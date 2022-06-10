The major news headlines of the day and more.

Protesters raise slogans against the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Protests in several places over remarks against Prophet Mohammad

Tension mounted in Jammu’s Bhaderwah and some areas of Kishtwar prompting authorities to impose a curfew while parts of Kashmir observed a shutdown over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP leaders, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. In Jharkhand, some policemen were injured in Ranchi while trying to control an irate mob after protests erupted with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of Ms. Sharma.

Indian crude oil basket touches 10-year high, petrol price unchanged

The Indian basket on June 9 touched $121.28, matching levels seen in February/March 2012, according to data available from the oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

Welfare of people topmost priority of govt.: PM Modi in Gujarat

“We don’t work to win the elections. We work for the people who elect us. For us, being in power is meant to serve the people,” Mr. Modi said, adding that development and welfare are the only priority of his government.

Bombay High Court turns down plea of Nawab Malik to vote in Rajya Sabha elections

A single bench of justice P.D. Naik was hearing an urgent petition filed by Mr. Malik to be permitted to vote and come back to jail. The court asked how is this petition maintainable under Article 227 of the Indian Constitution.

China will ‘not hesitate to start war’ over Taiwan, Beijing tells U.S.

“If anyone dares to split Taiwan from China, the Chinese army will definitely not hesitate to start a war no matter the cost,” Wu Qian quoted Defence Minister Wei Fenghe as saying during a meeting with Lloyd Austin.

Capitol officer recounts ‘war scene’ of January 6, 2021 in insurrection testimony

The first public hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection included raw testimony from Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards. Meanwhile, the House panel investigating the riots, laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

NASA sets up first independent team to study UFO sightings despite ‘reputational risk’

NASA has announced that it would set up an independent team to see how much information is publicly available on UFOs and how much more is needed to understand unexplained sightings. NASA is launching a study of UFOs as part of a new push toward high-risk, high-impact science.

Fitch upgrades India outlook to stable from negative

The global rating firm has, however, lowered its GDP growth forecast for 2022-23 from 8.5% projected in March to 7.8% due to the impact of inflation on the growth momentum

Amazon pulls out of high-stakes bidding battle for IPL telecast rights

Amazon had decided not to participate in the bidding as the company did not find it a viable option for growth in India, said the source, who sought anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to media on the issue.

NADA to collect dope samples from all medal winners at athletics Nationals

“We will take samples of gold, silver and bronze winners in each event, both men and women. We are not collecting random samples,” a member of the dope testing team said.

Williamson to miss second Test against England after testing positive for COVID-19

Tom Latham will captain the side in Williamson’s absence. Williamson undertook a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) after experiencing minor symptoms during the day and will now begin five days of isolation.