Top news of the day: Nearly 10,000 children in country need immediate care and protection, SC informed; PM Modi to chair meeting on CBSE class 12 exams, and more

COVID-19 surge | Nearly 10,000 children in country need immediate care and protection, SC informed
Bal Swaraj, an online tracking portal of a national child rights body, shows details of nearly 10,000 children in the country in immediate need of care and protection. They include children aged between zero and 17 orphaned or abandoned during the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020.
PM Modi to chair meeting on CBSE Class 12 exams
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Tuesday evening regarding the Central Board of Secondary Education’s Class 12 examinations, according to government sources. He will be briefed on all possible options, following discussions with all States and other stakeholders, sources said.
Centre serves show cause notice on former Bengal Chief Secretary under DM Act
Hours before he retired, former Chief Secretary of West Bengal Alapan Bandyopadhyay was served a show cause notice by the Union Home Ministry under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, punishable by an imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both.
IMD increases monsoon rain outlook to 101%
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects more rain in the monsoon months of June-September than its previous estimate in April. On Tuesday, it said monsoon rains would be 101% of the Long Period Average (LPA) of 88 cm. On April 16, it said the rain would be 98% of the LPA. In the agency’s parlance, this still constitutes ‘normal’ rainfall which is anywhere from 96-104% of the LPA.
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, rates at new high
Petrol and diesel prices on June 1 scaled new highs across the country after they were hiked for the 17th time in a month. Petrol price was increased by 26 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise a litre, according to a price notification of State-owned fuel retailers.
COVID-19 patients lying naked on hospital floor in Odisha, probe ordered
After disturbing photographs of patients, including a woman, lying naked on the floor of a washroom and bed in a COVID-19 hospital in the tribal dominated Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district went viral, a high-level probe has been ordered. Video clips and the photographs were apparently shot by an attendant of a patient at the dedicated COVID-19 hospital set up at Bankisole near the district headquarter town of Baripada.
Mukesh Ambani home bomb scare | Mumbai police officer Sunil Mane dismissed from service
Mumbai Police Inspector Sunil Mane, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran, was dismissed from service on June 1, an official said.
‘Jagame Thandhiram,’ a gangster saga that explores the meaning of ‘home’
Eyebrows were raised when Jagame Thandhiram was acquired by Netflix earlier this year, in what is speculated to be a record deal for a Tamil film’s direct digital release. Director Karthik Subbaraj and actor Dhanush have been outspoken proponents of supporting theatres, and the film was labelled as one of Kollywood’s sure-shot attempts at reviving the pandemic-ravaged industry.
Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending German legal spat
Daimler has agreed to pay Nokia for using its patents, ending a row that highlighted a battle between tech and car companies over royalties for key technologies. Nokia, which makes 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in licensing revenues every year, and carmaker Daimler had sued each other in German courts in recent years, with mixed results.
WTC final | New Zealand in great place to create history, says Trent Boult
The qualification process for the World Test Championship final is still a bit of enigma for Trent Boult but the New Zealand pace spearhead is confident that his team is capable of creating history when it clashes with India for the inaugural title. The WTC final is scheduled to be held in Southampton from June 18-22.
ICC WT20 Rankings: Shafali maintains top spot as Scotland's Kathryn Bryce enters top-10
Indian teen sensation Shafali Verma maintained her pole position among T20 batters while Kathryn Bryce became the first woman from Scotland to make it into the top-10 in the latest ICC rankings published on Tuesday.
Manufacturing PMI slides to 50.8, job shedding picks up pace
India's manufacturing sector recorded the weakest performance in ten months this May, accelerating job losses as order books shrank, according to the IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) which slid from 55.5 in April to 50.8 in May. A reading of 50 indicates no change on the Index.