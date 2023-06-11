June 11, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

India, for all its financial clout and hoo-ha around its cricket, lost yet again when it mattered the most, as its underwhelming record in ICC tournaments continued with a 209-run hammering by Australia in the WTC final in London on June 11. Australian pacer Scott Boland produced a bowling spell of rare quality to get rid of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over, effectively shutting the door on India, who were bowled out for 234 in their second innings on the final day at The Oval.

BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexually harassing female wrestlers, on June 11 said he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Kaisarganj seat again. Addressing a rally in the Balpur area here on the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government, Singh skipped any direct reference to the wrestlers’ protest for his arrest and chose to target the Congress over the Emergency, Ram temple, the 1984 anti-Sikhs riots and other issues.

The Manipur government extended its ban on Internet services till June 15. The suspension of mobile data services, including broadband, has been extended till 3 p.m. of June 15, an order issued by Commissioner (Home) T. Ranjit Singh on Saturday night said. “Some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech, hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for law and order situation in the state,” the order said.

Over 50,000 people, who have been displaced by the ethnic violence in Manipur, are currently staying at 349 relief camps across the State, State Information and Public Relations Minister Dr . Ranjan said on June 11. The Minister also said combing operations have been launched in all districts, particularly in vulnerable areas. He said 53 arms and 39 bombs have been recovered during the operation. A road map for education of students, which has been affected due to the ethnic clashes, has been chalked out and would be made public soon, he added.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on June 11 organised the ‘Maha Rally’ at the Ramlila Maidan, following the ordinance promulgated by the Centre on May 19, which effectively reverses the Supreme Court’s May 11 judgment on the issue of services that gave the elected regime the power to wield control over the Delhi government officials. At the rally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “We had assembled in this Ramlila Maidan 12 years ago during the India against corruption movement. Today, we have gathered here again to remove a dictator. This campaign will also become fruitful.”

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” and is likely to cross Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts around the afternoon of June 15 as a “very severe cyclonic storm“, the India Meteorological Department said on June 11. The very severe cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” over east central Arabian Sea lay centred about 480 kilometres south-southwest of Porbandar, 530 km south-southwest of Dwarka and 610 km south-southwest of Naliya in Kutch on June 11 morning, the IMD said.

Dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot on June 11 said people’s trust is the “biggest asset” for him and asserted that he will keep fighting to get them justice and not back down on his demands. He has been attacking the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over alleged inaction into charges of corruption levelled by him against the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP dispensation.

A suburban train proceeding from Moore Market complex suburban station in Chennai to Tiruvallur derailed on June 11 morning causing hardships for commuters. None was hurt. The derailment took place around 10 a.m. when the wheels of the second coach of the electrical multiple unit (EMU) rake derailed while it was proceeding on the slow line between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi railway stations, a senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway said.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido on June 11 but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. No tsunami warning was issued. There were no reports of problems at the nuclear plants in the area, or of disruptions to power supply or bullet trains running in northern Japan. The quake, which hit at 6:55 p.m., was 140 kilometres deep and struck the southwestern part of Hokkaido, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency.

China has been operating a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019, part of a global effort by Beijing to upgrade its intelligence-gathering capabilities, according to a Biden administration official. The official, who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the U.S. intelligence community has been aware of China’s spying from Cuba and a larger effort to set up intelligence-gathering operations around the globe for some time.

Thousands of people living near a Philippine volcano have taken shelter in evacuation centres as officials warned Sunday of health risks from ash and toxic gases spewing from the rumbling crater. Seismology researchers said they had recorded at least one volcanic earthquake in the past 24 hours and red-hot rocks were falling from Mount Mayon in the central province of Albay. More than 12,800 people have been moved to evacuation centres, the Philippine civil defence office said, most from farming villages at or near the foot of the volcano.

Sustained clashes and artillery fire were reported in parts of Sudan’s capital Khartoum early on June 11 soon after the end of a 24-hour ceasefire that had brought a brief lull to eight weeks of fighting between rival military factions. Witnesses said fighting resumed after the ceasefire expired at 6 a.m. in the north of Omdurman, one of three adjoining cities, along with Khartoum and Bahri, that make up the capital around the confluence of the River Nile.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), with which India implemented a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in May last year, has emerged as the fourth largest investor in India during 2022-23, according to government data. In the last fiscal, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from the UAE to India jumped over three-fold to $3.35 billion from $1.03 billion in 2021-22, the data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed. The UAE was the fourth largest investor in India in 2022-23 compared to the seventh in 2021-22. Singapore was the largest investor in India with $17.2 billion investment in FY23, followed by Mauritius with $6.1 billion and the U.S. with $6 billion).

Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Ravi clinched the women’s and men’s singles titles respectively with contrasting victories at the Maldives International Challenge in Male. Third seed Ashmita came from a game down to eke out a 19-21, 21-17, 21-11 win over compatriot Tasnim Mir in an all-Indian women’s final on June 10. This is the Assam shuttler’s third BWF International Challenge victory having previously won the Tata Open India International and Dubai International.