’ of Islamophobic incidents: Tharoor

“I believe it is high time the PM broke his silence on the proliferation of hate speech and Islamophobic incidents in our country, because his silence is interpreted by some as condoning what has been happening,” Shashi Tharoor said.

Jaishankar to brief parliamentary panel on Sri Lanka on June 18

Mr. Jaishankar and his colleagues from the Ministry will give the committee an overview on the situation in Sri Lanka including that of an economic collapse and sustained political protests, and following that the recent swearing-in of a new Prime Minister in that country, Ranil Wickremasinghe.

Presidential polls | Nadda, Rajnath to consult with NDA, UPA and independents

BJP general secretary Arun Singh put out a statement to this effect on Sunday afternoon, adding that the two leaders will be starting the process of consultation very soon.

EVMs not designed for presidential poll voting system

The EVM is an aggregator of votes and under the system of proportional representation, the machine will have to compute votes based on preference and it requires an altogether different technology.

ICMR issues country’s first pre-travel guidelines for children and adolescents with Type-1 diabetes

India has the highest number of incident and prevalent cases of Type-1 diabetes in the world as per recent estimates from the International Diabetes Federation and the Indian Council of Medical Research has now published a comprehensive document providing advice on care of diabetes in children, adolescents and adults with Type 1 diabetes.

Russia says it destroyed depot with Western weapons in Ukraine

The Governor of the Ternopil region said a rocket attack on the city of Chortkiv fired from the Black Sea had partly destroyed a military facility, injuring 22 people. A local official said there were no weapons stored there.

China accuses U.S. of trying to ‘hijack’ support in Asia

Defence Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe lashed out at U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, rejecting his “smearing accusation” the day before at the Shangri-La Dialogue that China was causing instability with its claim to the self-governing island of Taiwan and its increased military activity in the area.

French go to polls to decide if President Macron gets a working majority or not

Less than two months after re-election, President Macron faces a strong challenge from a united left-wing bloc that polls show could deprive the president of an outright majority even if it does not take control of parliament.

Another DK returns from commentary box to set the field ablaze

Dhawal Kulkarni, the veteran Mumbai pacer, set the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal on fire by breaking the back of Uttarakhand’s top order to set up Mumbai’s record quarterfinal win.

Running individual 400m is not yet over for Hima, hints at doing that again in postponed Asian Games

The 22-year-old ‘Dhing Express’ last ran a major 400m race during the Asian Championships in Doha in April 2019. She pulled out of that race midway due to a lower back injury.