Top news of the day: Nearly 10,000 children in country need immediate care and protection, SC informed; PM Modi to chair meeting on CBSE class 12 exams, and more

Bal Swaraj, an online tracking portal of a national child rights body, shows details of nearly 10,000 children in the country in immediate need of care and protection. They include children aged between zero and 17 orphaned or abandoned during the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Tuesday evening regarding the Central Board of Secondary Education’s Class 12 examinations, according to government sources. He will be briefed on all possible options, following discussions with all States and other stakeholders, sources said.

Hours before he retired, former Chief Secretary of West Bengal Alapan Bandyopadhyay was served a show cause notice by the Union Home Ministry under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, punishable by an imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects more rain in the monsoon months of June-September than its previous estimate in April. On Tuesday, it said monsoon rains would be 101% of the Long Period Average (LPA) of 88 cm. On April 16, it said the rain would be 98% of the LPA. In the agency’s parlance, this still constitutes ‘normal’ rainfall which is anywhere from 96-104% of the LPA.

Petrol and diesel prices on June 1 scaled new highs across the country after they were hiked for the 17th time in a month. Petrol price was increased by 26 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise a litre, according to a price notification of State-owned fuel retailers.

After disturbing photographs of patients, including a woman, lying naked on the floor of a washroom and bed in a COVID-19 hospital in the tribal dominated Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district went viral, a high-level probe has been ordered. Video clips and the photographs were apparently shot by an attendant of a patient at the dedicated COVID-19 hospital set up at Bankisole near the district headquarter town of Baripada.

Mumbai Police Inspector Sunil Mane, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran, was dismissed from service on June 1, an official said.

Eyebrows were raised when Jagame Thandhiram was acquired by Netflix earlier this year, in what is speculated to be a record deal for a Tamil film’s direct digital release. Director Karthik Subbaraj and actor Dhanush have been outspoken proponents of supporting theatres, and the film was labelled as one of Kollywood’s sure-shot attempts at reviving the pandemic-ravaged industry.

Daimler has agreed to pay Nokia for using its patents, ending a row that highlighted a battle between tech and car companies over royalties for key technologies. Nokia, which makes 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in licensing revenues every year, and carmaker Daimler had sued each other in German courts in recent years, with mixed results.

The qualification process for the World Test Championship final is still a bit of enigma for Trent Boult but the New Zealand pace spearhead is confident that his team is capable of creating history when it clashes with India for the inaugural title. The WTC final is scheduled to be held in Southampton from June 18-22.

Indian teen sensation Shafali Verma maintained her pole position among T20 batters while Kathryn Bryce became the first woman from Scotland to make it into the top-10 in the latest ICC rankings published on Tuesday.

India's manufacturing sector recorded the weakest performance in ten months this May, accelerating job losses as order books shrank, according to the IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) which slid from 55.5 in April to 50.8 in May. A reading of 50 indicates no change on the Index.