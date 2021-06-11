Top news of the day: Mukul Roy returns to Trinamool Congress; ICMR to start national sero surveys to assess COVID-19 spread, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Mamata Banerjee describes him as an “old family member”; Mr. Roy’s son Subhrangshu follows his father’s footsteps.

States/UTs should also be encouraged to conduct them so that information from all geographies can be collected, it said.

The study found that even a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine offered significantly high protection against both infection and hospitalisation.

The company anticipates that data from an additional clinical trial will be required to support the submission.

Congress in-charge for Rajasthan, Ajay Maken, asserts that there would soon be a Cabinet expansion of the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the State.

After switching from the Congress to the BJP, Mr. Prasada speaks to The Hindu about the 180 degree change in his ideology, Brahmin politics and the internal dissensions in Congress.

His visit to New Delhi comes close on the heels of the BJP holding a series of review meetings in Lucknow, which had fuelled speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle in the State.

A low-pressure area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal, but its influence on rainfall over Kerala may not be as strong as initially expected, according to the India Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

The National Assembly passed the ICJ (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2020 on June 10 aimed at allowing alleged Indian spy Jadhav to have consular access in line with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict, the Dawn newspaper reported.

G7 Summit | U.K. PM pledges to donate 100 million COVID vaccine doses

U.K. will donate 5 million doses by the end of September, beginning in the coming weeks, primarily for use in the world’s poorest countries.

The Competition Commission of India had acted on a complaint by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), which had alleged that Amazon and Flipkart were giving preference to select sellers and offering deep discounts by indulging in anti-competitive agreements.

The loan covers expenses of COVID treatment of self and family members of the customer. Under this scheme, customers can avail loans up to ₹5 lakh at an effective interest rate of 8.5% per annum for 60 months which is inclusive of three months moratorium.

Tokyo Olympics | India’s Sports Ministry not to send its delegation

Decision taken to accommodate maximum support staff, including coaches and physios, for the athletes competing in the Summer Games.