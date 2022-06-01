The major news headlines of the day and more.

ED wants to record the statements of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. | Photo Credit: PTI

ED summons Sonia, Rahul in money laundering case

The case was registered recently to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

Mumbai civic body on alert as COVID-19 cases rise in city

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on June 1 asked civic officials to ramp up coronavirus testing immediately on a war footing and keep the staff of jumbo field hospitals on alert in the wake of a “tremendous” rise in fresh COVID-19 cases in the city over the past few weeks.

Enforcement Directorate attaches Popular Front of India accounts in money laundering case

Officials said 23 accounts of the Popular Front of India (PFI) having ₹59,12,051 and 10 of Rehab India Foundation having ₹9,50,030 have been attached.

Orders of constitutional courts would prevail over statutory tribunals: Supreme Court

The top court said the NGT is subordinate to the high court in so far as territorial jurisdiction is concerned.

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu returns from Dubai

Vijay Babu arrived at the Cochin International Airport Limited by an Emirates Airlines flight on Wednesday at 8:58 am to a large posse of waiting media persons. His passport was seized by the emigration officials.

HC seeks Delhi Police’s reply on Amanatullah Khan’s challenge to ‘bad character’ declaration

Amanatullah Khan, the Okhla MLA, has sought quashing of the ‘History Sheet’ opened concerning him and the purported proposal declaring him as ‘Bad Character’.

Union Cabinet allows procurement by cooperatives through GeM portal

The move will help over 8.54 lakh registered cooperatives and their 27 crore members as they would get products at competitive rates from the GeM portal. These cooperatives will be benefitted from this decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Mumbai court allows Sachin Vaze’s plea to turn approver in corruption case against ex-Maha Minister Anil Deshmukh

In an application filed before the Special CBI Court, Mr. Vaze claimed he had cooperated with the CBI before and after his arrest, following which his confessional statement was recorded before a magistrate.

New space policy soon; India can have its own ‘SpaceX-like ventures’: Sood

Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Kumar Sood said consultations have taken place and the final version of the space policy would soon be referred to the Empowered Technology Group for further examination.

India cautions over ‘heightened’ threat of misuse of biological agents as weapons

“The access to these weapons of mass destruction by terrorists and other non-state actors adds a serious dimension to threats posed by these weapons to international peace and security,” A. Amarnath, a counsellor at India’s UN Mission, said on May 31.

Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Denmark, company says

“This is totally not acceptable. This is a kind of blackmailing from Mr. Putin. We continue to support Ukraine and we distance ourselves from the crimes that Mr. Putin and Russia commit,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

Former Qatar princess Kasia Gallanio found dead at home in Spain

Kasia Gallanio was found dead Sunday morning in her apartment in Marbella, a Malaga province a police spokeswoman said.

GST rings in nearly ₹1.41 lakh crore in May

Collections were 44% higher than May 2021, but 15.9% below April’s record kitty.

Commercial LPG rate reduced by ₹135, ATF price cut by 1.3%

This is the first reduction after 10 rounds of price increases this year. Rates were hiked by ₹6,188.25 per kl, or 5.29 per cent, on May 16, to a record high level of ₹1,23,039.71 per kl.

New Australia coach Andrew McDonald tests COVID positive, to miss start of Sri Lanka tour

The 40-year-old, who returned a positive test for the virus a day before Australia’s T20 squad’s departure to Sri Lanka on Wednesday, will isolate for a week in Melbourne and is likely to link up with the team in Colombo ahead of the second T20 on June 8.

Redbird Capital to buy Italy’s AC Milan for a reported €1.2 billion

The transition to new ownership will take place over the summer, with an expected closing of the deal no later than September, the club’s statement added.