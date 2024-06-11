Mohan Majhi is the new Chief Minister of Odisha

After a week of intense speculation surrounding BJP’s first Chief Ministerial pick for Odisha, the party on June 11 officially named Mohan Majhi, a four-time MLA from Keonjhar, to be the new Chief Minister of the State. The BJP MLAs — Pravati Parida and K.V. Singh Deo — are two new Deputy Chief Ministers of Odisha.

Malawi’s Vice President, nine others killed in plane crash

Malawi’s Vice President and nine others were killed in a plane crash, the country’s President said on June 11. The wreckage of the military plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima was located in a mountainous area in the north of the country after a search that lasted more than a day. There were no survivors of the crash, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera said in a live address on state television.

NDA unanimously elects Chandrababu Naidu as Andhra Pradesh’s Leader of the House

The TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has been unanimously elected as Leader of the House in Andhra Pradesh by the partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA leaders then submitted a letter to Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, who would invite Mr. Naidu to form the government.

NEET-UG 2024 results: Supreme Court seeks response for conducting the exam again; refuses to stay the counselling process

The Supreme Court on June 11 sought the National Testing Agency’s response to a plea seeking the fresh conduct of NEET-UG 2024 on the grounds of alleged question paper leak and other malpractices. A vacation bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, however, refused to stay the counselling of successful candidates for admissions to MBBS, BDS and other courses. NEET-UG 2024 was held on May 5 and its results were declared on June 4. It was expected to be declared on June 14.

Fire in Uttar Pradesh power station causes power outage in parts of Delhi

A fire at a power sub-station in Mandola, Uttar Pradesh caused a major power outage in many parts of Delhi on June 11, Delhi Power Minister Atishi said. According to officials, the power cut was due to a snag in the grid stations of Delhi Transco Ltd due to high power demand and excessive heat. Officials also said that government engineers were working on it and that power would be restored soon.

EAM Jaishankar says focus will be to resolve remaining issues along China border, cross-border terror solution with Pakistan

India will focus on resolving the remaining issues along the frontier with China, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on June 11, amid the over four-year-long border row in eastern Ladakh that significantly strained bilateral ties. Shortly after taking charge of the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar, referring to cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, said efforts will be made to address the challenge.

Kannada actor Darshan arrested in murder case

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was taken into custody in connection with a murder case on June 11. The actor was picked up from a hotel in Mysuru and was shifted to Bengaluru by the jurisdictional police. The local police in Bengaluru was investigating the murder of one Renukaswamy, who originally belonged to Chitradurga. It had taken nine persons for questioning in connection with the murder when Darshan’s name was also mentioned, following which the police took him into custody.

Jharkhand Congress Minister Alamgir Alam resigns from post

Jharkhand leader Alamgir Alam, arrested in alleged tender scam, resigned as a Cabinet Minister from the Champai Soren government. Mr. Alam on June 10 also resigned from the post of Congress legislative Party in Jharkhand Assembly. His resignation came after three days when Mr. Soren took all the ministerial posts from him and made him Minister without portfolio. Mr. Alam was handling four departments which included rural development, parliamentary affairs and rural works and panchayati raj.

10 vacancies created in Rajya Sabha after members get elected to Lok Sabha

The just-concluded general election has created as many as 10 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha after its members were elected to the Lok Sabha. The Rajya Sabha secretariat has now notified the vacancies, which includes two each in Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra, and one each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura.

Israel army says four soldiers killed in south Gaza

The Israeli military said on June 11 that four soldiers had been killed in fighting in southern Gaza the previous day, more than eight months into its war against Hamas militants. The soldiers were “killed in fighting in south Gaza” on June 10, the military said in a statement, without elaborating on the circumstances of their deaths. Israeli public broadcaster Kan said that the soldiers were killed in an explosion in a building in Gaza’s far-southern city of Rafah.

European election dents German leader’s authority, boosts conservatives and the far right

Dismal results for Germany’s governing parties in the European Parliament election have dented Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s authority and could prompt even more of the infighting that just cost the government dearly. A clear win for Germany’s mainstream conservative opposition boosts its confidence as the country begins to look ahead to a national election expected in the fall of 2025, but raises questions about why it is not benefiting more from the unpopularity of Mr. Scholz’s government.

Spain’s contested Catalan amnesty bill comes into effect

A controversial amnesty law for Catalan separatists involved in a botched 2017 secession bid came into effect on June 11 in Spain, with judges now charged to apply the measure. The law, which was approved by parliament on May 30 and is expected to affect around 400 people, came into force after it was published in Spain’s official gazette. The most high-profile and controversial beneficiary is Carles Puigdemont.

Fire at Thailand’s famous Chatuchak Weekend Market kills hundreds of caged animals

Hundreds of caged animals died on June 11 after a fire struck Chatuchak Weekend Market, one of the most famous markets in Thailand’s capital. The fire was reported early in the morning and quickly swept across more than 100 shops in the market’s pet section, according to the Bangkok government. Officials said it took them about an hour to bring the fire under control. There are no reports of human casualties, but Thai media reports suggested that the fire killed several hundred animals, including puppies, fish, snakes, birds and rabbits, kept in cages and locked inside the shops.

Team India eye better batting show against ‘Mini India‘ USA

India’s batting prima donnas would want to unchain themselves from the vagaries of a much-maligned drop-in track and chance their arms freely against an impressive-but-inexperienced USA in their group league game of the T20 World Cup in New York on June 12. India, who are classified as A1 (irrespective of points), need just one more win to ensure their Super Eight berth and despite the two-paced nature of the Nassau County track, they wouldn’t like a repeat of the match against Pakistan where they lost their last seven wickets for 28 runs.

