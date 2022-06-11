With the Presidential poll round the corner, Mamata Banerjee has reached out to the Opposition CMs and leaders to participate in the joint meeting in Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 11, 2022 19:10 IST

Mamata Banerjee convenes meeting of Opposition leaders, CMs on upcoming Presidential poll

The West Bengal Chief Minister has written to Opposition leaders, requesting them to attend a meeting on June 15 convened by her in New Delhi to prepare a joint strategy for the upcoming Presidential poll.

Centre monitoring situation after Friday protests, sends advisory to States

Violent protests erupted across the country over controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal. Protests were held in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Telengana and Gujarat. It cautioned that police forces could be the target of protestors and asked them to wear proper riot gear.

Delhi Police file FIR in connection with Friday protests outside Jama Masjid

Police said a case has been registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday against the protesters and further investigation is underway.

Jharkhand moves Supreme Court on maintainability of plea seeking probe against CM Soren

On June 3, the Jharkhand High Court had said it was of the considered opinion that the writ petitions cannot be thrown away on the ground of maintainability and it will proceed to hear the matters on merit.

Southwest monsoon arrives in Maharashtra after two-day delay

“The southwest monsoon has arrived in parts of Konkan and central Maharashtra. It will bring some showers in the state with downpour in some areas of Konkan. The regions where heavy showers are likely to be witnessed have been alerted as well,” an IMD official said.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar arrested, Mamata says attempts to incite riots

There was a scuffle between BJP supporters and West Bengal police as they prevented the State BJP president from leaving his residence.

Child rights activist perplexed with Mumbai Police circular on POCSO cases

Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey makes it mandatory for permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Police before registering FIR in POCSO cases.

IAEA abstention on Iran in line with India’s Russia, non-alignment policy

India was one of only three countries, other than Pakistan and Libya who abstained from the resolution criticising Iran for flouting IAEA requests.

China’s military activity around Taiwan threatens region: U.S.

U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said Washington remains committed to the “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defence ties with Taipei.

Ukraine in control of Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds, says governor

Sievierodonetsk has become the focus of Russia’s advance in eastern Ukraine and one of the bloodiest flashpoints of the war.

India showing exemplary resilience recovering from COVID-19 crisis: Chief Economic Adviser

All major activities and parameters of the economy have crossed their pre-COVID levels, and it is now enjoying macroeconomic tailwinds, Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran said.

2nd T20 | Test of Pant’s captaincy as India plots comeback vs South Africa

Leading India for the first-time ever, Pant had to swallow a bitter pill when David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen shot down an imposing 212 with utmost nonchalance to go up 1-0 in the series.

My CWG hopes are dwindling, I’m sinking into depression: Gymnast Ashish Kumar

Gymnast Ashish Kumar wrote to the Gymnastics Federation of India and Sports Authority of India alleging he faced injustice at the selection trials for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Rahul Srivatshav becomes India’s 74th Grandmaster

The 19-year old player reached the 2500 Elo live rating mark after drawing his 8th round game against Grandmaster Levan Pantsulaia in the Cattolica event.